The COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally at a rapid rate, leading to strict travel restrictions in many countries around the world. Air travel demand has dropped like a rock, putting all the airlines on the verge of bankruptcy. Many U.S. airlines have to rely on the funding support from the U.S. government to boost liquidity to survive the COVID-19 crisis. Among all the U.S. airlines, we have been confident that Delta Air Lines (DAL) can raise enough liquidity for this year. The airline has been quite proactive in increasing liquidity, reducing capital expenditure and cash burn. We estimated that Delta could be worth $33 by 2023.

Boosting liquidity and reducing cash burn

During this current COVID-19 pandemic, the most critical thing for Delta is to have enough cash for its survival. Delta has been quite proactive in reducing cash burn and operating expenses, as well as boosting its liquidity situation as much as it can. Delta has raised more than $9 billion in liquidity since the start of the crisis, including $3 billion in secured term loan, $1.2 billion of sale and lease-back transactions, and $1 billion of enhanced equipment trust certificate transaction to refinance the similar amount of unsecured debt. Moreover, it has also withdrawn $3 billion from its revolving credit facility.

At the end of March 2019, it had nearly $6 billion in cash, but the total debt came in at $15.69 billion. Moreover, it also had almost $1.85 billion in accrued salaries and benefits as well as $8.29 billion in pension, post-retirement and related benefits.

Source: Delta's 10-Q filing

However, if we look closer, its pension plan does not need any required funding until 2024, and the debt maturities range between 2020 to as far as 2036. In 2020, Delta needs to repay only around $4 billion in debt principal.

The airline has not only been proactive in raising capital, but also in preserving cash from the reduction in operating expenses and capital expenditures. The airline postponed the capital expenditure plan of $3 billion, and stopped all share buybacks and dividend payments, which amounted to roughly $3 billion in 2019. Delta also managed to reduce its operating expenses by 50% year-over-year. At the same time, its daily cash burn declines materially, from $100 million a day at the end of March to $50 million a day now. The daily cash burn is expected to go down by $10 million to $40 million a day by the end of June.

With all the ongoing efforts of both raising liquidity and reducing operating expenses as well as daily cash burn, Delta is expected to have more than $12 billion in cash and as much as $6-$7 billion of unencumbered assets on the balance sheet by the end of the second quarter. With all the ongoing efforts of raising liquidity and reducing operating costs and cash outflows, the airline estimated that its cash burn could approach zero by the end of 2020.

Furthermore, in April, Delta has been granted $5.4 billion support from the U.S. government under the CARES Act, including $3.8 billion in grants and $1.6 billion in an unsecured 10-year low-interest loan. The 10-year loan was structured to have an interest rate of 1% in the first five years and 2% in the second five years. Furthermore, the airline needed to issue roughly 6.5 million five-year warrants to acquire the company's shares with an exercise price of $24.39 per share.

As a consequence, we do not worry so much about Delta's liquidity position in the next twelve months, given the expectation of cash flow neutral by the end of this year and a lot of liquidity coming in the next several months.

Delta could be worth $33 per share by 2023

The recovery of the airlines will depend mainly on the containment of the virus globally. If we assume that Delta could get back to 50% of its operating income in the next three years, its operating profit will reach nearly $3.31 billion by 2023.

Source: Author's table

We also assumed the total debt would be roughly $13.35 billion, including the current $11.75 billion in long-term debt and an additional $1.6 billion in U.S. government loans. The average interest rate for those long-term debts is assumed to be roughly 5%. In 2019, Delta had more than $300 million in interest expense. By 2023, its total interest expense could increase to nearly $566 million. By then, if the U.S. government exercise its warrants, Delta's total number of shares outstanding would rise to more than 644 million. As a result, its 2023 EPS could reach $3.28. With a 10x earnings multiple, Delta should be worth nearly $33 per share by 2023.

Conclusions

With the ongoing efforts of reducing operating expenses and cash burn, and raising liquidity, we do not worry about Delta's liquidity position in the next twelve months. Eventually, the virus situation would go away, and airline demand would gradually come back, but the timing is impossible for us to predict. If we expect Delta could generate 50% of its 2019 operating income by 2023, Delta could be worth nearly $33 per share in the next three years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.