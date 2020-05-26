Energy Fuels has significant upside potential, but its uncertainties and assumptions are high enough that investors may want to stick with profitable miners.

White House's efforts to decrease foreign uranium dependence are positive, but it is very unclear if these efforts will save the market to the extent UUUU investors hope.

Despite talks of the next gold bull market, the top-performing commodity this year is not gold, it is uranium. Uranium is currently up 36% this year to $34/lb which is the highest price in years. The primary reason for the rise in uranium prices is a supply-shortage stemming from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Specifically, Cameco's (NYSE:CCJ) decision to shut its Ontario operations which took a significant portion of global supply offline. This mine was reopened earlier this month and most major suppliers are now looking to return to original 2020 production levels. As such, uranium prices have stagnated and uranium mining stocks have pulled back slightly.

Still, uranium is at the highest price since early 2016. If it can maintain these levels, many uranium producers will finally be able to turn a profit. One of the most heavily speculated uranium producers is the U.S.-based Energy Fuels (UUUU). The company has been struggling to keep its ground over the past few years, but the rise in uranium prices has been a source of hope that the worst is behind the company. As you can see below, its stock remains at long-term lows despite the rise in uranium:

Of course, UUUU is likely discounting an expected pullback in uranium prices that will occur as global production resumes. Still, if the long-term bottom is in, the potential upside in UUUU could be significant.

Updated Uranium Economic Environment

Most investors in uranium are fully aware of the long-run bullish thesis. Put simply, there is an insufficient supply of uranium to meet expected demand this decade. Demand is expected to rise tremendously due to a coming wave of Nuclear plants in Asia and supply is expected to decline due to a lack of supplies in inventory. More on this in "Warning: Uranium To Explode."

The question remains as to when this explosion will occur. On a positive side, Cameco, Orano, and Kazatomprom are increasingly involved in joint ventures which reduce the risk of a production price war between them. Further, Cameco management has made it clear that they want to keep the uranium market from falling back into a state of oversupply.

This is a major reason for its current idle capacity. Last year, uranium production in the U.S. fell by a staggering 86% after years of declines. Globally, uranium production has been on a slight decline since 2016 and is only around 80% of global demand with the rest being supported by dwindling secondary stocks. It is not known how much of those inventories are left, but given the rapid increase in uranium prices given a supply-cut, evidence suggests secondary inventories are low.

Does this mean uranium is headed in a straight line higher? Probably not, as a pullback is likely given the recent increases to production. Still, the long-term trend favors a return to $50+ uranium spot prices over the coming year or two.

Despite the Virus, Section 232 Drama Continues

Cameco and its peers are profitable companies because they do not rely on U.S.-mined uranium. The reality is that for a U.S.-based company like Energy Fuels to be profitable, it needs uranium at or above $40-50 per pound. However, other studies suggest the long-term breakeven requirement is in the $60-80 range. Even with the 30%+ rise in uranium prices, Energy Fuels is unlikely to generate a profit.

Because of this, the company has been a major supporter of efforts to increase U.S. production. The details of a possible deal to grow the U.S. uranium industry have been a source of considerable controversy. Justifications for this include countering Russian influence over U.S. uranium needs (over 99% of uranium comes from foreign countries), creating jobs, and clean energy.

The current plan to revitalize the U.S. uranium industry includes direct purchases of 17-19 Mlb for use in a uranium reserve. Additionally, it would extend a deal to restrict Russian imports and block Chinese imports. More recently, the possibility of allowing uranium mining in the Grand Canyon has arisen, though it is unlikely as the primary issue in the U.S. uranium market is low prices, not a lack of already-available resources.

Energy Fuels is the largest U.S. producer of uranium and vanadium in recent years. However, I would not expect the U.S. government to come to Energy Fuel's rescue, primarily due to election-related partisanship. Still, this possibility is a significant "free option" for investors if a more aggressive deal is reached.

A Look at UUUU's Value Potential

While Energy Fuels is the largest U.S. producer with 11.5M lbs/year in combined licensed capacity, it has been unable to make money for many years. The company tends to burn $30-40M per year and is reliant on equity dilutions to stay afloat. As you can see below, it currently has enough working capital to survive most of this year without dilutions, but a 5-10% dilution is still possible:

Over the past few years, UUUU has been diluted around 22% per year with relative consistency. In this sense, it is like a call option on uranium with a 10-30% annual theta and a strike price of $50-60. If it could make a net $10 return on each pound of uranium while producing 11.5M lbs/year, it would profit around $115M.

In this situation, the stock would be trading at a significant discount today with a hypothetical "P/E" of 1.65X. Of course, this may not be the case. It is unclear what the company's true cash breakeven cost is and it may be more than the $50-60 range. It is certainly higher than uranium's price today. Even more, we still have not seen Energy Fuels ever turn a material profit nor is its total reserve size clear. This adds a significant risk that investors would be smart to discount.

The Bottom Line

Put simply, if you believe that uranium is headed back above $50 in short order, it is a solid pick. The company has the best foothold in the U.S. market and has the greatest growth ability. If it obtains profitability, its profits will likely be in the $50-200M range which would make the stock at a deep discount today.

That said, I personally find too much uncertainty with Energy Fuels and too much hope among its investors. It is uncertain what the company's breakeven cost will be and how much it can produce in the long run. None of its current facilities are in a state of economic profit and the company is entirely reliant on equity dilutions to stay afloat. This is not to say the stock is headed lower, only that its uncertainty is too great compared to others.

Personally, I have higher prospects for Cameco today. Cameco offers certainty where Energy Fuels does not and has a dominant global market share. More on this in "Cameco's Cut May Be Triggering The Next Uranium Bull Market." I concede that UUUU has greater upside potential if uranium is in a lasting and aggressive bull market, but UUUU's liquidity risk is high if it cannot stop losses soon or if investor sentiment fades again. If the nuclear group's efforts to revitalize the industry are struck down, UUUU could see a material decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.