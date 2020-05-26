Introduction

Banco Santander (SAN) is a Spanish bank but its American division (North America and South America combined) represents almost 60% of the underlying attributable profit (before deducting the corporate centre expenses). In fact, the Spanish division represents less than 20% of its reported attributable profit and accounts for just over 10% of the net interest income. This means Santander isn’t just a Spanish bank, it’s a bank with activities in a dozen countries all over the world.

The share price has dropped by about 50% since my previous article was focusing on the strong capital ratios and 6% dividend, and this is a good moment to catch up on Santander and check on how the company is weathering the COVID-19 storm.

Data by YCharts

Santander reports in EUR, and I will use the EUR as base currency throughout the article.

Not unexpected, Santander’s Q1 was very weak

As the COVID-19 pandemic is clearly having an enormous impact on the world economy, the banks will clearly be hit as well. Although it probably was too soon to expect any meaningful realized losses in Q1, most banks have started to record provisions for future loan losses on their balance sheets and this weighed on the Q1 performance.

Banco Santander was already on its way to report a relatively weak set of results, but the COVID-19 outbreak has pushed the quarterly profit to an already reduced level. Looking at the reported Q1 results, we see the net interest income of Banco Santander fell by 4% compared to the fourth quarter of last year and by 2.2% compared to the first quarter of FY 2019. Additionally, Santander reported a lower fee income and a gain on financial assets that was slightly higher than in Q1 2019 but more than 50% lower than the corresponding result in Q4 2019.

Source: quarterly report

The verdict was clear: the operating income fell by 4.2% compared to Q4 2019 and by 2.3% compared to Q1 2019 and the income drop compared to the fourth quarter was relatively benign thanks to a conversion of a 171M EUR loss on equity accounted investees and other operating expenses in Q4 to a gain of 125M EUR in the first quarter of this year.

It wasn’t all bad, as Santander also cut its operating expenses. Both the administrative expenses as well as the depreciation expenses decreased, and the total amount of operating expenses decreased from 5.97B EUR in Q4 2019 to 5.59B EUR in Q1 2020. Purely on an income/expense basis, Banco Santander’s pre-impairment income was 6.36B EUR in Q4 2019 and 6.22% in Q1 2020, so Santander was able to strongly reduce the impact of the lower net interest income and lower fee income by reducing the operating expenses.

The 6.22B EUR in normalized income from operating activities is the base point to deduct the loan loss provisions. Due to COVID-19, these provisions are much higher than in the previous quarter and Banco Santander recorded a 3.93B EUR provision, which reduced the pre-tax income to 1.9B EUR and the net income to 647M EUR. Of this 647M EUR, approximately 331M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Banco Santander which worked out to be 1.2 eurocents per share, a 90% decrease from the more than 0.10 EUR per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Source: quarterly results

Banco Santander has the ability to write down assets without reporting a net loss

Technically, Banco Santander remained profitable but I also have the impression the 1.6B EUR COVID-19 related writedown of loan portfolio was just an arbitrary amount and we should expect additional losses as the required provisions will increase.

Source: quarterly report

It was interesting to see the ‘normalized’ provisions in Q1 decreased from over 2.5B EUR to just over 2.3B EUR which means that excluding the COVID-19 pandemic, Santander would have generated a pre-tax income of approximately 4B EUR. This also provides us with additional insight on how well Santander will be able to cope with the COVID-19 fallout.

Based on the Q1 performance of the banking operations, Santander will be able to write down approximately 16B EUR per year on top of the ‘normal’ loan loss provisions of 9-9.5B EUR per year before the bank starts making losses, and that’s a reassuring conclusion. One could indeed argue the 25B EUR in annualized pre-impairment income will be hit as well during the COVID-19 pandemic and that’s fair. But that would still mean Santander will be able to absorb around 20B EUR in loan losses before reporting a net loss this year.

Source: quarterly results

Fortunately Banco Santander’s capital ratio remains very strong and not paying out the final dividend over FY 2019 was a correct decision. As you can see above, the CET1 capital of 68.4B EUR represents a capital ratio of 11.58% based on the 591B EUR in risk-weighted assets. In the image below, you can see how withholding the year-end dividend has boosted the CET1 ratio by 0.29% and this resulted in a decrease of the CET1 capital ratio by just 0.07% (instead of the more than 0.35% drop that would have been expected if Santander did pay out the year-end dividend).

Source: quarterly results

Investment thesis

Banco Santander took swift action earlier this year by deciding to not pay the final dividend over FY 2019 and this has helped protecting the balance sheet by adding 0.29% to the CET1 capital ratio as in excess of 1.7B EUR in cash was kept inside the company. As long as the loan losses continue (and I expect Santander to record a higher provision than the 1.6B EUR in Q1), one should not count on Santander reinstating its dividend anytime soon. That being said, as the bank will be making 20-25B EUR in pre-impairment income this year, I think the underlying operations should be strong enough to absorb the loan loss provisions although Q2 will be another painful quarter.

I already had a long position in Banco Santander and recently averaged down to a new average cost base of around 2.5 EUR per share. Santander will definitely be hit by COVID-19 and I’m not expecting the bank to report a meaningful profit this year but I do expect the underlying normalized operations to absorb the loan losses. And as long as Santander can spread out these losses over time, the bank should have no issue to meet the minimum required CET1 ratio of 9.7%. Based on the Q1 CET1 capital ratio and 591B EUR in risk-weighted assets, Santander is ‘allowed’ to lose an additional 11.1B EUR before it drops below the regulatory minimum.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.