But this much seems clear: having Musk as the insurer creates unhealthy incentives and added perils.

There’s much we don’t know about the new arrangement because, as usual, Tesla is mum about the details.

What caused the D&O marketplace to become so expensive for Tesla? The actions of its CEO and the inaction of its Board.

On April 28, Tesla (TSLA) filed an amendment to its most recent 10-K that included the following disclosure:

Tesla determined not to renew its directors and officers liability insurance policy for the 2019-2020 year due to disproportionately high premiums quoted by insurance companies. Instead, Elon Musk agreed with Tesla to personally provide coverage substantially equivalent to such a policy for a one-year period, and the other members of the Board are third-party beneficiaries thereof.

I suppose I can’t honestly say this astounded me because, at this point, nothing about Tesla can possibly astound me.

However, I know of no other corporation whose shares are publicly traded on U.S. stock exchanges that does not purchase third-party directors and officers (D&O) coverage. Perhaps there are some smaller public companies whose officers and directors rely solely on the indemnification provided by the company itself.

But for a company of Tesla’s size, and with its large and growing litigation docket, the idea of abandoning third party D&O coverage seems astonishing. And, as I will argue here, having the CEO provide the coverage is extraordinarily risky for the enterprise, for its directors, and for all its debt and equity claimants.

D&O Protection: Why Directors Need It & Where They Get It

It is a fact of life that anyone agreeing to serve as the director of a U.S. public corporation is exposed to litigation. We are a litigious society, and as a quick look at the dockets of many U.S. federal district courts and of the Delaware Chancery Court will reveal, directors are regularly sued by shareholders in both direct actions (typically involving a claim that the directors breached a fiduciary duty) and derivative actions (in which the shareholder brings the claim on behalf of the corporation itself).

Directors can also be sued (and frequently are) by employees, vendors, competitors, and customers for actual or alleged wrongful acts in managing the company. The cost of defending such lawsuits, even those without legal merit, can easily overwhelm the director's ability to pay. Unless afforded some protection from these liabilities, qualified people will be discouraged from serving as corporate directors.

Consequently, any corporation hoping to attract and retain qualified directors needs to assure them it will defend their interests (by paying legal fees) when they are sued, and indemnify them (by paying any settlement that may be reached or satisfying any judgment that may be handed down).

Generally, directors have three different sources of this defense and indemnity protection.

1. The Corporate By-Laws

The first is the corporation itself. In my experience, every U.S. public company has in its by-laws a provision promising defense and indemnity protection to its directors. These work automatically; any director facing a lawsuit in his or her capacity as director is covered by such by-law.

2. Corporation Statutes

The second is corporation law. Most large public corporations are incorporated under the laws of Delaware, in large part because Delaware has well-developed statutory and case law and because it has a court (its Court of Chancery) that specializes in corporate disputes.

Delaware’s corporation law includes a detailed indemnity statute empowering a corporation (by a majority vote of its board of directors or a committee designated by the board, or by means of a written opinion from independent legal counsel, or by a vote of the shareholders) to furnish defense and indemnity protections to a director even where the by-laws do not so provide.

3. Third-Party D&O Coverage

Both of the first two sources of defense and indemnity have an obvious shortcoming: the corporation must have adequate resources to satisfy the obligations. It is for this reason directors and officers in large public corporations almost always require the company to purchase D&O coverage from a solvent insurance carrier with minimum specified limits of coverage. The requirement may be in the by-laws, or by agreement, or both.

Unlike other types of insurance policies, there is no standard form of D&O policy, and some policy provisions can be negotiated. That said, all D&O policies exclude coverage for certain bad acts by covered directors and officers, such as fraud, dishonesty, and violations of law.

However, the exclusion generally applies only if a court has made a final ruling that the director or officer actually engaged in the prohibited conduct. Because most cases settle before any final adjudication, the exclusions rarely bite.

For the Tesla directors to forego the protection of third-party D&O insurance, and instead accept coverage from the company’s chief executive officer, is unheard of. But lots of things about Tesla were unheard of before Tesla did them (eschewing dealerships in favor of company-owned service centers; building cars in a tent; losing money 17 straight years, among others).

So, even though unheard of, is it unwise? Let's investigate.

How Did Tesla Lose Its Coverage?

Tesla’s filing says it made the decision “due to disproportionately high premiums quoted by insurance companies.” My question is: Disproportionate to what?

Imagine the position of a prudent D&O carrier, insuring Tesla, its directors, and its officers. When the SEC sued Tesla and its CEO for the “funding secured” episode, each defendant quickly chose to pay $20 million to settle. Moreover, the SEC was keenly focused on the directors’ failure to supervise the CEO, and required as part of the settlement that Musk resign as a director, that Tesla appoint two new independent directors, and that Tesla promulgate detailed written procedures for pre-review of Musk’s tweets and other public communications.

Yet since then, little about Tesla’s corporate governance seems to have changed. If anything, Musk appears to have become even less constrained. Lawsuits alleging misbehavior by the CEO and failure to supervise by the directors continue to mushroom.

More recently, this prudent D&O carrier forked over a cool $60 million to settle the claims against Tesla’s directors in the Delaware lawsuit arising out of the company’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

(Elon Musk & his cousin, Lyndon Rive, in happier times for SolarCity)

Anyone familiar with the unsealed filings in that case know they contain powerful evidence that Elon Musk, while claiming great acquisition synergies, was fully aware he was bailing out his cousin’s insolvent company. The Delaware Chancery Court’s decision declining to dismiss the case short of a trial hammered that point home.

Under those circumstances, how could any quoted premium be “disproportionate”? Indeed, how could any prudent D&O carrier even offer to insure this company – whose CEO is so famously erratic and whose directors are so famously inattentive – for any premium less than one approaching 100% of the maximum coverage amount?

The simple fact is that the erratic behavior of Tesla’s CEO, coupled with the supine indifference of Tesla’s Board of Directors, has made the company, its officers, and its directors effectively uninsurable in the D&O insurance market. And the way a D&O carrier lets you know it regards you as uninsurable is to quote a premium that is high.

The premium quoted is not “disproportionately high.” The premium quoted is appropriately high in view of the massive risks posed by the antics of Tesla's CEO, the inexperience of its CFO, the short half-life of its other officers, and the lethargy of its directors.

Tesla Offers Few Details about the New Arrangement

In its amended 10-K, Tesla offered this explanation for accepting D&O coverage from Musk:

The Board concluded that because such arrangement is governed by a binding agreement with Tesla as to which Mr. Musk does not have unilateral discretion to perform, and is intended to replace an ordinary course insurance policy, it would not impair the independent judgment of the other members of the Board.

That disclosure raises more questions than it answers.

Is Musk being paid a premium for the coverage? If so, how much?

What assures Musk will not have “unilateral discretion”? Has Musk escrowed funds with a trustee? Has he pledged assets to an insurance trust? Have other arrangements been made?

I question Tesla’s failure to disclose a copy of its D&O coverage agreement with Musk. In light of the $60 million paid out by the former carrier in January, the refusal of any carrier to offer coverage at an affordable premium thereafter, the unprecedented step of having the CEO provide coverage, and the onslaught of litigation the company and its directors face, how could the details of that policy be other than material?

Just as an indication of the volume of litigation Tesla’s directors face in their capacity as directors, take a look at the docket sheet from PlainSite.org for Director Antonio Gracias:

The docket sheets for the other directors are similar or identical. Some of these cases have been dismissed or settled. Others may be handled by Tesla with relative ease. The essential point, though, is that Tesla’s directors have been sued frequently in the past, and the tempo of litigation is unlikely to diminish any time soon.

What Incentives Do the New Arrangement Create?

I also question how this arrangement would do other than “impair” the “independent judgment” of the directors. Imagine a director becomes aware that some aspect of Tesla’s financial reporting is fraudulent, or learns of some pattern of illegality in Tesla's operations.

If the director insists on disclosure of the wrongdoing, then the share price would immediately suffer. The CEO, who has massive margin debt, could well face margin calls or forced sales of his pledged stock. The ability of the CEO to perform his defense and indemnity obligations would be imperiled.

Given those circumstances, what is the incentive of the director? The incentive is to conceal the wrongdoing in order to avoid pulling down the whole house of cards.

By the way, I am far from alone in having this opinion. Lora Kolodny, writing about the new D&O coverage at CNBC, consulted two experts. The first, Charles Elson, a professor of corporate governance at University of Delaware, said this:

Having the CEO provide D&O personally for the directors is highly problematic because it is meant to protect them from decisions they make about him, among other things. Usually D&O gives them an ability to make decisions without fear of personal liability when they act appropriately. It’s just a bad idea, in my view.

The second, Kevin Hirzel of the Detroit law firm, Hirzel Law, said:

I’d be concerned if I were on the Tesla board. One part of the job is to monitor Elon Musk. It’s difficult to do that if you have this financial tie to him.

Is there any expert out there who does regard this as a good idea? Well, there is one. Or, at least, there was one.

Matt Levine, a former Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) investment banker (and, before that, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer at one of the best corporate law firms in the world), writes a brilliant newsletter called Money Stuff at Bloomberg. On April 28, Levine made the case that having Musk furnish the D&O coverage might compel Musk to behave more responsibly.

However, only three days later, Musk tweeted that Tesla’s share price was too high, which caused an immediate and dramatic plunge in the company's share price that may well give rise to lawsuits against Musk and the Tesla directors.

I don't know whether that caused Levine to alter his analysis, but I hope it did, as I see little evidence that having Musk shoulder responsibility for D&O liability will cause his behavior to become more responsible.

What would it take for the Tesla directors to be truly independent as regards their D&O coverage? It would require an insuring agreement that denies Musk any ability to authorize or decline to authorize spending on the defense and indemnity of claims against the directors. It would require that the decision-making authority about whether, when, and how to invoke D&O coverage is vested in people who are truly independent from Musk and who have the directors’ best interests (not just Kimbal Musk’s or Antonio Gracias’ or Steve Jurvetson’s best interests, but those of the more independent directors as well) at heart.

And it would require that the decision makers have immediate and unfettered assets to the cash accounts of Musk to finance the defense and indemnity costs.

How likely is it that those conditions are satisfied? We can only guess, and we can never know unless Tesla publishes the agreement or it otherwise comes to light.

Perils of the New Arrangement

There are other dangers presented by having the CEO furnish the D&O coverage.

1. More borrowing will be needed to fund ongoing defense costs.

For one thing, defense costs in complex litigation are significant, and Tesla and its CEO and directors engage high-priced counsel in their high-profile cases. It is easy to imagine monthly legal bills approaching a half-million dollars or more in the various pending lawsuits that a D&O policy would cover. Musk will be paying those costs, and to do so, he will need to raise cash.

How will he raise the cash? He has placed some of his California homes for sale, but there is no news of any pending sale and, in all events, the homes are already pledged as collateral for debts.

So, the most likely means of raising cash would seem to be further margin borrowing supported by further pledges of Musk’s holdings of Tesla stock. In other words, having the CEO pay the legal bills adds to a danger that Tesla already faces.

2. Discontinuing existing coverage forfeited protection for existing claims.

Also, Tesla’s third-party D&O coverage was likely a claims-made policy. Among other things, that means that Tesla cannot call on its now-expired D&O coverage for claims made after the policy expiration date, even if the events giving rise to the claim occurred while the policy was in effect.

By choosing to discontinue the third-party coverage, the directors have lost third-party protection against claims that may have arisen during the policy period but have not yet been asserted.

3. There's added risk of conflict between the insured and the insurer.

In another twist, one or more of Tesla’s directors might determine he or she has interests in a particular lawsuit that are different from, or adverse to, those of the CEO. In other words, the directors might take the legal position that something wrong may have happened, but the party at fault is the CEO, not them.

In that situation, the directors making such a determination likely would decline to conduct a so-called joint defense, and would insist on having their own legal counsel, separate from and independent of Tesla’s or Musk’s counsel.

Such a situation would, of course, not merely add to the legal fees Musk must shoulder, but also potentially place the insured party directors directly at odds with their D&O carrier.

Some Wisdom from a D&O Expert

Just as I was preparing to submit this article, Twitter member @hilinetrail called my attention to this blog post from a D&O insurance expert, Kevin M. LaCroix. LaCroix makes this observation, drawing on his earlier experience with a privately held commercial bank:

This prior experience underscores the problem for Tesla and its directors with relying on Musk to provide “substantially equivalent coverage.” His agreement to provide coverage to the directors is dependent on his financial ability to honor his commitment. However, the directors’ need for coverage could arise in a set of circumstances that could itself undermine Musk’s ability to honor his commitment. Of course Musk is famously wealthy (albeit with his wealth tied up in companies, including Tesla, with a truly impressive propensity to lose money). But as the above example shows, things can change – things can change in a hurry. In that regard, it is important to keep in mind that the most important function of D&O insurance is to protect a company’s directors and officers in times of crisis and catastrophe. It might well be that the directors need Musk’s promised “coverage” at the very moment when both Musk and Tesla have both encountered a dramatic reversal of fortunate – as indeed was the case with the bank I described above.

Thank you, Mr. LaCroix (and, thank you, andykat aka @hilinetrail).

Elon Musk and the Delaware Derivative Suit

What about the Delaware derivative suit in which the directors exited for $60 million, but in which Elon Musk remains as the sole defendant? After an earlier delay caused by the coronavirus, that trial is scheduled to resume in late July. Does the third-party carrier still owe defense and indemnity obligations to Musk in that suit?

There are two independent reasons why it is possible no such coverage is owed. First, January’s $60 million payout on behalf of the directors may have exhausted the policy’s coverage limits. We remain in the dark because Tesla has not disclosed what the D&O policy coverage limits were.

Second, as noted earlier, every D&O policy has exclusions for fraud and illegal acts. It is possible the D&O carrier either has refused to cover Musk, or has delivered a so-called reservation of rights letter questioning whether Musk is entitled to coverage and reserving the right to refuse to indemnify against any judgment and even claw back defense expenses already paid.

As a side note, assuming the third-party coverage in the Delaware lawsuit is unavailable to Musk, then resolution of the lawsuit could present some curious circularity.

Recall that a large part of the plaintiff’s claims is derivative in nature, meaning that the claims are brought on behalf of Tesla, with most of the recovery going to Tesla. If Musk agrees to pay a settlement or has a money judgment handed down against him, then much of his payment would go to Tesla. To raise the money, Musk would presumably sell or pledge more Tesla stock.

Conclusion

Tesla’s Board of Directors was likely faced with a choice: replace the CEO, and begin furnishing meaningful oversight like a real board of directors, or bid farewell to any third-party D&O coverage available in the marketplace.

The board made its choice.

Judging by the share price, investors appear to be unfazed. But if they believe this new arrangement presents no potential perils, and serious perils at that, then they are mistaken.

A Chancery Court Remembrance

I have forgotten details of many of the cases I won, but I seldom forget much about the ones I lost. One of those losses came in Delaware’s Court of Chancery. I'll spare you the gory details, and summarize the case: the indemnity agreement said my client could approve of the indemnified director’s choice of counsel. The indemnified director said he should get to choose his own counsel.

When I arrived in Dover, DE, for trial, the lawyer from my local counsel’s firm (which today is involved in the SolarCity litigation) pulled me aside to warn me the Chancellor had already made up his mind. The Chancellor, on behalf of Delaware, wanted directors to know they had broad indemnity rights, including the right to choose their own counsel, even in instances where the agreement said otherwise.

In other words, I could go try the case, and try it I must, but my loss was a foregone conclusion.

Did I regard this as outrageous prejudice by a court that had decided the outcome before hearing the evidence? No, I did not. The court had required the parties to file extensive pre-trial briefing. It was clear my opponent and I agreed on all the material facts.

Sure, we each had different emphases in slotting the facts into our argument. But as the Chancellor knew, the facts were set in concrete and deciding the case came down to saying what the law was (or, in this instance, what it would be going forward).

The Chancellor politely heard my evidence, tolerated my cross-examination, and not long after the proceedings concluded issued his learned opinion. Much of which, I would guess, had been written before we started.

Mercifully, the court clerk somehow omitted my name from the list of counsel identified on the losing side. Alas, there’s no denying it. I was the lawyer who briefed, argued, and lost the case.

By the way, that’s the thing about Delaware Chancery Court. The Chancellors and Vice Chancellors come from both political parties. Typically, they have no political axe to grind. They are for the most part accomplished jurists, learned in the law. They are generally immune to the tricks and ruses of lawyers accustomed to bamboozling juries. What most of them care most about is preserving, explicating, and developing a coherent body of corporate law designed to forward responsible corporate governance.

All of which leads me to believe the upcoming SolarCity trial will be quite a different thing from the proceedings in Unsworth v. Musk.

Thank You

My thinking on this issue was helped along by Twitter's andykat (@hilinetrail) and JCOviedo (@JCOviedo6). My thanks to both of them.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated call spreads. I regard this stock to be too dangerous to short, and strongly discourage it, as the share price bears absolutely no relationship to the company's terrible fundamentals and integrity-challenged management.