Find out the secret to becoming wealthy in today's volatile market.

Explode your wealth with this disruptive innovation now accessible to regular investors.

Everyone in America is panicking. But you don’t have to.

This is cold war Russian military radio equipment.

It looks old and clunky, but what it does is anything but ordinary.

Believe it or not, this bulky equipment holds the secret to making profits in the stock market.

The secret I’m going to reveal to you today can make you a substantial amount of money.

And it can do that in any market condition – whether the market is up, or down or trading sideways.

First, let me take you back about 30 years ago, at the height of a cold war.

At that time, this Russian equipment was being used to encrypt the secret messages that were being sent to the U.S. And the government had no way of decoding them.

These messages were destroying our country from the inside. Something had to be done about that.

So the government hired a brilliant young mathematician by the name James Simons to see if he could decode those messages for them.

The man was not only smart and ambitious; he was also a math scientist. He had a brain unlike any other. It was like a machine.

So the government made him a deal. They told him, “You can work on your own projects so long as you spend at least half of the day breaking encryption codes for us.”

James sat down and studied the gibberish-looking data the U.S. government was capturing. He analyzed it looking for some patterns.

Then he wrote some long mathematical formulas to see if he could reverse-engineer the encoding mechanism.

Finally, he came up with a solution. And thanks to his specifications, the U.S. government was able to build their own decryption equipment.

The project was a huge success.

But the problem was, James Simons was clearly too smart for the government.

That’s why, despite his success in breaking the codes, James was fired from his cushy government job.

But by then he was even more confident in his skills. And now he wanted to try something else.

If I can break Russian codes, I can do anything, he thought to himself.

He decided to try and see if he was able to make money with his genius math skills.

So, he went to Wall Street and started his own hedge fund.

He Called It Renaissance Medallion And It WasThe Industry's Big Joke.

After all, how could a math geek beat millionaire trading professionals who’d been doing it for years using nothing but hand signals?

But the laughing stopped when he discovered a breakthrough that changed the world of investing. It took the entire industry by storm.

And posted on average 66% returns over 30 years, between 1988 and 2018.

It’s this breakthrough that I want to tell you about – and more important, how you can use it to make money for yourself.

What I’m talking about is quantitative trading. Or simply quant trading.

How profitable is it?

To give you an idea of Renaissance Medallion’s success: A dollar invested in this quant fund in 1988 would have grown to $27,000 in 2018, according to Business Insider.

That means $5,000 invested would have become $135,000,000 or more today. $135 million!

That’s a Whopping $2,699,900% Gain!

And if you’d invested the same amount into S&P 500, it would’ve become $81,162 today.

That’s a difference of 166,234%!

Again, the power of this investing approach is enormous.

Problem is, you cannot take your money and invest it in the Medallion fund.

Because it’s closed off to the public and only available to employees and their family members.

That’s when I got an idea: Create a quant system that would allow regular investors take advantage of the cutting-edge investing tools not available anywhere.

My name is Steven Cress, and I’m the founder of Seeking Alpha’s Quant system.

As you can imagine, this was a huge undertaking. I went out and hired the best mathematicians and computer programmers I could find. I spared no expense.

The good news is, I knew what I was doing.

I already had experience building investment research systems, as I’d done it when I was still working at Morgan Stanley (MS).

To build this system, I made major improvements. I added a machine-learning component to it.

I Used The Latest Artificial Intelligence Technology To MakeMy Quant System Improve On Its Own.

When it was finished, it went through four years of rigorous testing.

Now, let me show you what’s possible with this system.

Take a look at HCHC Holdings Inc. (HCHC).

It’s a financial services company. Nothing too exciting, right?

Let’s look closer.

On Jan. 22, 2020 its stock started to rise. And my quant system correctly predicted that it had potential to climb and gave it a “Very Bullish” rating.

Soon after that, HCHC’s stock went up 71% in just 21 days. Had you had access to this system, it could have easily made you $3,550.

Not bad, huh? But let’s take a look at another example.

Here’s a six-month chart of Clearside Biomedical (CLSD). As you can see, in October 2019 its price started to rise.

Most people didn’t pay any attention.

But the Quant system issued a “Bullish” rating on Nov. 29, 2019.

That’s when the price started to go up.

On Nov. 29 the Quant system gave CLSD a “Bullish” rating and on Dec. 6, it recognized that CLSD was getting “hot” and gave it a “Very Bullish” rating.

The result? Soon afterward, CLSD shot up 148.6%.

That means you could’ve easily made $7,431 in just two months.

Here’s yet another example: Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL).

On Jan. 6th, 2020, Quant system gave a “Very Bullish” signal, after which the stock surged more than 500%. You could’ve made $25,250!

Assuming you’d invested $5,000 in each of those trades, you could have made a total of $36,231 in about three months.

Just from these three trades alone.

Now, I know what you might be thinking.

“What if I don't have $5,000 to invest at the moment? What if I only have $1,000?”

No problem. With $1,000 as your starting capital, you could’ve made $4,635 in three months. That’s $18,540 in a year.

You’ll probably agree that this is still a very nice chunk of change.

For most people, it takes four months to earn that much in salary.

But what if you are a real player who would not hesitate plunking down $30,000 on a trade like this?

You’d have made $135,984. Enough for a BMW i8 that has fancy scissor doors.

Now, you may be asking yourself…

How exactly does this system work? And how is it able to help you predict those stock runs so accurately?

As I mentioned, my name is Steven Cress and I am head of quantitative strategy at Seeking Alpha.

I’ll tell you about my creation and what makes it so exciting.

As you’ll see in a moment, it’s the most advanced system on the market today.

My Goal Was To Build a Profitable Money-Making Machine.

Here’s how my system works. It uses 5 factors to scientifically measure which stocks have the best:

Value

Growth Potential

Profitability

Momentum

Earnings increases

Using these 5 things, we can make the judgement call on whether it’s going to be a winner or a loser.

Not only that, but strong stocks almost always grow stronger as more and more investors discover them.

Allow me to explain.

Imagine you’re a weather forecaster. Your job is to predict the weather for the next week.

You use powerful computer systems that are able to analyze the weather patterns: where the wind is blowing, what the atmospheric pressure is, and so on.

Then you use complex mathematical formulas to predict the weather for tomorrow, the next week and even the next month.

That’s how my Quant Ratings system works: It takes the 5 factors I mentioned before and breaks them down into many different numbers and ratios of accounting data and evaluates them.

Then it looks at what's happening with the markets and how that affects a given stock.

How Quant Trading System Is “Learning”

And Getting More Accurate

Let's go back to weather forecasting. The more atmospheric patterns a system can analyze, the more accurate it gets. – and the more precisely it can predict tomorrow’s weather.

That’s how today’s apps on your phone are able to tell you the weather with hourly precision.

It’s the same with my quant system. Every day it is getting “smarter” and more accurate. It’s getting more precise and it can better predict the future of a stock price.

Computer scientists call that machine learning.

In a split second a computer tests millions of different combinations and finds out what matters the most when it comes to stock prices.

The longer this algorithm works and the more data it processes, the more accurate it gets. That means it will get even better as time goes on.

Now compare that to how most regular investors evaluate their stocks.

They read an article somewhere on the internet and then buy a stock without looking further.

That's like flying by the seat of your pants and hoping for the best. Needless to say, you won't get very far doing things that way.

My Quant system looks much deeper than that. Here’s why.

First, it looks for companies that are experiencing explosive growth.

Because when it comes to earnings, most companies are somewhat profitable. And then there are...

The Companies That Are A Thousand TimesMore Profitable Than Average

Which one would you rather invest in?

My Quant system finds them and delivers them to you on a silver platter.

But that’s only the beginning.

Believe it or not, there are businesses that earn over 100,000% more cash from operations than others!

And their net income per employee is 7,500% higher than average.

That’s right. There are companies that earn a half a million per employee per year. Yes, a half million for every single one of their workers.

How would you like to invest in a cash-generating machine like that?

Well, my Quant system looks at 4,600 stocks every day, finds them and gives them to you.

But here’s where it gets even better.

My system has a factor called Earnings Revisions. That’s because some companies will issue earnings revisions if they’re about to experience a surge in earnings.

And guess what happens when earnings are higher than expected?

The stock price will skyrocket!

And that’s exactly what happened in the above three examples. And I’ll give you some more of these further down.

But before I do, believe it or not, it gets even better.

There’s another important component that you should be paying attention to: Value.

Because, as you may guess...

Most stocks are overvalued but...

A Few Stocks Are Going ForBargain-Basement Prices

Which ones would you rather invest in?

The ones that are cheap, of course.

How about a company that’s growing like crazy, generates a ton of cash, has explosive sales AND is currently undervalued for one reason or another?

How long until “big money” investors take notice and start to move in?

Hedge funds, pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies, and investment banks – all of them are looking for hot stocks every day.

You can imagine what happens when they move in and start buying: The price shoots into the stratosphere. And that’s where you can rake in windfall profits.

Due To The Coronavirus Situation, There’s An Opportunity Of A Lifetime To Capitalize On Some of These Stocks

And my system is able to dig them up and present them to you.

Best of all, here’s how you’ll get a stock that can give you incredible gains.

Out of all the 4,600 stocks, there are very few that have the momentum to soar into the stratosphere.

They’re like a tightly coiled spring, just waiting to burst out.

For example, Verastem (VTSM) is a stock that was trading at $2.06 this past February.

The Quant system found it and marked it “Bullish.”

The result? In just 10 days the stock soared 35%.

That means $5,000 invested could have made you $1,772 in only 14 days.

And take a look at Consolidated Communications (CNSL). At the end of January 2020 it was trading at $4.92 a share. That’s when the Quant system spotted it – and marked it “Very Bullish.”

Soon after CNSL gained 42% – in only three weeks.

Your profit would have been $7,100.

Now look at iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK), a stock that was changing hands for $3.49 this past February.

But after Quant system issued an alert, it shot up 48% in 23 days:

This trade could have bagged you an easy $2,421.

But now I have to tell you the truth.

I can’t promise you 100% perfection. My system does not pick a winner every time.

And just because something worked in the past does not mean it will work the same way in the future.

But that could also mean it may work even better than you’d expected. You could rake in even bigger winnings than you had anticipated.

As you’ve seen in the examples...

The Quant System Is Giving You a Chance To Spot

Big Momentum Opportunities BEFORE

Everyone Else Knows About Them

Astonishing, isn’t it?

Here’s how.

Imagine yourself going to the doctor.

First, that doctor records your height and weight, and then your blood pressure. Then comes a more in-depth exam.

You may undergo X-rays, ECG, MRI, ultrasound, blood tests, and so on.

When you’re done with all of these tests, the doctor knows exactly what’s going on with your health and can predict what will happen if you don’t listen.

The same with my system: It checks pretty much everything – all of the accounting data, earnings, value, how much a company is earning in profits, if the earnings are growing.

It even checks how other professionals are rating that stock.

In the end, it gives you the best evaluation report, or what I call “Rating.”

And here’s something even more interesting.

My system gets updated with fresh stock market data every day. That means it gets to “learn” what happened in the stock market yesterday.

And if yesterday the markets were down, guess what my system picks up?

It Picks Up The Real Screaming Bargains You Never Had a Chance To Buy Before

That’s right. When the markets are down, the financials for some stocks almost magically improve. And you can see which stocks are the best to buy at the current moment.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, you can bet your bottom dollar that there are quite a few of those screaming bargains still available to you – that won’t stay long.

That’s like buying a Ferrari for $10,000.

As you can imagine, my super complicated machinery and algorithms really give you an unfair advantage over other investors.

However, despite all that complexity...

Here’s How Simple The Quant System Is

When the numbers are crunched up, the Quant system will give you a final verdict about what you could do with the stock.

If the rating is “Bullish” or “Very Bullish,” then you could buy or “go long.” If it’s “Bearish” or “Very Bearish,” you could sell it or “go short.”

That’s it.

That’s how simple this system is.

It does all the work for you so you can just take a quick glance at the screen and immediately see the best stocks to invest in based on the 5 most important factors.

That’s like going to a sports game and being able to see everything you need to know on one giant scoreboard:

Quant system gives you everything you need to know in one easy screen.

That’s right. In spite of all the complicated math that has gone into creating my Quant system, and despite all the sophisticated algorithms and computer programming, this system couldn't be simpler for you.

Just like during a basketball game, you can see who scored the most points, who had the most assists, rebounds, turnovers etc.

In my system you can see the most valuable stocks and their scores. You can clearly see what makes them the best buys.

And, just like at a basketball game, you can even see the replays – how the stock has performed over time.

It Tells You Everything You Need To Know To “Get In, Get Out And Get Paid”

It’s the most advanced system on the market today.

That’s because it allows you to see a picture of the market that nobody else is able to see.

It’s like having your own 5-dimensional view of stocks. Each of those dimensions could make you a lot of money, but when you put all five of them together…

It multiplies your chances of hitting a winner by five.

Take a look at what happened with Orion Energy Systems (OESX).

On Nov. 14, 2019, Quant System rated OESX as “Very Bullish.”

That means, three months after an initial investment of $5,000, you could’ve walked away with $4,750 in profits. That’s a 95% gain.

Four months earlier, a similar story happened with Solaredge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). This time the Quant system even issued multiple alerts urging you that it was time to get in on the action.

Again, this stock could have made you $7,242 richer – a 144.8% gain in nine months.

And remember...

When everyone else struggles to see what’s happening with the markets, you’re able to spot potential money-making opportunities clear as day.

Here’s another example.

In the summer of 2019, Teladoc Health (TDOC) stock wasn’t doing much of anything. Most investors weren’t paying much attention to it.

But the Quant system saw a clear profit opportunity and issued an alert.

If you’d followed that signal, you could’ve taken advantage of this 132.1% winner in six months. That would’ve been an extra $6,606 in your pocket from one investment. Had you held on longer, your gains would have been even higher!

Over the last 10 months, my Quant system has found at least 18 winners. Using $5,000 per investment you would’ve had the chance to profit $98,072.

This means it could have put you on track to make $118,530 over 12 months.

What would you have done with the extra $118,530 a year? Bought a sports car? Put a down payment on a beach house property in Miami? Took a year off?

The best part is...

You Don't Have To Be A Professional Trader To Take Advantage Of These Trades

You don’t have to watch the charts all day.

You don’t have to read those paint-drying annual reports.

You don’t have to watch investment news on CNBC.

You can clearly see the top-rated stocks on one scoreboard. And you can see why they’re the best. The Quant system will show you why it chose them for you.

Now, here’s what nobody talks about.

The Untold Truth About Investing

None of the traditional strategies – following the trend, technical analysis, swing trading, fundamental analysis, scalping, looking at the charts for 24 hours a day…

None of them have a long track record of finding predictable winners.

So, the million-dollar question is…

What makes the Quant system different?

Why does it succeed where so many other approaches have failed?

To answer this question, I have to show you something.

This is a Mars Rover vehicle, the latest technological marvel.

It is able to handle any terrain. It feeds off energy from the sun.

It is able to “think” for itself and decide what it’s going to do even though it’s so far away from Earth that it takes four minutes for the signals it sends to reach us.

And it is able to do all that after surviving a long trip to Mars in a folded state. In short, it’s a next-generation robot driven by algorithms.

And how is it able to accomplish all that?

One word: redundancy.

That’s a technical term for having backup systems for everything.

In other words, it doesn’t just rely on one system to accomplish a task. There are many components that work simultaneously together to reach the end result.

It’s the same with the Quant system: It doesn’t just rely on one strategy. There are many different techniques, tools and algorithms.

It uses a Weighted Markov Chains probabilistic approach in predicting the likelihood of an event based on previous behavior.

In plain English, that means my Quant system looks at the accounting data, the momentum, and what the “big money” is doing. Then it calculates the ratios and compares them against other ratios.

When it’s done…

Quant system will give you a “rating.”

If It’s “Bullish” Or “Very Bullish,” Then the Stock Is Likely To Shoot Through The Roof. If It’s “Bearish” Or “Very Bearish,” It’s Likely To Drop Like a Rock

Take a look at a couple more examples...

With an initial $5,000 investment, CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) would’ve given you an extra $5,044 in 49 days; NantKwest (NK) an extra $22,100 in 56 days; And you’d have pocketed an extra $25,800 from Cassava Sciences (SAVA) in 48 days.

Those are gains of 101%, 442%, and 516% in three months or less.

Now, as I’ve already mentioned, my Quant system doesn’t pick the winners 100% of the time. And sometimes it does not pick the stocks that go up right away.

As you probably know, there are no guarantees in investing.

But here’s what’s good about this system – you get to pick and choose among the top most profitable, most valuable stocks with the most momentum that have recently upped their profit estimates.

That means you will still be head and shoulders above most regular investors – the ones who still pick their stocks without the slightest idea about financials, momentum, etc.

Besides, this Quant system is learning and getting better every day. As I mentioned earlier, the algorithm uses a sophisticated machine learning strategy.

That means tomorrow, next week, and next month you will have more and more windfall profit opportunities.

It’s Like A Lottery That’s Rigged In Your Favor Where Your Chances Of Winning Increase Every Day

This system is so great that Forbes even started publishing my research in January 2018.

Their articles include anything from stock picks to latest market trends to what a regular investor should do in a period of uncertainty like the one we’re in right now.

But before we go any further, I want to set something straight.

This Quant system is better than just relying on somebody's personal opinion. Because, well, opinions are just that. Everybody has one.

And they are often conflicting. Some people say BUY, others say SELL.

But here’s what I love about this system: There is no ego involved. It’s just numbers, math and statistics.

So, again. I want to make an important distinction.

This is an Algorithmic Way Of Making Decisions Designed To Make Your Life Easier By Doing All Of The Heavy Lifting

In our internal tests, it helped us identify winning trade after winning trade. We saw gains of 48.42% in 24 days, 35.44% in 10 days, and 60.8% in 23 days.

The biggest gain was 516% in 39 days. As you might imagine, this is an extreme case.

But look, I just want to show you what’s possible with my system. It does not mean every trade will be this good.

The bottom line is...

Trades like this are available to you instantaneously.

The system will even alert you right away to which stocks are improving and becoming attractive buys - it automatically tracks things like earnings upgrades.

That means no more agonizing over what you should buy or avoid...

No more guesswork...

No more having to figure out what’s in the news...

Or how the markets are reacting...

Or what the latest tweet from our president is.

None of that matters with this method.

We truly believe it is the greatest system ever designed for regularly collecting income from the market without having to do all the work associated with these types of gains.

Now, to sum up – this powerful system is able analyze mountains of stock market data about each stock, looking at what’s happened for decades in the past.

When the odds are in your favor, you’re presented with the best investment opportunities right there on a single scoreboard.

I’d like to emphasize that even though it looks very simple on your screen, inside it runs on highly complex mathematical statistics, combined with lightning-speed algorithms and supercomputing power.

But the output is pretty simple. All you have to do is look at one small image on the screen and use it to rake in profits.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Once you’ve got this one icon that gives you an overall rating for a given stock, you can use it to rate all of the stocks and then scour for the best ones with the highest rankings.

“Cream Of The Crop” Stocks On Top

Once you’ve got this one icon that gives you an overall rating for a given stock, you can use it to rate all of the stocks and then scour for the best ones with the highest rankings.

Imagine 4,600 stocks, – most of which are garbage.

What if you could see the best “cream-of-the-crop” stocks right on top of the list? And that selection is based on the best, most accurate strategy available on the market today…

The strategy that’s been tested and proven to generate winners.

That’s exactly what this Quant system does.

You can quickly see the stocks that are most likely to explode in price. These are the Top Growth Stocks.

Then there are the stocks that are most undervalued right now. These are the Top Value Stocks.

But let’s say you don’t care about any of those.You just want to generate income. No problem. My Quant system will give you the Top Dividend Stocks.

All of the above are specially formulated lists you can quickly glance at – then you can cherry pick the best potential winners from the top.

Isn’t that amazing?

There is no other system, website, or forum that can give you that. And no full-service broker, financial advisor or other investment professional could tell you this.

In fact, I’ll even go ahead and divulge this to you…

The Secret Financial Advisors Don’t Want You To Know

Believe it or not, many of those professionals actually use my Quant system to advise their clients.

That’s right!

They take a look at my system, cherry pick the biggest potential winners and then pass them on to their clients as their own – based on “their own research.”

Never mind that “their research” is actually the Quant system!

That’s how incredible this system is. Now you may be thinking…

If This Is So Great, Why Wouldn’t I Start MyOwn Hedge Fund And Rake In Millions?

Matter of fact is, I did. I ran my own fund. Very successfully.

Problem is, I was stuck in the office for 12 to 15 hours a day.

It doesn’t matter how much money you make if all you do is sit behind the desk.

But beyond that, my mission is not to make rich people even richer. It is making regular investors more successful.

That’s what I love doing. It’s what gets me up in the morning.

That’s why I built it to be as simple as possible.

All you have to do is click.

Here’s something you should know:

Previously, My Quant System Was Only Offered To Professional Investors

And I charged big bucks for it.

Only very recently was it added to Seeking Alpha Premium.

Remember, top hedge funds on Wall Street use similar Quant systems.

Renaissance Medallion, Bridgewater Associates, DE Shaw, Two Sigma, AlphaSimplex, and many others use the quantitative trading method.

Problem is, if you wanted to invest in those funds, you’d need at least a million dollars. Most of them have restrictions that only allow you to invest if you’re an employee or a family member.

Another option for you would be to start your own quantitative system. But can you imagine how complicated that would be?

You’d have to understand the markets, computer programming, advanced mathematical concepts, algorithms.

All of it is insanely complicated. But my Quant system, even though it has very complex machinery inside, is very simple to use.

And it’s not like other complicated investment tools and techniques where you tie your money up for years or even decades with no access to it.

With my system, you can take your profits and put them into each new investment.

“It’s Like You’re Playing With House Money”

After a couple of successful trades, you’ll never have to risk your principal capital again.

Imagine how your life would be if you could stack up to $8,173 every month.

As you might guess...

Other companies have their own investment research platforms.

A competitor of ours charges $26,000 per year for access to their system... even though theirs does a tiny fraction of what my Quant system does.

But you know what?

I’m not doing it for the money.

I’ve worked on Wall Street for 30 years and, well, you know what happens when you’re in the business of making money. You become really good at it.

That was my job for a long time.

I’m a professional at making money. It’s my passion.

But I’m at a stage of my life where I want to create something bigger. Something more than just making money for myself (and my already wealthy clients).

I wanted to empower regular investors. Because Wall Street already has an advantage.

I wanted to flip it around and help regular people.

That’s exactly what I did with my system.

And it’s now available to you…

My Quant system is part of Seeking Alpha Premium.

That’s right! The Quant system, the scoreboard, the top rated stocks, top growth stocks, top value stocks, top small cap stocks, and top dividend stocks are all included in Seeking Alpha Premium.

And yet that’s only a small part of what you’re going to get as part of the membership.

Take a Look At All The Other Money-Building Tools You’ll Receive As a Seeking Alpha Premium Member

Access to the premium section of the website includes many more goodies such as:

Top stock screens . I’ll show you how to build a custom screener that will give you an enormous edge in your investing. Most people don’t realize the power of stock screens. I’ll show you how to configure it and get the best stocks for today’s market.

. I’ll show you how to build a custom screener that will give you an enormous edge in your investing. Most people don’t realize the power of stock screens. I’ll show you how to configure it and get the best stocks for today’s market. “Big Money” movement indicators . There are some hidden market forces that really move the markets. And one of those forces is “big money.” I’ll show you which indicator you can use to move with the big money.

. There are some hidden market forces that really move the markets. And one of those forces is “big money.” I’ll show you which indicator you can use to move with the big money. "Million-dollar" instant news . Nothing moves the stocks more than news. Our proprietary alert system is able to deliver the news that can potentially make you money – without any distractions.

. Nothing moves the stocks more than news. Our proprietary alert system is able to deliver the news that can potentially make you money – without any distractions. “Back-door” financial intelligence from Wall Street analysts . Wealthy Wall Street veteran insiders tell you what to buy and what to avoid. They also explain why. All in one simple dashboard.

. Wealthy Wall Street veteran insiders tell you what to buy and what to avoid. They also explain why. All in one simple dashboard. Overlooked stocks with enormous potential . I’ll show you how to find the stocks that have temporarily fallen out of favor but look set to shoot back up.

. I’ll show you how to find the stocks that have temporarily fallen out of favor but look set to shoot back up. “Recently Upgraded Stocks” scoreboard . Most investors have no idea when stocks turn around and become “hot.” With this tool you can quickly find out which stocks switch from “Neutral” to “Bullish” to “Very Bullish.”

. Most investors have no idea when stocks turn around and become “hot.” With this tool you can quickly find out which stocks switch from “Neutral” to “Bullish” to “Very Bullish.” And much more...

As you can see, our premium service is a treasure trove full of tools and techniques most investors have no access to.

When you become a Premium member, I’ll show you how to use those tools to your advantage so you can be head and shoulders above the rest.

Now you’re probably wondering, what does all of that cost?

Systems like these don’t come cheap. It takes many years of research to get the formulas right. It takes a long time to analyze the terabytes of data and discover the patterns.

I’ve seen other companies charge $7,000 to $26,000 per year for similar systems. But I’m not going to charge even half that. Or even 10%.

We’re thinking of eventually charging $999 per year, but for now you can get in for only $239.

That comes down to about $19.90 a month – 65 cents a day.

An unbelievable price – and we can’t promise how long this offer will last.

Join Now

That’s the cost of this revolutionary Quant system that can produce LIFE-CHANGING profits no matter what you’re starting with.

It’s really a no-brainer, if you ask me.

But regardless of that...

Here’s Why This System May Not Be For You

If you’re already making great profits in the markets, then keep doing what you’re doing. And don’t change anything.

Also, if you’d rather rely on somebody’s opinion – someone who may or may not be right, or worse, someone who’s biased – then this system may not be for you.

And if you’re one of those people who think “this costs too much” – and you’d rather invest those 20 bucks a month into the markets, then a system this sophisticated is definitely not for you.

But, if you are an action-taker...

If you want to get in – and you’re one of the first 500 people – you’ll also get the following bonus gifts:

Quant System Quick-Start Guide

I’ll of course give you step-by-step instructions on how to use my Quant system. But in case you want to know more about getting started, this brief guide spells out everything.

Things like where to find:

Top growth stocks

Top value stocks

Top small-cap stocks

Top dividend stocks

Best overall stocks

And that’s not all. I also want to include…

Insider Secret: Authors That Have An Edge

A lot of authors write articles for Seeking Alpha. Now here’s an insider secret – some authors are better than others.

That’s right. There are authors who have a great track record predicting which stocks are going to go up, and then those stocks do really go up.

Which means these authors do really have an edge over regular investors.

Would you like to have a list of them?

We’ve actually prepared a Confidential Report and you’ll get it as part of the membership.

Now, here’s one more killer opportunity you may not be aware of…

Profits From A Booming Industry In Times Of Crisis

What do people do when they’re stuck at home for days, weeks, or possibly months? Especially if they have kids?

What do they do with nowhere else to go and nothing else to do?

They entertain themselves by playing games and going online – to play even more games.

That’s right – playing the same games gets boring after a while. And you want to try something new.

That means the gaming industry is going to be booming, and will be for most of the year.

People want to escape the grim reality. And games are a perfect way to do that.

And games for kids are only the beginning.

There are also games for adults. These stocks could become enormously profitable. Find out which are the leading gaming stocks and how they could become an important part of your portfolio.

You can’t find this exclusive report anywhere else. And it will be sent to you instantly when you become a Premium member.

Now, as I’ve said before – these extra reports are only for the first 500 serious, action-taking investors. First come, first served.

And another thing...

The Premium membership price of $239 per year won’t stay that low for very long. In fact, right now management is pushing me to raise the price.

But if you take action now, you can get in before we have a chance to do it.

So it’s time for you to make the first move.

It all starts with this Join Now link.

Click it and it will take you to a simple membership form. Fill it out and you could be on your way to sweet profits.

If you decide to join now...

Here’s Everything You’re Going To Get

Access to Quant System

Access to 24/7 Premium features with the extremely valuable Quant System

Quant System Quick-Start Guide

Insider Secret – Authors That Have An Edge Report

Gaming Report

Cannabis Report

Alternative Energy Report

I’m so confident that Seeking Alpha Premium will help you make better investing decisions, I’m going to back it up with a guarantee:

Seeking Alpha Premium Guarantee:

As you can see, I’m putting a lot on the line for my Premium members.

I’d like you to become one of them.

But of course it’s up to you because you really only have two choices.

You could continue making your investment decisions based on somebody’s opinion.

Or you could go with an approach that works. This was previously reserved for Wall Street billionaire elites. Now, it’s available to you.

If you have doubts that I’ll deliver the goods, then Premium membership is not for you.

But you have another choice.

As they say...

Fortune Favors The Bold

In this bold new world of artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantitative finance, there are massive fortunes to be made.

If you want to walk down a new road most people don’t even know exists…

If you want the thrill you can only get by taking advantage of the world's most advanced tools…

Then, click on the “Join Now” button below.

If you have any questions about the service and how it will work for you, I encourage you to contact our friendly customer service team at 347-509-6837 or contactus@seekingalpha.com

Get in at the highly discounted price.

Take action.

We’re going to have a lot of fun with this.

The thrill of substantially increasing your trading profits is a thrill like no other.

This is your chance – the only legitimate way that I know of to bag sweet gains over the next year.

And it all starts now with clicking that “Join Now” link below.

I’m looking forward to showing you how exciting Quant trading can be.

Place your order with the link below and I’ll see you on the other side.

Join Now