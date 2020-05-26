While utility stocks may still decline, now is a good time to accumulate shares in this essential industry.

Panic selling in March drove down prices and created better dividend yields especially when compared to corporate bonds and Treasuries.

For much of the past 18 months, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has been overpriced. Investors’ fears about a slowing economy kept them buying the utility stocks driving up prices and lowering dividend yields.

In March, those fears were realized, and the market panic finally drove down utility stock prices and subsequently drove up the dividend yields.

Source: Seekingalpha.com, May 24, 2020

Ironically, investors who fled into utilities fearing a slowing economy fled out of utilities when their fears were realized resulting in much lower prices but also higher dividend yields.

Here is a quick table showing prices, dividends, and their related yields since the beginning of 2019:

Source: Author's tabulations

Why did investors flee? The same reasons that always drive stock prices: fear and greed.

A group of investors saw the declining prices and sold everything regardless of value. This is a group that had only experienced “up” markets and were afraid to lose a penny of their profits. Within this group there were probably some who were buying on margin, which can cause forced selling in a downturn, but I doubt if that explains the reason for many in this group. Mostly, they were psychologically unready to take any losses even paper losses.

Related to the first group are another group of investors who saw the downturn in stocks and moved to cash to capture profits and await better prices. For most of 2019, utility stocks have been along nicely with the S&P 500 and becoming increasingly overbought. When the market corrected, the utility prices corrected with the rest of the market.

The threat of significant unemployment means that some customers, both companies and individual consumers, will struggle to pay their utility bills in the coming months putting pressure on utility earnings. Some investors saw this and sold believing that utility dividends were no longer as safe as they had surmised in the past.

Today

That leads us to the present. As of May 22, the XLU closed at $56.48 about where it was in February 2019.

In March 2019, I wrote, “Time To Step Aside From Utilities?” and pointed out that at that time

“As a sector, utilities have well outpaced the S&P 500 over the past 52 weeks, with the XLU rising by more than 17% compared to a 10% rise in the S&P 500 Index.”

Source: Seekingalpha.com, March 22, 2019

Why buy now?

With all that negativity, why recommend buying utility stocks and the XLU now? There are good reasons.

Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve is actively working to keep interest rates low. That makes utility dividends a good alternative to buying bonds. Utilities are often thought of as bond equivalents. While this is not exactly true, as utility prices are more volatile than bond prices, in a time of diminishing corporate bond and Treasury yields, utilities represent a good alternative.

Low interest rates also help utilities’ capital structure. Capital-intensive industries like utilities are able to borrow at very good rates to invest in projects such as renewable energy. The push away from fossil fuels has not been slowed by the downturn and, if anything, utilities have a great opportunity now to develop renewable energy projects using cyclically low interest rates.

In a prolonged economic slowdown, there will be few alternative investments that will offer the same rewards as a strong dividend stock, which is exactly the strength of utilities.

Politics

Over the next 12 months, politics are the driving force behind the economy, and utilities are very good at politics, especially at the state level. Whether it is the Executive Branch, Legislative Branch, or the Federal Reserve, the economy will be decided not by markets but by political entities at the national and state levels.

Unlike many industries, most utilities have had to develop extremely good political sensitivity to the needs and requirements of elected officials. Already being a highly regulated industry, utilities should be able to navigate the political waters better than many other industries.

State utility commissions will allow utilities to regain the losses they will be incurring from customers missing payments and making late and partial payments. It is not in the interest of the states to see their local utilities go bankrupt. Bankruptcy creates uncertainty and elected officials do not like uncertainty as it makes their election/re-election more difficult.

Accommodation will be the rule and state utility commissions have as much at stake at seeing utilities prosper as any group.

Necessity

Increasingly, we are an electrified world. From mobile phones to the internet, it all is based on a dependable source of electricity and utilities are an essential industry in the 21st century.

Electricity is as much a necessity as food and shelter, and more than other items such as transportation.

Today and for the next decade, consumers and businesses cannot walk away from using electricity. There is just no current alternative to receiving electric power other than from some utility, either privately owned, municipally-owned, or as a cooperative.

Distributed generation is still a minority option that might be delayed as companies forego capital projects to protect their cash. Even when distributed generation becomes more prevalent, as I believe it will over time, few current customers will be willing to “cut the wire” and go without a backup connection to an electric utility.

Looking ahead to the economy

Now, there are some reasons to fear that in a real recession, utility stocks will not be immune to the downturn. Utility stocks are a good investment to guard against a slowing economy, but in a real recessionary period, they have not proven to have a magical shield against losses.

Officially, the last recession began in December 2007. If you look at the XLU for the 12 months ending in December 31, 2008, you can see that it lost 31% of its value. In comparison, the XLU currently stands 20% below its 52-week high that it reached in February.

I don’t know if the economy will be V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, or a Nike “swoosh,” and I have to believe that there will be additional buying opportunities for utilities in the months ahead, but for investors who fled utilities back in March, now is a good entry point.

And for investors who held onto their utility stocks and utility ETFs, this a good time for further accumulation.

Especially for investors not willing to put in the time to deeply research and take more risk by buying individual utility stocks, XLU is a good entry point into this essential industry.

If the economic downturn continues for several years, utility stocks will not provide a safe haven and cannot provide insurance against loss, but by buying either the XLU or individual utilities judiciously and showing patience, investors should be rewarded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.