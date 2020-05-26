Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties has been hit extremely hard by COVID-19, which has forced most of its properties to be closed.

The virus has caused the company to suspend its dividend and halt acquisitions and growth CapEx.

The company has taken out significant cash for liquidity purposes, which should enable it to stay afloat for the next 12-24 months.

While Ryman will likely survive, it's difficult to justify its current price given the high debt and roughly $1-1.4 billion fair NAV.