Note: This article was amended on 5/26/2020 to remove an incorrect assertion about the company repurchasing shares.

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we view our income needs like a river. Income flows in and expenses flow out. The excess income versus expenses allows our reservoir of wealth to rise higher. We do not often let that static wealth sit long without it being used to increase our income flow and thus raise our functional wealth.

Through recent global events, many investors and retirees are realizing how "unrealized" unrealized gains can be. Billions of dollars worth of investors' value vanished over an extremely short period of time. Those investors who were depending on those unrealized gains found themselves in a tight spot. I have a heavy heart thinking of their situation. They fell victim to brokerages and banks who convinced them that a high dollar value of static wealth meant they were safe for retirement. They often fail to point out that having large amounts of dollars in those accounts is more beneficial to the bank or brokerage than it often is to the investor.

Challenging the Norm

We have a long history of bucking the trend and challenging this norm that has surrounded retirement investing and ensnared so many hard-working Americans into struggling through their retirement. Never has a time of so much uncertainty shown that this norm was built on nothing more than a myth and the gravity provided by large institutions. They sold the lie. Many bought it because of its source. Static wealth is like the lottery winner's winnings. It's a lump sum. That's not real wealth. Real wealth is self-replicating and hard-working. It has a functional value attached to it.

When you buy a house, you don't daily determine its value and stress if it fluctuates year to year or day to day. You live in it, enjoy the purpose you bought it for and worry about its terminal value when it no longer serves the desired purpose. Likewise, investments should be purchased for a specific purpose and held while that purpose is being fulfilled.

In this case, your retirement needs investments that generate a high level of functional wealth so you can live day to day, year to year, without the stress of lacking finances. Our income stream isn't freezing over like a Canadian lake in the dead of winter. Shelter-in-place orders may have reduced the income from our day-to-day working - if you still are - but fixed-income picks like we'll cover below can keep your income rolling in.

Two Strong Preferred CEFs - For Fixed-Income Newbies

Not everyone is comfortable sorting out the difference between cumulative or non-cumulative preferreds. Perhaps mandatory convertible or normal convertible preferreds make your head spin. Maybe something being perpetual seems impossible and a call date sounds like a conundrum - why would you call someone you're on a date with?

These two CEFs make investing in high-quality preferred securities extremely simple. The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) trades at a slight discount to NAV and invests in preferred securities issued by defensive sectors - like utilities. It also pays monthly, which means it reduces the confusing need of budgeting around quarterly dividend payments. This fund allows you to gain exposure to a large number of preferred securities in a single investment.

The other CEF pick I'd point out to you today is the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC). FFC trades at a slight premium to NAV and invests primarily in financial sector preferreds. FFC also pays monthly and recently increased its monthly distribution by 5%. Many financial preferreds have extremely high PAR values, making them harder for retail investors or new retirees to stomach the start-up investment price. FFC trades at a lower price per share but lets you benefit from these preferreds for income.

Individual Preferred Security Picks

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) is a holding company that opportunistically invests in private businesses, mostly in the consumer and industrial sectors in the USA. CODI has been successfully acquiring and managing middle-market companies for more than 30 years. It is a battle-tested company that has gone through many recessions, including the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, and managed to outperform the S&P 500 index during bad recessions. The company had sold some of its investments before the crisis and has been sitting on a nice pile of cash, which came in handy going into this crisis. This will allow the company to buy some new businesses at a cheap price.

CODI has three preferred stocks, which are CODI-A (CODI.PA), CODI-B (CODI.PB), and CODI-C (CODI.PC). We recommend avoiding CODI-B because it carries a floating rate feature which makes it unattractive during periods of low interest rates. On the other hand, CODI-A and CODI-C are both fixed-rates, and therefore very attractive. Note that CODI-A is non-cumulative, while CODI-C is cumulative,which makes it more attractive.

Note: CODI preferreds issue K-1 tax forms.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is a triple-net REIT with high-quality tenants. Its real estate portfolio includes a high percentage of investment grade tenants. 80% of its rent was collected in April, and the other part has either been negotiated or under negotiation. This allows its revenue to keep flowing even in these troubling times. The preferred stock enjoys high coverage in terms of both the asset coverage and dividend coverage.

AFIN has a preferred stock, American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Preferred (AFINP), which yields 9.8%. AFIN is externally managed, and this external management structure means that management's interests are more aligned with preferred shares than common shares.

A Pair of Baby Bonds

Sachem (SACH) is a hard money lender with a pair of baby bonds:

Sachem Capital Corp., 6.875% Notes due 12/30/2024 (SACC)

(SACC) Sachem Capital Corp., 7.125% Notes due 6/30/2024 (SCCB).

SCCB is part of the HDO Baby Bond Portfolio. SCCB and SACC were both issued last year and mature extremely close to one another. From the proceeds of these bonds, SACH paid off all its other outstanding debt and is sitting on a large pile of cash. This means that the baby bonds are the top of the capital stack in the extremely unlike event that SACH closes its doors. While we rate this risk very close to zero, it is always nice to know that no one is ahead of you making a full recovery of your invested capital.

SACH has had no payment issues for April, and its loans are currently only being originated for 50% of the property's value - leaving a large cushion in the event they are forced to foreclose on a property.

Conclusion

We're all experiencing a new sensation. The economy is not as simple as a YouTube video - stopping and restarting - as it takes time, money, and effort. Life and bills, however, carry on regardless. You need your income as well. These various fixed-income securities and choices will keep that vital lifeblood of dividend income flowing into your portfolio.

The Income Method, the means by which we investigate, evaluate and initiate investments drive us towards investments that produce stable Static wealth as well as high Functional wealth. The money we need, when we need it - now.

