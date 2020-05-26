The stock has seen one of the smallest dips in the sector, making other airlines stocks preferable on a rebound.

The airline is highly reliant on tourists traveling to Hawaii, and the state is one of the most restrictive on travel.

As the airlines look to rebound, Hawaiian Holdings (HA) has one of the toughest roads ahead due to a restrictive state government. The airlines face enough headwinds with destinations still closed, and in the case of Hawaiian Holdings, it looks set to endure further restrictions from its primary destination. At the same time, the stock has seen a smaller hit during the virus downturn to make Hawaiian Holdings one of the least appealing airline stocks to play on a rebound in air passenger demand.

Image Source: Hawaiian Airlines website

Restrictive Measures

For the most part, the virus has generally shown less spread amongst Southern states in hot and humid climates. Both Florida and Texas have low death rates despite large populations and less-restrictive lockdowns. Only New Orleans in Louisiana appears to have had a major outbreak around Mardi Gras, but once the event and a lockdown occurred, the virus quickly disappeared.

For this reason, Hawaii would appear an ideal destination for Northern states to travel this Summer, except the state has a 14-day quarantine to and between the islands, all but eliminating tourist travel. In fact, the state obtains the 6th-highest COVID-19 restriction rank, placing the warm state as more suppressive than New York and Washington, both at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: WalletHub

For now, Hawaii has the quarantine in place until June 30. Some media outlets suggest the state is having a difficult time enforcing such a quarantine ban on people using vacation rentals, but the threat of a 14-day self-quarantine mandate is enough to scare away most tourists.

The airline has increased service to three daily flights to the U.S. mainland, but the company was clear that the relaxation of the quarantine is a major hurdle to traffic returning to more normal levels.

Liquidity Isn't An Issue

Like the other airlines, Hawaiian Holdings is burning cash on a daily basis, and the Payroll Support Program grant is helping provide liquidity to survive the crisis. In April, the airline received a deal for $292.5 million with $57.8 million via a low-interest loan.

At the end of March, Hawaiian had $815 million in cash on top of the PSP support. In addition, the airline should have access to the Loan Program portion of the CARES Act of $364 million, if the airline so chooses.

Hawaiian Holdings estimates the daily cash burn at $3.6 million without including the PSP funding, CapEx and refunds. All while, the airline estimates that revenues are down 90% from 2019 levels.

Hawaiian forecasts having over $1 billion in liquidity at the end of Q2. The average daily cash burn uses $328 million worth of cash in Q2, though the PSP portion of the spend is ~$117 million that the airline would otherwise cut payroll costs and not spend the cash.

The airline is actually closer to only burning cash at a rate of $2.3 million per day when excluding the $1.3 daily portion of the PSP. The biggest worry with Hawaiian is that the restrictive quarantine ban might push travelers to book trips to Florida for July and August due to the uncertainty in Hawaii and the rather more welcome nature of the Sunshine state right now.

The airline is less appealing for this reason because of the artificial cash burn that could occur during prime summer travel. Hawaii is likely to remove travel restrictions in due time, but Las Vegas and Florida appear far more accommodating and safer for booking trips this summer.

At the same time, the stock hasn't seen any outsized hit to account for operating in one of the most restrictive states. Both Alaska Air Group (ALK) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) have seen similar 50% declines, while Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is down nearly 75%.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Hawaiian is in a solid financial position despite the coronavirus hit to air travel, but the airline isn't in the best position to rebound due to the restrictive nature of the Hawaii state government. With the stock trading either in-line or better than other airline stocks, investors should look elsewhere to play a rebound in passengers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.