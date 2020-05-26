Upcoming earnings seem to show only marginal YoY growth in EPS, which could keep shares confined to the recent range of $290 to $315 for the fiscal year.

May could be a similar month of sales compared to April as the store implemented its own restrictions, some of which sparked backlash on social media.

Costco’s (COST) essentiality as a warehouse club offering bulk goods to its valued members hasn’t faded and does not look to be fading any time soon. Costco has been a strong performer during the coronavirus outbreak, floating between $280 to $320, with some volatile swings, as the market sold off. That price range could remain Costco’s range for the remainder of its fiscal year, as market volatility and virus vaccine uncertainty are causing shifts in sentiment from safety in essentials and risky bets in beaten down apparel.

Other safety-net names like Walmart (WMT) have rallied, while smaller warehouse club BJ’s (BJ) soared 21% to $35 following earnings on top of an already strong rally from $20 at the beginning of March. Costco’s March madness diminished through April, and earnings aren’t expected to be stellar, leaving little room for upside growth past old highs within the next 4 months; as such, shares could spend a lot of time between $290 and $315.

March Sales

Source: March sales report (overall)

The pantry-loading witnessed in March drove Costco’s sales and comp sales higher for the month. March net sales hit $15.49 billion, up 11.7%, while net sales for the 31-week period hit $96.25 billion, up 9%. Comp sales were strong across all categories, although Canada showed to be the weakest growth driver.

Greatest comp sales growth, excluding gasoline and foreign exchange impact, was seen in international stores, up 19.2%, while U.S. stores were strong at 12.1%. Canada comp sales were up 7.2% (yet were up only 1.2% overall). E-commerce comp growth rose to 49.8%, pushing the 31-week comp growth to 22.4%.

Source: March sales report (excluding gas/forex)

April Sales

Source: April sales report (overall)

Costco’s demand peak looks to have been March, with comp sales were negative for the month, except for e-commerce. April’s net sales decreased YoY by 1.9% to $11.39 billion, while net sales for the 35-week period were still up 7.8% to $107.64 billion.

Excluding gasoline and forex impact, comp sales then don’t look as bad, yet for a company of Costco’s caliber, were indeed still poor. US comp sales came in flat, while Canada still showed a fall of 5%. Company-wide comp sales now shrunk to a decrease of only 0.5%. E-commerce remained exceptionally strong at 87.7% growth.

Source: April sales report (excluding gas/forex)

Now, when taking in the aforementioned exclusions, and factoring in impaired segments of stores – optical, travel, food court, hearing aids, and photo, which Costco has so kindly provided, comp sales now resemble March’s numbers. However, we can’t just use this data and assume all is good – these segments have been impacted significantly due to coronavirus, and the closures and limited services available in the segments might not be quick to rebound, and hence can’t be excluded from the overall picture. Yet these numbers do point towards stability in the rest of Costco’s unaffected segments – grocery, apparel, etc. – of which had their own variability: grocery likely remains strong, while apparel sales are likely down significantly.

Source: April sales report (excluding gas/forex/impacted or closed segments)

May Sales

As three weeks have gone by in May, sales could be shaping up for a similar quarter to April, with poor comp sales across the board. Costco had faced quite some backlash early in May due to the restrictions implemented within stores. Certain items like disinfectants, toilet paper and water are not able to be returned; item purchase limits are enforced (with meat products as a prime example); masks are a requirement for shoppers; amount of shoppers on a membership card had been limited to one or two; and special hours for members 60+ and/or disabled were implemented, with only those members allowed to shop during those hours.

Gas prices remained quite low for the quarter, so comp sales could continue to be dragged lower by that segment. 70% of April’s 12 percentage point negative impact was attributed to gasoline; while that won’t be as much of an impact with gas prices relatively higher M/M (but still down since Jan/Feb), the negative impact could hit 2 to 4 percentage points. Apparel most likely continued to be weak, and even without data for April, will not make a recovery within the quarter, as apparel retailers are still struggling, and BJ’s highlighted declining sales in apparel in their quarterly report.

Sales growth in the US for May will most likely be driven in grocery, pharmacy, home improvement and electronics: foods/sundries, fresh foods, and hardlines, using classifiers from Costco. Jobs still haven’t gone back in to the office, and electronic demand could still be high with working from home still the new norm. Home improvement still has seen large sales boosts – Lowe’s (LOW) pointed to strong growth continuing in May.

For all regions, US/Canada/international, steps to reopen economies across states/provinces/countries could dampen sales, as members are no longer seeing an immediate need to continue buying in bulk and stock up on items, as had been the case in March with the virus spreading rapidly. With restaurants and other stores reopening, customer demand could be shifting there, and away from bulk purchases; it’s not a certainty, yet could be a trend as some could be eager to see life resume to “normal” or closer to normal.

Social Media Impacts

Costco has seen its fair share of headlines and trending status on Twitter, thanks to its coronavirus restrictions. When the company first announced that customers were required to wear masks, people took to Twitter using the hashtag #BoycottCostco. Users claimed that the actions taken by the company to protect employees and fellow members shopping are “tyrannical” and “low IQ,” and that they would be cancelling or not renewing their memberships. As it is Twitter, whether or not those users actually followed through on those claims is unknown, as quite a few stated that they had been members for decades. Other users praised the company for this, believing the company to be in good standing to protect employees with the policy. Another Twitter explosion occurred recently, when a shopper without a mask had his cart taken and was subsequently kicked out of the store. Users on Twitter vehemently defended the employee for standing up to the customer (who had been using foul language directed at the employee) and for enforcing Costco’s rules.

Earnings Not So Strong

Costco’s upcoming earnings report might not be able to propel shares in any significant direction. Estimates of $1.84 EPS on revenues near or above $36.5 billion for the quarter seem in-line with how the company could be faring based on reported sales for March and April. Performance at that measure would be showing flat growth YoY in EPS and $2 billion in YoY growth for revenues, driven by a strong March. With the positive impact to comp sales concentrated in March, and declining in April, Costco looks to be facing a negative-pressured tail end to the quarter.

May is not expected to bring about the same growth as March, and could reflect more of April’s declines with gas prices still low, no significant rebound in apparel or other impacted segments (some of which might still be closed), economic reopening possibly drawing demand to newly reopened establishments, less fear about secondary lockdown leading to less stocking up, and outrage and potential loss of memberships due to policy changes and enforcements. E-commerce could remain strong as members might prefer to continue shopping online to avoid as much person-to-person contact as possible.

The upcoming report is the precursor into Costco’s fiscal Q4, its strongest quarter, and estimates for that quarter are showing marginal EPS growth (~6%) on ~$49.7 billion of revenue, up about $2 billion YoY. There does not look to be any meaningful growth to net income/EPS: prioritization of purchases in lower margin ancillary and foods (both fresh food and food/sundries) while higher margin softlines will most likely be weaker; hardlines might continue to show $1 billion growth YoY. Thus, Costco’s overall margins for the upcoming quarter as well as the fiscal Q4 could be slightly pressured.

However, competitor BJ’s posted comp sales and margins above consensus expectations. Excluding gas, comp sales were reported at +27% for the quarter, while consensus estimates were a meager 5.8% in comparison. Margins rose to 19.4%, 2.9% higher than consensus, with management stating that “while merchandise margins benefited from the strong sales performance and continued execution of our category profitability improvement initiatives, these drivers were offset by distribution costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the decline in our higher-margin apparel business and the temporary shut-down of our higher-margin services business.”

Search Trends

Source: Google Trends

With the US consisting of ~73% of revenue, any substantial weakness in traffic to stores or average purchase amount per member could harm revenues and net income. However, Costco does not look to be in worse shape now as in April–March just had been an unusually high month of sales based on this freak event. With March 14 noted as the peak popularity of Costco searches over the past 90 days, April and May, up to the third week of May, have fluctuated between 48% to 66% of that peak popularity, with the small spikes occurring each weekend.

Source: Google Trends

Looking at the trends over the past three years to date, Costco searches surge in the week around Thanksgiving, then spike about half of that around Christmas. Smaller spikes are seen at Memorial Day and 4th of July. With last Thanksgiving as the peak, March’s peak hit 91% of that, and now sits around 62% to 65% (due to the week not being fully complete at time of collection). Based on this data of Costco searches, the decrease from the March peak coincides with Costco’s reported comp sales decreasing for April, and should searches continue to fall for May, a meaningful/substantial spike around Memorial Day might not be seen; although 4th of July could bring a spike, overall searches could have fallen back to 50% by then, and Costco could see sales growth as if the situation was just another normal year.

Source: Google Trends

Breaking data down by state, Costco’s interest was primarily concentrated in the West Coast. Surprisingly, Hawaii was signified as the peak, and California, Costco’s most penetrated state with 128 warehouses, came in at 80% of Hawaii. Washington came in at 90%, and is Costco’s third highest penetrated state with 32 warehouse. Texas, the second highest with 33 warehouses, had only 23%. With some of Costco’s higher states by warehouse – Texas, Illinois, Florida, New Jersey – with relatively low queries, it could point to less potential traffic (or just people not needing to search on Google for the stores). The data here is not predictive of results, yet is a predictor of possible strength in West Coast stores for Costco due to the relatively high search query interest in that region.

Outlook

Costco looks to have benefited significantly in March, with comp sales surging in all regions, and queries representing a peak on March 14 over the past 90 days. Since then, Costco has seen diminishing sales in April, where comp sales were negative in all regions, although e-commerce posted 85.7% comp sales growth. With the coronavirus outbreak pretty much a freak event that rapidly shifted consumer behavior in the short term, Costco, as a brick-and-mortar retailer, seems to have seen the benefits in a one-time rush.

May sales and the upcoming earnings report is likely to be in-line with expectations, and even with possible strengths in hardlines and foods, capitalization on higher margin products will be lower as demand shifts away from softlines for the time being. Costco has also spiked in controversy due to its enforcement of a mask policy, and whether outraged Twitter users actually cancel memberships is yet to be seen, but the threat enough in the Tweets could lead to lower net membership growth for the upcoming quarters.

As Costco does not look to have created a new long-term growth trend, its net income and EPS don’t look to be able to benefit significantly in the upcoming report and fiscal Q4 showing flat/marginal YoY growth. With that in mind, Costco could continue to trade within this $25 band from $290 to $315 for the remainder of its fiscal year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.