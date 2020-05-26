KB Financial's capital return policy is the key re-rating catalyst for the stock, with a commitment of increasing the dividend payout ratio over time, and the possibility of share cancellations.

KB Financial has the strongest capital position in the Korean financial services industry, and this should provide comfort to investors regarding downside protection in uncertain and challenging times like these.

KB Financial's 1Q2020 earnings were below expectations, but this is not a major concern as it is largely attributable to valuation losses which are potentially reversible.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a "Bullish" rating to Korea-listed financial services company KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) [105560:KS].

KB Financial's 1Q2020 earnings were below expectations, but this is not a major concern as the under-performance is largely attributable to valuation losses which are potentially reversible in subsequent quarters. KB Financial also has the strongest capital position in the Korean financial services industry, and this should provide comfort to investors regarding downside protection in uncertain and challenging times like these.

KB Financial's capital return policy is the key re-rating catalyst for the stock, with a commitment of increasing the dividend payout ratio over time, and the possibility of further treasury share cancellations. More importantly, KB Financial's valuations are undemanding from both an absolute and relative (compared to past trading history) basis.

This is an update of my initiation article on KB Financial Group published on February 18, 2020. KB Financial's share price has declined by -26% from KRW42,400 as of February 17, 2020 to KRW31,100 as of May 22, 2020 since my initiation. KB Financial trades at 0.32 times P/B, which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 0.55 times and 0.63 times, respectively. KB Financial is valued by the market at 4.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.3%.

Readers have the option of trading in KB Financial shares as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker KB, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 105560:KS. For KB Financial shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $7 million, but lower than that for the Korea-listed shares.

For KB Financial shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $60 million and market capitalization is above $9.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own KB Financial shares listed in Korea include Norges Bank Investment Management, Schroder Investment Management, BlackRock Investment Management and Causeway Capital Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

1Q2020 Earnings Below Expectations But This Is Not A Major Concern

KB Financial's net profit attributable to shareholders declined by -13.7% YoY from KRW845.7 billion in 1Q2019 to KRW729.5 billion in 1Q2020, despite a +4.3% YoY increase in net interest income from KRW2,252.1 billion to KRW2,349.2 billion over the same period. KB Financial's 1Q2020 earnings were below expectations, but this is not a major concern.

KB Financial's weaker-than-expected earnings were largely attributable to valuation losses (e.g. OTC derivatives and foreign exchange swaps etc) resulting from the volatility in financial markets in 1Q2020, and a majority of these valuation losses could potentially be reversible in subsequent quarters. KB Financial estimates that it suffered from approximately KRW300 billion in temporary valuation losses, of which roughly 70% or KRW200 billion could be possibly reversed subsequently.

In fact, KB Financial's loans growth was decent, up +4.2% QoQ at KRW11 trillion in 1Q2020, with household loans and corporate loans growing +3.2% and +5.5% QoQ, respectively. The company is raising its loans growth guidance for FY2020 from +4% earlier to +5-6%, which is promising.

On the flip side, with the Bank Of Korea cutting its benchmark interest rate by -50 basis points from 1.25% to 0.75% in mid-March 2020, KB Financial is revising its NIM (Net Interest Margin) guidance downwards for this year from 1.6% earlier to the "mid-1.5%" now. But this will be partially offset by a reduction in KB Financial's cost-to-income ratio from approximately 50% currently to the mid-40s in the medium term, as the company executes on its headcount optimization and digitization initiatives.

Strongest Capital Position In The Industry Provides Comfort In Uncertain Times

KB Financial's BIS, Tier-1 and CET-1 ratios were 14.02%, 13.23% and 12.96% as of March 31, 2020. The company has the strongest capital position in the Korean financial services industry, and this should provide comfort to investors regarding downside protection in uncertain and challenging times like these. KB Financial emphasized at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020 that it "has been maintaining the highest level of capital buffer in Korea against economic downturns."

In April 2020, KB Financial announced that it is proposing to acquire Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea, the Korean subsidiary of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for KRW2.3 trillion. This is part of the company's plans to diversify into non-banking businesses.

KB Financial's acquisition price for Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea implies a headline P/B valuation of 0.78 times which seems expensive. But the implied P/B valuation (including accounting gains to be booked) for the acquisition of Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea should be significantly lower. KB Financial has guided that it expects to recognize a significant accounting gain for the acquisition. The company explained at the recent earnings call that "if you’re acquiring at lower the price compared to the fair value of the asset, then that’s when you have those gains." KB Financial has a "preliminary assessment" of the fair value of Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea based on an independent valuation done by a third-party accounting firm.

Putting valuation aside, the greater concern with respect to the recent acquisition lies with a potential deterioration in the company's capital position following the planned completion of the acquisition in 3Q2020 on top of a potential rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) with the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on the Korean economy.

KB Financial reassured investors at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call that the company plans to optimize its lending limits and issue new bonds to boost its capital adequacy going forward, to compensate for the acquisition of Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea.

Capital Return Policy Is Still The Key Re-rating Catalyst

KB Financial offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 7.1%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.3%. Market consensus expects KB Financial's dividends per share to decline by -11% from KRW2,210 in FY2019 to KRW1,965 in FY2020.

In my initiation article on KB Financial published on February 18, 2020, I mentioned that the company's dividend payout ratio increased by +1.2 percentage points YoY to 26% in FY2019, and has a target of further increasing its dividend payout ratio to 30% in the next few years.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, KB Financial reiterated its commitment to increasing its dividend payout ratio over time. The company emphasized at the recent earnings call that "our stance is to have the dividend payout ratio going up to 30%" and "that direction will still hold."

Although KB Financial's FY2020 dividends could potentially disappoint, additional share buybacks and the cancellation of more treasury shares could act as positive catalysts for the stock. KB Financial noted at its 1Q2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020 that "regarding the treasury buyback or cancellation of shares, we are going to be very flexible."

KB Financial cancelled 2,303,617 of its treasury shares in December 2019, which accounted for approximately 8% of the company's total treasury shares. The company has another 26 million treasury shares that could be potentially cancelled in due course.

Valuation

KB Financial trades at 0.32 times P/B based on its share price of KRW31,100 as of May 22, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 0.55 times and 0.63 times, respectively. KB Financial's prior historical trough P/B multiple was 0.39 times P/B registered in February 2016.

KB Financial is valued by the market at 3.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 4.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.4 times and 7.7 times, respectively. KB Financial last traded as low as 3.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E in November 2008 during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for KB Financial are weaker-than-expected earnings growth, lower-than-expected dividends for FY2020, and share buybacks and treasury share cancellations falling short of expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.