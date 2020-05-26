The stock price is fairly valued based on its forward sales multiple. Stock is breaking out to an all-time high.

The company management has indicated that business has benefited from the pandemic and has raised full-year guidance.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is in the thick of the digital revolution, providing emerging technology that combines the legacy Content Delivery Network (CDN) with edge computing capabilities, resulting in a shift of computing power to the network edge for lower internet latency. This is a new category within Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Fastly has competition from Akamai (AKAM), Cloudflare (NET) and stalwarts Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN).

Fastly recently announced support for two new protocols that promise to modernize the internet:

HTTP/3 and QUIC are primed to modernize the internet in a number of ways: faster response times, greater accessibility worldwide, and setting the standard for built-in encryption, just to name a few. HTTP/3 is the newest evolution of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol, and QUIC is the always-encrypted transport protocol underneath it.

The new standards allow better customer experiences, including:

Faster web pages: HTTP/3 and QUIC minimize head-of-line blocking and reduce handshake latency, significantly reducing page load time.

Better streaming: In addition, QUIC also improves network performance overall, significantly reducing start-up time and rebuffering of video and audio streams.

Turn-key security: TLS 1.3 — the latest version of the Transport Layer Security protocol — is built directly into QUIC and secures headers and metadata from third parties, allowing more private, trustworthy connections than ever before.

Seamless integration: Because QUIC runs in userspace, it integrates seamlessly with Fastly's tooling, tracing, and logging infrastructure, making it easier for Fastly developers to run experiments and initiate rapid deployment and evolution of sites and apps.

In the Q1 2020 earnings call, the company management indicated that business had remained strong in spite of the macroeconomic conditions and provided a strong boost to its guidance for the full year:

For the full year 2020 we’ve increased our revenue guidance range to $280 million to $290 million from $255 million to $265 million, with non-GAAP operating loss range of minus-20 million to minus-10 million from a loss of minus-$43 million to minus-53 million and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of minus-$0.15 to minus-$0.08 from minus-$0 43 to minus-$0.32.

The revised guidance transported the stock price to a new all-time high of ~$45, far above the $12 range just a could of months prior. Fastly, like many other digital transformation stocks, is making a generational move.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The market is calling this one, and you should never disagree with the market. Therefore, I am giving Fastly a bullish rating. I expect that this company will have strong performance throughout the pandemic and will be in good shape once the global growth restarts.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Fastly's annual revenue growth for the last year is 38%. However, the company's free cash flow margin is quite negative, approximately -29% or the latest quarter.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Fastly is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 38% - 29% = 9%

Fastly's score is nowhere close to fulfilling the Rule of 40. This suggests that Fastify has a lot of work to achieve a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Positive Factors

Despite the failure to meet the Rule of 40, Fastly does have some positive factors going for it. For one, the significantly improved guidance for the remainder of the year suggests that the company's free cash margin might be much better than the historical value.

In addition, its SG&A expense margin is a decent 76%, much better than many high growth companies that often exhibit SG&A expenses in excess of revenue.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Fastly has a strong cash position (at the end of the quarter) with $187 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Fastly's historical Cash and Equivalents ($ millions)

(Source: Portfolio123)

Very recently, Fastly announced a new public offering of 6 million common shares, taking advantage of the recent bullish price action. This will further bolster the company's cash position and allow for a smooth ride through the global recession.

In addition to all of the above, I should mention that Fastly has beaten analysts' estimates for both revenue and EPS since going public. I find that this type of performance tends to point to conservative management and a higher likelihood to lead to positive surprises in the future.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Fastly stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Fastly is positioned below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is slightly undervalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Fastly. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be somewhat reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Back then, I quadrupled my investments in a few months. Technology stocks were hopping. But it didn't take long before the market turned into a disaster.

While Fastly is not overvalued in my opinion, there are many stocks that are way overvalued, stocks such as Zoom (ZM), Shopify (SHOP), Atlassian (TEAM), and Coupa (COUP). A new software bear market would likely cause Fastly to get swept away along with its extremely overvalued software peers.

While I believe that the long-term picture is rosy for Fastly, investors should consider the high level of cash burn, evidenced by the very negative free cash flow margin. Depending on how the pandemic plays out and the depth of the global recession, the company's fortunes good be dragged down for an extended period of time.

Summary and Conclusions

Fastly has recently broken out to an all-time high. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. Fastly has strong revenue growth of 38% per annum and a strong cash position that should tide the company through an extended global recession if it occurs. The company had a very negative free cash flow margin causing it to fail on the Rule of 40. This is a risk item that investors should be wary of.

On the bright side, the stock movement has been strong and so is the future guidance which has been increased in spite of the macroeconomic conditions. The company's market valuation is fair/undervalued and I believe that an investment is warranted based on long-term potential and the stock price breakout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.