While Ryman will likely survive, it's difficult to justify its current price given the high debt and roughly $1-1.4 billion fair NAV.

The company has taken out significant cash for liquidity purposes, which should enable it to stay afloat for the next 12-24 months.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has been hit extremely hard by COVID-19, which has forced most of its properties to be closed.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) is the archetype for companies hit hard by current economic conditions. RHP is a REIT that specializes in social events and occasions. This includes meeting-focused resorts, hotels, media venues, and convention centers. Most of its assets are high-end and will likely be heavily impacted by the lockdown.

Through essentially no fault of its own, Ryman is struggling to stay afloat. At the beginning of the year, the stock was at $85 and had risen to $90 by February, only to fall all the way to $14 per share weeks later. It has since risen to $32 but remains at an extremely depressed price.

As you can see below, Ryman has underperformed the REIT ETF (VNQ) as well as its peers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), Summit Hotel Properties (INN) and RLJ Lodging Trust (RLH):

Data by YCharts

Without a doubt, this is a poor situation for the company. It capitalizes on large-scale events with many people. While parts of the economy are reopening, it will still likely be sometime before concerts and related events are allowed.

Compared to its past price, Ryman is significantly discounted. This is likely drawing significant value investor interest. To make it better, the company was seeing strong organic growth before the crisis, which implies it is in a state of secular growth. Still, with such a dire situation, we must consider the possibility that the company's equity does not survive. Let's dig in and try to get a better idea of RHP's probable outcome.

Operational and Financial Impacts of COIVD on RHP

Over the past few months, Ryman has seen a near-complete drop in business activity. Luckily, it should see many would-be customers re-book later this year. As of May 1st, the company had 82% of last year's H2 booking in May 2019. While this still implies a lasting decline in revenue, it could be worse.

Currently, Ryman anticipates opening most of its major operations mid-to-late June given it is allowed. After reopening, the company expects to maintain social distancing guidelines and PP&E for employees. This implies a drop in margins.

The company is in a cash crunch as well. It recently ended its agreement to buy Block 21 mixed-use development from Stratus Properties (STRS). Ryman's CEO Colin Reed stated:

In the current capital markets and economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have determined that it is not in the best interest of our shareholders to focus our resources and capital on this project at this time.

This gives us a general signal that the company would rather maintain its cash and solvency levels than continue its growth path. Earlier this month in its earnings call, Ryman management stated that it took out $400 million from its revolving credit facility, bringing its total unrestricted cash to $662 million. The company also has $300 million in additional revolver borrowing capacity. After its $52 million declared dividend, this brings its liquidity to essentially $910 million.

Ryman also had a $42 million monthly cash burn rate, which expects to see a decline to $32 million. Given the company does not pay dividends, postpones CapEx spending, and reduces operating expenses in order to meet that target, it would have 18-24 months of liquidity. This means it is generally unlikely the company will go under because of the virus.

Given A Recovery, What is RHP Worth?

As long as the economy is reopened soon and is (more or less) fully reopened by 2021, wherein Ryman sees a full recovery in revenue, the company is likely to recover and see operating income return to TTM levels. However, its NAV will be impaired due to a non-productive debt buildup this year.

Over the past few years, the company has managed to grow its income through acquisitions and internal developments. Importantly, RHP is more of an operator that actively manages its portfolio than a traditional REIT which relies on outsourcing. This gives the company greater organic growth potential and has contributed to its recent growth.

As you can see below, its income has grown considerably over the past few years without a significant increase in shares outstanding. More recently, it has grown with debt, which has increased its interest expense:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, we can generally expect Ryman to see $300-320 million in operating income in a given year. Adding cash flows to interest expense, we come to a cash NOI of around $400-420 million. Given the company's core business is significantly more risky than a residential REIT and perhaps almost all other REITs, I believe it should have a cap rate of 9%. Accordingly, this puts Ryman's property value at an estimated $4.55 billion. Adding on $660 million in cash, we come to an asset value of slightly over $5.2 billion. Then, subtracting its $3.6 billion in total liabilities and $163 million in minority interest, we come to an NAV of $1.45 billion. This is 16.5% below its market valuation today.

Of course, Ryman will have smaller cash reserves months from now than it had at the end of the quarter. Given the company's burn rate of $32-42 million over an estimated period of six months, its cash would decline $220 million. If it is still not operating at normal capacity for longer, this could be upwards of $400 million. This lowers my effective forward NAV estimate to $1.15 billion, or 34% below today's price (share price of $21).

The Verdict

Overall, due to its significant cash reserves, Ryman is likely to recover operationally without needing to dilute equityholders. However, the stock does not seem to be trading at a discount. While I did use a higher fair value cap rate of 9% to come to the $21 per share valuation, Ryman's core business is much more cyclical than that of most REITs. Today is an extreme example of this risk, but even in 2008, the company saw its cash flow fall to essentially zero.

Yes, it has grown organically, but I doubt that growth will continue even post crisis, as essentially all companies and individuals are reducing unnecessary spending plans even into 2021. Put simply, Ryman was a growth stock, but it will likely be a few years before its growth continues, so growth should not be factored into the share price.

Overall, I believe RHP is slightly overvalued. It is not overvalued enough or at enough liquidity risk to make for a short opportunity, but it is also not a value opportunity at its current market capitalization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.