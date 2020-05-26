Even if we assume the 2020 economic situation is worse than Lloyds' management expects, the stock is still trading far below its NAV.

Lloyds is in a much stronger position than it was in the 2000s with a solid CET1 ratio over 14% and significantly improved asset quality.

Lloyds has lost well over half of its value and is currently trading at a significant discount to its net asset value.

As in the U.S., the U.K. banking sector has been hit extremely hard by the virus as investors fear another wave of bank collapses.

The global banking sector has been among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and its economic crisis. Banking remains an area of high investor fear after the massive wave of bankruptcies from 2008 to 2012. Due in part to that fear, it has seen extreme losses with most banking stocks falling 40-60% from February to March. While many equities have recovered, most banks remain around March lows.

As detailed in "KBE: Banks Are The Dip-Buying Opportunity You've Been Looking For," investors seem to be placing too much discounting on banks compared to other sectors. Yes, banks will likely see an increase in bad debt losses. However, they have much better capitalization than they had in the 2000s with fewer risky assets. Even more, they are directly supported by the global central banking system and governments.

One banking stock that appears particularly cheap is U.K.'s Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) (OTCPK:LLDTF). LYG lost 60% of its value since January. This is, of course, after years of poor equity performance. So much so that LYG is trading below its 2008 and 2012 (European debt crisis) lows. Importantly, this is partly due to the decline in the British pound which LYG is tied to.

The company is currently trading at a significant discount to its Q1 book value and at a likely double-digit dividend yield (once resumed). If its COVID impact is as low as I expect, the stock could be undervalued by over 50%.

Expected Impact of COVID on Lloyds

Overall, the bank has taken a relatively liberal approach to the crisis. It has granted payment holidays (3 months of allowed consumer loan forbearance), suspended its own staff reductions, and has placed a moratorium on repossessions.

Additionally, the company has seen a significant decrease in consumer credit card spending:

(Lloyds Q1 Presentation)

This spending reduction will likely result in lower earnings and cash-flow, but it will also aid in reducing more dangerous bad debt expenses. This is generally in line with what is seen in the U.S. Consumer loans are falling while emergency commercial loans are rising.

Similar as well is the U.K.'s commercial lending scheme which is extremely favorable to banks. The small-business loan program provides a £50K loan at a 2.5% rate, being 100% guaranteed by the U.K. government. The U.K. interest rate is 10 bps, so this gives the banks an effectively guaranteed return of 2.4% which is roughly in line with its normal NIM of 2.8-3%.

While LYG's operational policy is generally liberal (i.e., allowing significant forbearance to borrowers), it has made defensive efforts. It has canceled its dividends and buybacks. Additionally, it has focused on low LTV lending and a continued effort to improve long-term efficiency.

Lloyds Has a Strong Balance Sheet Moat

Fortunately, LYG is starting the crisis in a much stronger place than it had during the past crisis. The bank currently has a strong CET1 ratio of 14.2% (after its bad debt allowances). To compare, most of the U.K. banks had a capital ratio in the 3-5% range in the late 2000s. Even more, LYG's CET1 ratio today is about 3% above its post-bailout level.

Before the crisis, the bank had also undergone significant de-risking. Until 2018, it had seen a decline in credit card loans in arrears and until today has seen declines in mortgage loans in arrears. Even more it has drastically improved real estate loan quality with an average LTV of merely 44%. See the trend below:

(Q1 Lloyds Investor Presentation)

On top of that, over 80% of Lloyds' core loan portfolio is secured. Overall, I believe it is clear that the Lloyds of today is not the Lloyds of 2008. Back then, leverage was at an extreme and a small increase in defaults brought the entire bank down.

Today, it would take an extreme economic depression to bring the bank lower. A large and perhaps lasting recession is likely, but Lloyds can take the hit. This is particularly true given the government's generous efforts to keep its banking system afloat.

A Look at LYG's Valuation

While it is true that LYG is unlikely to fall back into bankruptcy, that does not mean its stock is necessarily a buying opportunity. To determine that, we'll need to take a closer look at its post-crisis equity value.

At the end of Q1, LYG had a tangible book value of roughly $47.5B after accounting for its $1.7B provision for loan losses and preferred equity. Furthermore, the bank would need to see a roughly 5-6% permanent loss on its loan/asset portfolio in order for its equity to be wiped out. Even in the bank's most severe downside stress test (8% GDP loss this year, 10% home price decline, and 40% CRE price decline), the bank expects a £7B loss ($8.5B). The bank places a 10% chance of this event occurring and has a probability-weighted ECL of ($6.3B) (£5.2B).

Frankly, it seems economic declines in the U.K. are likely to be around this "severe" level. In general, U.K. GDP estimates see a 6-8% loss in 2020. Even if the economy is hit even harder than the "worst-case-scenario," it seems very unlikely Lloyds sees the $23B loss that is priced into its stock today given its market capitalization of $24B. If we assume an extreme severe downside with a loss of $10B, we get a NAV of $37.5B which corresponds to an LYG share price of $2.1.

It is also worth pointing out that the company has had a net income of $2.5-$5B over the past few years which gives us a very low "normal market" "P/E" of 5-10X. Of course, the U.K. yield curves have also been steepening which signals net interest margins will likely increase materially after the crisis is over.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe LYG is a solid speculative buying opportunity with 50-100% in upside potential depending on its COVID-related loan losses. While this situation is certainly going to increase losses, the bank's greatly improved capitalization and asset quality give it adequate defense. Even more, its support from the U.K. government via its guaranteed small business lending scheme will give it risk-free profits in the short run.

Even if we account for a COVID outcome worse than LYG's worst estimate, it seems the stock is trading at a discount. After accounting for expected loan losses, the bank's estimated NAV is in the $35B-55B range which implies a share price target of $1.97-2.3. Additionally, it is likely that the bank will have a double-digit dividend yield once resumed, given its very low valuation given 2017-2019 earnings and rising yield curves.

LYG is a riskier bet that will likely come with volatility, but I believe it is currently favorable to investors as the stock seems to be undervalued due to resonant fears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LYG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long RBS for similar reasons.