The most advanced of them, Springpole, should be able to produce over 400,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC of $552/toz, according to the 2019 updated PEA.

First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) is a very interesting gold-focused exploration company. It was established back in 2015, by Keith Neumeyer, the founder, CEO, and president of First Majestic Silver (AG) and co-founder of First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF). The strategy of the company was to acquire Canadian gold projects with good exploration potential and to acquire them cheaply. This was possible thanks to the gold bear market. First Mining Gold was pretty successful and it acquired 13 projects (5 in Ontario, 5 in Quebec, 2 in New Foundland, 1 in Nevada) with combined resources of 11.14 million toz gold and 25.31 million toz silver (table below). A major part of the resources (7.38 million toz gold and 24.19 million toz silver) is included in the measured & indicated category.

Although the company owns numerous promising projects, all of them located in safe jurisdictions, it is focused especially on two of them. On Springpole and Goldlund. Both are localized in Ontario, only 150 km apart (map below). Springpole lies in north-western Ontario, approximately 100 km east of the Red Lake mine. The land package covers an area of 420 km², and the currently known resources contain 4.67 million toz gold and 24.19 million toz indicated and 230,000 toz gold and 1.12 million toz silver inferred. Given that the resources are open-pittable, the gold grade of 1.04 g/t is quite good.

Back in October, First Mining Gold released an updated PEA for Springpole. It envisions a 12-year mine life with an average annual production of 410,000 toz gold and 2.4 million toz silver, at an AISC of only $552/toz gold (or $611/toz of gold equivalent). The initial CAPEX was estimated at $809 million. At a base-case gold price of $1,300/toz, silver price of $20/toz, and CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.75, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $841 million and the after-tax IRR equals 22%. At a gold price of $1,500/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $1.22 billion and the after-tax IRR equals 28%. At the current gold prices, the after-tax NPV(5%) stands above $1.6 billion.

The construction period should take 2.5 years. In the first year of production, 204,000 toz gold should be produced, followed by 394,000 toz gold in year 2. The peak should be reached in year 5, at 529,000 toz gold. However, this is only a PEA and the numbers will be further optimized in the PFS and FS. The company mentions several ways of improving the project parameters, including mine plan optimization, improving recoveries, increasing the pit slope angles, and also expanding the resources, as there are several exploration targets in close proximity to the currently outlined resources.

Although the project looks very good, there are two problems. The first one is that the CAPEX is out of First Mining Gold's reach. It means that it will need to find a partner. But given that Springpole is located in a safe jurisdiction, it has sizeable resources and it is projected to produce over 400,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of $552/toz, it shouldn't be a problem to find an experienced partner with deep pockets. A bigger problem is that the deposit is below a lake. As a result, a part of the lake needs to be dewatered. Technically this shouldn't be a problem, as only 1.52 km² need to be dewatered. It represents only 6% of the overall surface and 3% of the overall volume of the Springpole lake (map below). On the other hand, it may make the permitting process more complicated.

A PFS is underway and its results are expected in early 2021. Also the permitting process is underway, and First Mining Gold expects to file the EIS next year. If everything goes well, the mine could be fully permitted by the middle of 2023.

The Goldlund project covers an area of 285,72 km². According to First Mining Gold, the area was extensively explored during the first half of the 1980s, and between 1982-1985 also some mining operations took place. According to the 2019 resource estimate, Goldlund contains indicated resources of 809,200 toz gold, at a gold grade of 1.96 g/t, and inferred resources of 876,954 toz gold, at a gold grade of 1.49 g/t. Although Goldlund resources are smaller compared to Springpole and the project is several years behind, it has significant exploration potential. As stated by Dan Wilton, First Mining Gold's CEO:

We believe the key value milestone at Goldlund will be centred around proving out the regional district potential. Goldlund has the potential to be a new sizeable mining district in an area with significant existing infrastructure.

As can be seen in the map below, the property contains many exploration targets, scattered over an area approximately 30 kilometers long. The current resources are located in the Main zone area, but the Main zone alone consists of several smaller mineralized zones. And last year, the exploration focused on the Miller Prospect area, where several great near-surface intersections were made.

The recent drill results confirm Goldlund's potential. On September 25, First Mining Gold reported a 207-meter long intersection grading 1.57 g/t gold. It was from a depth of 3 meters (picture below). Other drill holes intersected 182 meters grading 1.09 g/t (starting at 46 meters), 167 meters grading 0.97 g/t (starting at 1 meter), or 169 meters grading 0.88 g/t (starting at 32 meters). All the drill holes focused on the Miller zone that remains open to the north-east and also to depth. And it is not included in the current resource estimate.

This year, the drill campaign focuses on the Main zone that is open to the east and to the west (map below). The best intersection reported in March was 5.36 g/t gold over 21 meters, starting at a depth of 83 meters.

Out of the other First Mining Gold's projects, especially Pickle Crow is worth mentioning. It is situated approximately 100 kilometers to the east of Springpole and it contains inferred resources of 1.23 million toz gold. Pickle Crow is a brownfield project with good infrastructure, including a 200 tpd mill that was built in 2002 but never commissioned. An open-pit mine was in production back in the 1960s. However, the majority of current resources is amenable only to underground mining. The underground resources contain 1.15 million toz gold at a gold grade of 4.73 g/t.

Back in January, First Mining Gold found a partner for Pickle Crow. An Australian company named Auteco Minerals (OTC:MNXMF) can earn up to 80% of Pickle Crow by paying First Mining Gold $4.1 million and 125 million shares (approximately 10% of Auteco's issued and outstanding shares) and expending $10 million on exploration over the next 5 years. First Mining Gold's 20% interest will be free-carried, to the decision to mine. Moreover, First Mining Gold will retain a 2% NSR royalty.

As can be seen, First Mining Gold has substantial upside potential. Its current market capitalization is only $115 million. It holds resources of 11.14 million toz gold and 25.31 million toz silver. The current market value of contained metals equals $19.7 billion. The current market value of the company equals only 0.58% of this sum. Looking at it from a different angle, the market attributes a value of only $10.3/toz gold contained in First Mining's resources. Or $15.6/toz gold, taking into account only the measured and indicated resources. Or $24.6/toz gold, if only indicated resources of Springpole, First Mining's most advanced project, are taken into account. Given that all the resources are located in safe and mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, the valuation is really low.

The problem is that First Mining Gold is not a producer and it will take at least 5 more years before it becomes one. Therefore, the company is fully dependent on external financing sources. As of the end of Q1, First Mining Gold held cash of only $8.5 million (and fortunately debt of only $0.4 million). Given the exploration expenditures and costs related to the Springpole PFS and permitting, it is possible to expect that First Mining Gold will need to raise more money later this year. And as there are no cash flows, more share dilution will follow also over the coming years. However, its full extent is hard to predict, as it is dependent on the future share price development.

As can be seen, First Mining Gold's shares haven't done well over recent years. Although the share price nearly doubled since the March bottom at $0.1, it is still well below its early 2019 values at $0.2, let alone early 2018 values at $0.5. Moreover, if the share price keeps on growing, it will have to face three resistance levels situated between $0.21 and $0.3. In the case of First Mining Gold, for some reason, the share didn't react to the significant gold price growth recorded over the last 12 months.

First Mining Gold is like a gold supermarket where other gold miners can buy (or partner) new gold projects. The first one to go was Pickle Crow. And given the recent exploration success, it is only a question of time before Springpole and Goldlund (and maybe even the whole company) also attract some more serious interest. Although Goldlund is only in earlier exploration phases, its exploration potential is really big. At Springpole, the updated PEA has already confirmed that it is a large project with great economics, moreover located in a safe jurisdiction. A mine situated in Ontario that is able to produce around 400,000 toz gold per year at AISC below $600/toz would be a very nice addition to the portfolio of any gold miner. However, given the current market capitalization of the company, the stock market doesn't appreciate the full potential of First Mining Gold right now. Therefore, for patient investors that are able to stomach inevitable share dilution over the coming years, the risk-reward ratio seems to be pretty favorable.

