In the face of unprecedented economic strain, the US government has worked to alleviate pain for many industries, as well as individual taxpayers. One industry the nation did not bail out, though, was the rental car space. Under the weight of the downturn, industry giant Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) decided to enter into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. For investors in the business, this may come as a surprise since the enterprise carried a share price of $15.75 at the end of last year, implying a market capitalization of $2.24 billion.

But with significant debt, a history of poor earnings, and a grow-at-all-costs approach over the years, the entity was a ticking time bomb just waiting for a crisis to wipe it out. With shares at $2.84 today, this works out to a market capitalization of $404 million, but this was prior to the bankruptcy filing. Absent some disclosure from management guaranteeing shareholders a sizable piece of the restructured business (which is highly improbable), it’s likely that the business will decline significantly in value over the coming days. As a result, investors in the firm would be wise to consider selling and move on.

Hertz has never been stable

One thing that Hertz bulls might point out is that the company’s growth over time, in some respects, has been positive. This is true, but it has come at the cost of the enterprise building its foundation out of sand. Let’s just look at what I mean. First, growth. Over the past five years, the company has fared fairly well when it comes to building its fleet. Back in 2015, the business’s revenue-earning vehicle count came out to 658,500. By the end of 2019, this had grown 8.7% to 715,602 units. As this fleet grew, so too did revenue, though the ride has been bumpy. After hitting $9.02 billion in 2015, sales declined to $8.80 billion in 2016. Since then, though, it has been mostly moving higher and last year it hit $9.78 billion.

Where this has come at a cost to the business, though, has been its debt and its bottom line. Debt of $15.77 billion in 2015 dropped to $13.54 billion in 2016, before surging to hit $17.09 billion last year. In the first quarter of this year, as the company tapped into its credit facility to maintain cash and cash equivalents of around $1 billion, the firm’s gross debt rose to $18.84 billion. This is 9.9% higher than the $17.14 billion seen a year earlier. On a net basis, the picture has been even worse, with the reading jumping 10.5% from $15.78 billion to $17.43 billion.

Talking about fleet size and debt is fairly straightforward, but profitability is a more challenging topic. Given the asset-intensive nature of the business, depreciation is high and this can push profits down considerably. Though depreciation is a real expense, it does not stop the firm from spinning off a lot of cash. The disparity here can be seen in the graph below. Over the past five years, the company has generated a loss three times, with an aggregate loss over this time period of $153 million. Its operating cash flow, meanwhile, dropped initially from $2.78 billion in 2015 to $2.40 billion by 2017. Since then, it has been on the rise, growing to $2.91 billion last year.

Free cash flow is the most important metric for any business at the end of the day, but there is an issue that makes it difficult to calculate for most firms. There’s a certain amount that’s ‘maintenance’ in nature, and the rest is ‘growth’. Maintenance capex is how much money is required in order to keep operations flat in perpetuity. Growth is everything else spent above that figure. Most first don’t report this disparity, but Hertz is a little different. The company, as part of its reporting, records all maintenance figures as expenses in the year in which they are incurred. This means that all capex (except for a small portion listed as ‘other’) should be dedicated to growth.

What this means is that, in theory, management could have picked any given year (let’s say 2018), only get enough new vehicles to replace the old ones they sell, and it would generate around $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion in excess cash flows per year in perpetuity. Instead, management has decided to continue growing, but with net capex in 2019 alone amounting to $4.23 billion, the company has had to resort to debt in order to grow. Yes, cash flows have generally increased as a result, but with equity consistently hovering between around $1 billion and $2 billion, the company was just waiting for a crisis to come along and wipe it out.

To help mitigate the pain caused by the downturn, management took drastic steps. The number of vehicles in its fleet has been reduced to 666,567 as of the end of its latest quarter. The business also cut capex, furloughed/let go of a significant part of its workforce, and even decided in April of this year to cease the payment of some operating leases. In May, management missed some interest payments and went into forbearance on some of its debts, receiving limited waivers through the 22nd of the month. This gave them some time, time the business needed. After all, the first quarter was bloody enough, with sales at its two largest segments falling 10.5% year-over-year, EBITDA turning negative, and the utilization rate of its fleet in the US dropping from 79% to just 67%.

Unfortunately, the second quarter is looking like it will be even worse for the business. Because of the firm’s lack of tangible equity, the drying up of cash flow has left it with little to nothing to support its debt. Although the company has the potential to generate cash flow in the future, once the market recovers, it essentially died because of a lack of equity and an inability to come up with enough cash to meet obligations during these tough times.

Takeaway

Right now, Hertz makes for a terrifying prospect. Details still have not been provided regarding the exact outcome of who will receive what during the bankruptcy process, but it’s probable that investors will end up with little to nothing. Perhaps some way to play it might be on the debt side of the equation, but more details, details not presently available, will be required to answer that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.