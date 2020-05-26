Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 21

Eased social distancing measures lead to massive gains for gaming/casino REITs such as VICI and GLPI - each increasing by 13.9% and 14.6%, respectively.

Material risk of retail bankruptcies and quasi-successful reopening contributed to the decline across the regional malls.

Regional malls were the worst performing sector retracing by 1.7%, while speciality REITs was the best performing sector increasing by 4.5%.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, REITs have underperformed the S&P 500 by ca. 15%. This week, REITs registered 81bps of an excess return relative to S&P 500.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, REITs have underperformed the S&P 500 by ca. 15%. When the market's sentiment was the worst (late March), REITs diverged from the broader averages by 25-35% depending which index you look at.

The chart above depicts the YTD performance of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). The initial recovery by REITs was massive and at one point reached the same YTD return level as SPY.

However, already in mid-April, REITs (both equity and mortgage REITs) began to diverge again. Currently, the gap between VNQ and SPY is very wide and would require about 15% REIT rally to close it assuming that SPY remains unchanged.

It seems that the market is discounting an extremely negative scenario for some of the REITs that makes it harder for VNQ to recover. We can implicitly notice the level of pessimism against the REITs if we consider huge tailwinds coming from reduced interest rates and tremendous fiscal stimulus.

The main sectors keeping VNQ at so low levels are the ones which have been hit the most by the virus and the social distancing measures. These are:

Hotel/lodging

Office

Retail

Healthcare (mainly senior housing)

So, about 25% of the all publicly traded equity REITs are going through a period of pain and uncertainty about the future of their underlying business operations.

This week (May 18 - May 22), equity REITs slightly outperformed the S&P 500 - by 81bps.

In the charts above, I have calculated the cumulative returns for all of the 16 equity REIT sectors (as classified by NAREIT). Each chart is a sector-specific composite which is equally weighted among all of the underlying constituents. The price movements are adjusted for stock splits and reversals as well as for any dividend payments.

We can see that the overall performance was quite diverse with some sectors closing the week with positive returns and some in a clear negative territory.

Most of the sector experienced negative returns at the beginning of the week, but starting from Tuesday/Wednesday a meaningful rebound was registered.

Let's look a bit closer on the worst and best performing sectors this week.

Regional malls retraced by 1.75% this week, while specialty REITs marked a 4.5% gain.

Among the seven regional mall REITs, three ended the week on a positive note, and the remaining suffered a decline. Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC) were the most obvious losers - experiences a share price decline of 3.8% and 4.1%, respectively. This just shows that the risk of many retailers going belly up is still present. Plus, this circumstance is to a large extent attributable to quasi-successful reopening of the malls. The market has recognized that the path to the pre-virus traffic will be much more bumpier and longer than the bulls have expected.

However, the performance of specialty REITs was more homogeneous where nine out of 11 REITs managed to grow their market cap during week 21. Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) were the best performing REITs in this category - each having its share price increased by 13.9% and 14.6%, respectively. This goes hand in hand with the eased social distancing limits as finally gaming properties can let a meaningful number of people in their properties.

