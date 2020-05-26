Technical Disconnects Increase And Widen As SPX Targets New All-Time High

In this case, it's more likely that the indicators are "broken" since the underlying conditions which they measure have been subjected to a "secular shift."

In the past, these technical indicators warned about a short to intermediate term bearish turn or worse.

Many indicators are behaving in a manner that is at variance with historical norms.

In a previous update I detailed that "Something Is Broken: Important And Formerly Reliable Technical Indicators Are Giving Anomalous Readings." This post follows up on those observations and continues the process of verifying through technical analysis that there has been a fundamental, secular systemic shift.

An additional precursor to this analysis: Treasuries Signaling 70-Year Supercycle Secular Shift

First, let's update the action in the 50 Day and 200 Day TRIN (Arms Index) charts.

50 Day TRIN has continued to make a series of higher lows and is moving higher with the market.

The same can be seen on 200 Day TRIN:

Please recall that normal, consistent historical action in this indicator is that it moves inversely to price, particularly during a crash, when the indicator has always spiked sharply as the market has dropped. So if the indicator drops with the market, as it did during the 2020 crash, and rallies with the market, as it did after the late 2018 crash and since the 2020 bottom, this is highly anomalous behavior. One begins to ask whether the indicator is still measuring the same phenomenon that it historically measured. In other words, has there been a fundamental, secular, systemic shift?

Here's 50 Day TRIN for Nasdaq:

Same highly anomalous behavior. We should note also that patterns of rising lows in a rising market have in the past been very bearish signals leading into major market tops. Will that be the case this time?

Now let's look at some other indicators which are behaving in a manner that is at variance with historical norms.

The cumulative Advance-Decline line almost never gives any kind of signal. It generally follows along with the underlying index, making new highs with index price. Recently, however, it has begun to diverge from market price.

Also let's note that while market price is comfortably above its 50 day moving average, having been supported by it recently, the A-D line is barely above its 50 day MA.

50 Day Advancing Issues has also created a bear divergence pattern:

Bear divergences in this indicator led to tops in October 2018 and in 2020.

The same can be said for 50 Day Declining Issues:

50 Day Net A-D (Advances minus Declines) shows the same thing:

The 200 Day ratio of Declines to Advances is showing a rising lows pattern since July 2019 and has not come down during the rally from the March low. Historically, this kind of activity has been very bearish.

In most cases, I would be warning about a short to intermediate term bearish turn for the index after observing these kinds of readings. But in this case, I think the indicators may be giving false readings due to an underlying shift in basic conditions.

200 Day McClellan Summation Index has always turned with the market at significant lows and has generally shown bear divergences as a significant high has approached. In this instance, despite a huge rally from the March low, the indicator has continued to decline sharply.

Now let's delve into some volume indicators.

On Balance Volume, like the A-D Line breadth indicator, almost never gives any kind of signal. Here, we are seeing a bear divergence formation:

And here's the Advance-Decline volume line (same indicator as the A-D breadth line, but for volume):

Exact same pattern and setup.

50 Day Net A-D Volume:

Normally a very reliable indicator that a significant top is at hand when flashing this pattern.

50 Day ratio of Up Volume to Total Volume is giving the same setup and signal:

Ditto for 50 Day ratio of Up Volume to Down Volume:

Like its breadth equivalent, 200 Day Volume McClellan Oscillator has failed to rally with the index price and is still falling hard:

While it is certainly possible that these indicators are warning us that we are at or near a bear market rally high or that at least a correction to the recent rally is in the offing, my overall take is that these are going to be proven to be false readings at least until the SPX makes a new all-time high.

At the moment, SPX futures is trading at new rally highs:

Nasdaq 100 is trading at new rally highs and breaking through the upper rail of its rising, running formation:

NDX will be gapping up over the formation and is very close to a new all-time high.

From a pure price chart analysis perspective, the major indices are on their way to new highs. This would seem to be at variance with what many technical indicators are showing us at this juncture. If, for example, NDX were to fail on this upside breakout and then pass back down through the 440-hour moving average (in red) and the lower rail of the formation, then the technical signals will be validated by price action. But I literally would not bet on that. And the reason is that "shift happens."

The last historical secular shift (which Strauss and Howe referred to as a "4th Turning") occurred between 1929 and 1949. It was signaled by the stock market crash but the entire financial, economic, social and political process of transformation took 20 years to complete. It's important to note that that was a secular shift within the same systemic context. Financial, economic, social and political relationships and processes shifted and realigned within the same ongoing systemic context of capitalism.

In this case, we are seeing a shift to an entirely new systemic context, from Capitalism to Technocracy. So this is a higher degree shift than the 1929-1949 episode. As this unfolds, almost all observers are working through a form of cognitive dissonance, as the observable phenomena fail to meet historical expectations.

There's too much to be said about Technocracy (the label which is nearest to the emergent identifiable phenomenon, as far as I know) than can be presented in this brief update. But one salient takeaway identifier is that Capitalism features an organically produced set of outcomes emerging from a network of millions of ongoing interactions between individuals and collections of individuals, whereas Technocracy features an outcome-driven process emerging from a goal-seeking, technologically deterministic, top-down command structure. During the transitional period, which could last for quite a while, there will continue to be vestigial, formalistic "markets" that are functionally devoid of any of the properties that define actual markets. An entirely new analytical framework is going to be required for any participant in the vestigial financial mechanisms.

The 5 largest companies - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB) - now account for over 20% of the capitalization of the S&P 500. There's a reason why this is the case. These technology companies are the new Technocratic economy. All consumer and industrial products have been almost entirely commodified or will be soon. The Technocratic economy is information (and disinformation) driven. The control and manipulation of Information is the source of all value under the Technocracy.

Tech earnings are the only source of global earnings growth (using the metrics of the old paradigm):

Again, there is much, much more to be said about the features of the new Technocracy, its fundamental and technical metrics, and the implications for traders and investors. I will be bringing forth more details along these lines in the relatively near future. For now, it's important to keep in mind that index price movement is the result of outcome-driven (not market-driven) processes. The outcome will be technically and technologically engineered and for the short to intermediate term, that path is likely to be higher.

