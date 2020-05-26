The planned spin-off of Shimao Services as a separate listed entity could potentially happen earlier than expected, with new strategic investors and an ambitious growth target.

Shimao Property executed on two share placements in 2020, which in aggregate accounted for approximately 6.7% of the company's share capital.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Shimao Property Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY) [813:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Shimao Property published on September 6, 2019. Shimao Property's share price has increased by +38% from HK$23.10 as of September 5, 2019 to HK$32.05 as of May 22, 2020 since my initiation. Shimao Property trades at 7.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 5.5 times and 6.1 times respectively. Shimao Property is valued by the market at 1.43 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.1%.

Shimao Property's strong share price performance in the past nine months has coincided with two share placements in 2020. Furthermore, with the stock (high-single digit P/E multiple) trading at a premium to its peers (valued in the mid-single digit P/E range), Shimao Property's share price could have already peaked.

On the flip side, the planned spin-off of Shimao Services as a separate listed entity could potentially happen earlier than expected, with new strategic investors and an ambitious growth target. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Shimao Property is fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Shimao Property shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SIOPF and SHMAY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 813:HK. For Shimao Property shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Shimao Property shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million, and market capitalization is above $14.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Shimao Property shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, Robeco Institutional Asset Management and Amundi Asset Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Two Share Placements In 2020

Shimao Property executed on two share placements in 2020. On January 17, 2020, the company announced that it has placed out 158 million shares at a price of HK$29.58, which represented 4.57% of its enlarged issued share capital. On April 22, 2020, Shimao Property announced that the company was issuing an additional 78.204 million shares at HK$29.73 each, that accounted for 2.21% of its enlarged issued share capital.

Notably, Shimao Property disclosed in its announcement on April 22, 2020, that "certain funds or accounts advised by Capital Research and Management Company or its affiliates" took up placement shares offered by the company. Capital Research and Management is part of Capital Group, which is one of the largest fund management companies globally with assets under management in excess of $1.8 trillion. The vote of confidence from a large foreign institutional investor like Capital Group is positive for Shimao Property.

However, it is noteworthy that Shimao Property's chairman and founder Mr Hui Wing Mau's equity stake in the company has been reduced from 69.64% at the start of the year to 64.99%, although he and his associates did not sell any of their shares. Shimao Property's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing was a very comfortable 59.7% as of end-FY2019, and its net gearing has been below 60% for eight consecutive years. Therefore, it is unlikely that Shimao Property did the share placements with the aim of de-leveraging.

On one hand, strengthening one's financial position in challenging times like these and introducing new institutional investors such as Capital Group are the right actions to take. On the other hand, the recent share placements could also possibly suggest Shimao Property's share price and valuations might have peaked, and the company is taking the opportunity to execute on value-accretive capital market actions.

Planned Spin-Off Of Property Management Services Business

In my initiation article on Shimao Property on September 6, 2019, I mentioned that Shimao Property has plans to spin off its property management services business, Shimao Services, within the next few years. It seems like that the planned spin-off of Shimao Services could be potentially accelerated.

On May 20, 2020, Shimao Property announced that Sequoia Capital China and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] invested $130 million and $114 million in Shimao Services respectively. Sequoia Capital China is the Chinese subsidiary of famed venture capital firm Sequoia Capital best known for investing in companies such as PayPal (PYPL), LinkedIn, Stripe (STRIP), Instagram and WhatsApp. among others. Tencent is one of the largest Chinese internet companies which offers the popular social messaging platform WeChat. With the introduction of strategic investors like Sequoia Capital China and Tencent which could bring significant synergies for Shimao Services, the planned IPO of Shimao Services as a separate listed entity could potentially happen earlier than expected.

Shimao Property's property management income, and others business segment delivered RMB2.7 billion in revenue last year, and the company targets to achieve RMB5 billion in revenue for Shimao Services this year. The ambitious revenue growth target suggests that Shimao Property is keen to spin-off Shimao Services in the near-term.

Shimao Property highlighted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 30, 2020 that "we hope that the spinning off (of the property management services business) can be as fast as possible" and "we also hope that this year we would be able to have special dividends (from the spin-off) paid out to our shareholders."

The above suggest that Shimao Services is likely to be spun-off and listed as a separate entity by end of this year, and this could be a potential positive re-rating catalyst for Shimao Property

Contracted Sales Growth Target Of 15% For FY2020

Shimao Property's contracted sales grew +47.6% YoY to RMB260.066 billion in FY2019, and the company is targeting RMB300 billion in contracted sales for FY2020, which implies a +15% YoY growth. The 15% YoY contracted sales growth target for this year is based on an assumption of a 60% sell-through rate on RMB500 billion in salable resources. In comparison, Shimao Property's historical average sell-through rate was approximately 65%.

Similar to other Mainland Chinese property developers, Shimao Property's year-to-date contracted sales growth has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company's contracted sales grew by a mere +4% YoY to RMB58.26 billion in the first four months of FY2020. However, Shimao Property's contracted sales in the month of April 2020 was up +41% YoY at RMB21.226 billion, suggesting that the Mainland China property market is recovering rapidly.

In the medium term, Shimao Property's target is to "be growing faster than the average growth speed of top 20 property companies in the industry" as per the company's comments at its FY2019 earnings call on March 30, 2020. As a point of reference, Shimao Property is China's ninth largest property developer based on 2019 contracted sales.

Valuation And Dividends

Shimao Property trades at 8.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$32.05 as of May 22, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 5.5 times and 6.1 times respectively.

Shimao Property is valued by the market at 1.43 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.91 times and 1.05 times respectively.

Shimao Property offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 4.5%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.1%. The company recommended a final dividend of HK$0.85 per share for 2H2019, which brought full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$1.45. This represented a +20.8% YoY increase in absolute terms and a dividend payout ratio of 42%.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 30, 2020, Shimao Property guided that "the payout ratio would still maintain at 40%, and this is a long-term strategy." The company also noted at the recent earnings call that in "2020, 2021, there will be surprises and which is the special dividends." The potential special dividends are likely linked to the company's planned spin-off of its property management services business.

Market consensus expects Shimao Property's dividends per share to increase from HK$1.45 in FY2019 to HK$1.62 and HK$1.96 for FY2020 and FY2021, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Shimao Property include a longer-than-expected time taken to spin-off its property management services business, lower-than-expected contracted sales, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Shimao Property shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

