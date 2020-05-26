Having traded rather far from pre-COVID-19 highs, it offers both an income and modest value proposition perfect for an uncertain market environment.

Enel is a large, multinational and well-diversified power company across both geography and segment, with many segments that are definitely resilient or well-mitigated from COVID-19.

Recently, we have been focusing our research on finding income opportunities in southern European countries, mainly within the regulated utilities sector. We have analysed a few targets with higher yields and attractive valuations, such as Enagas (OTCPK:ENGGY) and our preferred pipeline company Snam (OTCPK:SNMRY). Another stellar player is Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY), the largest European utilities by market capitalisation that currently offers a dividend yield of 5.3%. The company operates in approximately 48 countries on over five continents with a net installed capacity of approximately 89 GW.

Enel's income is protected by regulatory frameworks in their networks segment, and in power generation the company can rely on consumer offsets of commercial activity in the waning days of lockdowns. Moreover, its power is increasingly being generated from renewable sources. Enel's resilient income and highly diversified businesses, as well as its ESG badge, means that the company's dividend should be defensible both now and in the future, making it an attractive prospect for dividend investors.

(Source: Enel Investor Presentation - Capital Market Day 2019)

Q1 Results

Enel reported a strong quarter compared to other more beleaguered companies because it is more resilient to the COVID-19 real economic impact. Moreover, its business model is well-diversified and provides long-term visibility thanks to stable performance regulated by a protective framework.

(Source: Enel Q1 2020 result)

41% of its EBITDA comes from regulated utility businesses, with the rest coming from the generation businesses and, to a lesser extent, retail, which is the only segment that might see a bit of trouble in the form of higher receivables.

(Source: Enel Q1 2020 result)

ESG

In addition to resilience in its segments, Enel's sustained and deliberate transition to becoming a greener company makes it entirely investable even by companies with strict ESG mandates. Last week, Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund acted to ban many companies in basic materials and energy due to their exposure to fossil fuels. Enel and some others were spared this ban, being placed under observation. Enel has been reshaping its portfolio for years and is substantially underway in its clean energy transition, being ready to take full advantage of opportunities connected to global trends of decarbonisation and electrification. Indeed, last year the company impaired the remaining coal production facility, halving the coal production in just one year.

(Source: Enel FY 2019 result)

Another milestone from the company is Enel X. Electrification and urbanization drive infrastructure investments and new services to clients. We already analysed this topic with regard to the IONITY Joint Venture between the German automakers. Enel X is currently offering a comprehensively vertically integrated solution already present in many European countries, and it is expanding its reach by deploying incremental CAPEX year on year. (Enel X already reached 31,398 charging points.)

(Source: Enel Q1 2020 result)

(Source: Enel X webpage)

In addition to this progressive step on the decarbonization and advance solution on drive electrification, Enel, with its subsidiary called Enel Green Power, is managing renewable capacity of about 46 GW and over 1,200 plants. The production mix includes the main renewable sources: wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal. Having substantial EBITDA already coming from renewable energy sources means that with the eventual demise of coal and other unsustainable means of generating power, Enel's remaining transition CAPEX burden will be more limited. With impairments already underway for coal, Enel is far ahead companies like Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) and Uniper (UNPRF) in executing a transition to a more stable asset base with less regulatory hostility.

(Source: Enel Green Power webpage)

Dividend

Enel's dividend history is not impressive, but the new management is serious about developing a sustainable and fully integrated business model delivering value for shareholders. Indeed, its dividend, having commenced in 2018, is still rising despite general market turmoil and in line with what we'd expect from Enel's resilient economics.

(Source: Enel Q1 2020 result)

Conclusions

COVID-19 is likely to have not only a dramatic impact now, but a lasting impact on the world economy. However, with market turmoil comes clear opportunities. Regulatory utilities, where Enel gets almost half of its income, traded down along with everything else in the sell-off. Although the company somewhat recovered, it still has no reason to be below COVID-19 highs except for higher equity risk premiums, which is a spurious reason to de-rate a stock whose fundamentals have not changed. From pre-COVID-19 highs, its price has declined more than 35%, indicating a 25% appreciation opportunity.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Enel boasts some attractive features like scale, geographical exposure, focus on regulated businesses and renewable energy, with Enel Green Power in particular being one of the true successes in the company’s portfolio. Moreover, the company is currently fully committed to investing in and developing Enel X. With its highly integrated model and resilience, as well as ample liquidity covering both long-term and upcoming debt maturities, Enel is a superb play for the income-oriented investor, offering both a rich and defensible payout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENLAY, SNMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.