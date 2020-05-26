Quality Matters: Who's Buying These A-Rated REITs?

One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years.

A strong balance sheet is a good indicator of endurance and the company’s long-term survival, and one of the most important aspects of the balance sheet is liquidity.

Any company can look good in a bull market, but when the tide goes out, speculators take the most losses.

Yesterday I wrote an article titled, 5 'Battleground' REITs Yielding 10% Or Higher That We're Buying. In that article I highlighted several REITs “considered ‘battleground’ names because of their combination of high yield and enhanced probability of capital appreciation.”

When it comes to investing, there is little doubt that the dividend yield is a big reason that investors buy stock, yet many are oftentimes fooled by the allure, often forgetting that the dividend yield is a pretty good proxy for investment risk.

Keep in mind, there are two ways of getting paid to invest capital – capital gains and dividends – and so it’s natural that investors seek out stocks that yield 10% or higher.

But I often remind readers not to look at the yield until you have analyzed the safety of the dividend, the ability of the dividend to grow, and the overall merits of the company. As Benjamin Graham explained,

“The defensive investor must confine himself to the shares of important companies with a long record of profitable operations and in strong financial condition.”

What Graham was referring to is the company’s balance sheet, and Ben Graham put in another way,

when the tide goes out you see who is swimming naked.”

In other words, any company can look good in a bull market, but when the tide goes out, speculators take the most losses. The first and most lethal reason that stocks become cheap is because they have too much debt.

A strong balance sheet is a good indicator of endurance, and the company’s long-term survival, and one of the most important aspects of the balance sheet is liquidity. My definition of liquidity can be summed up as follows, “How much cash can the company come up with in 24 hours or less.”

The current pandemic certainly provides elevated risks for many REITs; at last count, 50 U.S equity REITs have cut or suspended their dividends. And as of today, none of the A-rated REITs have cut their dividend, yet!

Given our quest for quality, I decided to pen an article today on the A-rated REITs, with a closer look at dividend safety. Ben Graham explained,

One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.”

10 A-Rated REITs

As illustrated below, there are 10 A-rated REITs (as per S&P):

As you can see, these A-rated REITs have dividend yields that range from 2.7% - for Prologis, Inc. (PLD) – to 15.3% - for Simon Property Group (SPG). The overall cheapest 5 REITs, based on their P/FFO variance (current vs. 5-year) are as follows:

Simon Property: -56%

Boston Properties (BXP): -48%

Federal Realty (FRT): -44%

AvalonBay (AVB): -31%

Equity Residential (EQR): -22%

Now let’s take a closer look at the 10 A-rated REITs based upon their dividend history (2010-2019):

Now these numbers aren’t as useful, so we decided to display them as follows:

Here are the dividend growth results displayed below, from the lowest growth to the highest growth:

Federal Realty: 5%

Realty Income (O): 5%

Equity Residential: 6%

Camden Property (CPT): 7%

AvalonBay: 7%

Boston Properties: 8%

Prologis: 8%

PS Business (PSB): 11%

Public Storage (PSA): 12%

Simon Property: 15%

Now, I thought it would be interesting comparing the historical dividend growth record with the consensus FFO/sh growth estimates for 2020 and 2021. As you can see below, the growth records for several of these REITs appear to be facing a slowdown:

We decided to model payout ratios for YE 2020 and as you can see below, Simon Property, Realty Income and Federal Realty – all retail REITs – are becoming higher risk, in terms of their payout ratios.

Below is rent collection data we obtained:

Since Simon did not disclose rent collection for April, we used data provided by Macerich (MAC):

Realty Income: 83% rent collected in April

Federal Realty: 53% rent collected in April

Macerich: 26% rent collected in April

Now in terms of liquidity, here’s how these 3 beaten down REITs score:

Realty Income: $2.3 billion ($1.2 B in cash and $1.2 B drawdown on revolver)

Federal Realty: $1.4 billion (cash and $1 B drawdown on revolver)

Simon Property: $8.7 billion ($4.1B in cash and $4.6 B in credit)

What Are We Buying?

Upon screening for the best REITs to own today, we decided that we would provide readers with 3 of the REITs that we’re buying. We recently introduced the DIY REIT Investor Portfolio and we picked these 3 A-rated REITs:

Realty Income is an easy pick for us, especially after the company provided is with Q-120 earnings and rent collection details for April (83% collection rate). Shares are trading at $52.15 with a dividend yield of 5.4%.

We consider the company’s defensive investment profile a plus, and although the payout ratio is getting tighter, we are confident the dividend growth record will continue. We forecast returns of 20% annually over the next 2 years.

Another A-rated REIT we’re buying is Federal Realty. Although the company does have outsized exposure to retail, we believe that the mixed-use components will allow the company to generate ample income to cover and grow the dividend.

The strong balance sheet helps us sleep well at night and the densification efforts should help propel growth over the next few years. Shares are trading at $78.49 with a dividend yield of 5.4%. We forecast returns of 17% annually over the next 2 years.

The last A-rated REIT we’re buying is AvalonBay. The company has a strong balance sheet with $868 million in cash (as of Q1-20) and $1.0 B in credit available (to fund $868 million on its remaining development pipeline). The company reported 95.9% rent collection in April (5.5% was deferred).

The company has strong market focus and while we expect a modest decline in SSNOI in 2020, we expect it will rebound in 2021 (~7% growth). Shares are now trading at $153.67 with a dividend yield of 4.1%. We forecast returns of 14% annually over the next 2 years.

Simon Says…

Simon is one of the most deeply discounted REITs and I find it “unprecedented” that shares are trading at such cheap valuation levels. While the company does enjoy one of the best balance sheets in REIT-dom, the business model is under immense pressure due to elevated retail store closures.

Although the company did not announce a dividend cut or suspension on the latest earnings call, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that the company will likely pay a cash dividend at least equal to 100% of its taxable income for 2020.

The company will announce the Q2-20 dividend in June, and with no clarity regarding rent collection (in April or May), we estimate that the company will reduce the payout by 25% to 50%.

We are maintaining a Strong “Spec” Rating on the shares, recognizing that eventually consumers will seek out the highest quality malls in America (remember, SPG has an international portfolio).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, PSAM FRT, O, AVB, PSB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.