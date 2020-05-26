Unsurprisingly, Ventas REIT is already up over 140% from its March lows. We still think the stock has another double left it in provided investors obtain it at a decent price.

This led us to make it one of our highest-conviction buys during March, when the stock's value went from cheap to distressed to something beyond that.

In fact, the current crisis drove Ventas to a mere 17.7% of its 52-week high. That's by far the largest percentage decline of any non-retail investment grade REIT we cover.

55% of Ventas's Net Operating Income has been derived from Senior Housing properties in recent quarters. The markets have major economic and political concerns about this exposure.

The Famous "What's Your Best Stock Pick?" Question

When friends and colleagues reached out throughout March for my best stock idea, what they receive is usually an array of questions. One person's "best" stock idea is another person's worst. At best, they receive a watered-down version of what I provide subscribers. Unlike that forum, there isn't a way to articulate the upside and downside risk associated in an investment.

Today's focus company is one I mentioned people look into as offering one of the better risk-adjusted return profiles once it trades below $30: Ventas, Inc. (VTR). Based on my assessment, the stock became "free money" (others call it a "no-brainer", but you get the idea) below $25 per share. There was simply no way to reconcile that valuation with the firm's portfolio, balance sheet, and operations. A similar situation occurred with W.P. Carey and several other high-quality REITs at certain points in the recent downturn.

But as the old saying goes, talk is cheap.

Those are my purchases of VTR in March 2020 and are approximately equal in dollar value. I shared each one with subscribers in real time. I obtained a full position in VTR with that last buy at $20.16, so I did not to take advantage of the approximately two trading days it traded into the teens.

That period lasted for such a short period of time, it's not worth obsessing about. The stock quickly stabilized in the $27-$33 range, where it still resides today, albeit barely.

Now that we have a good understanding of where VTR traded and currently trades, let's see if the firm's cash flow and balance sheet strength reconciles with this data.

Portfolio and Cash Flow

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

From a number of properties perspective, VTR's portfolio is approximately equally concentrated across Triple-Net, Senior Housing, and Office. Triple-Net and Office generated healthy year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 5.8%, respectively, while Senior Housing (SHOP segment not Triple-Net) declined 10.4%. As many would suspect, Senior Housing is what spooked the markets. It appears many did not realize Ventas was already guiding for a 4-9% decrease in this area prior to the coronavirus impacting its operations. We'll calculate if the response is proportional to the facts on the ground and in the financial statements.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

Ventas has invested capital as displayed in the above diagrams. We'll see how the pie chart shifts as we consider other ways of analyzing the portfolio.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

The top row shows revenue by property type where Senior Housing moves up to 55%, with the delta coming equally from Office and Triple-Net. This gives the market's reaction more credence; Senior Housing is a big part of the business. Ventas gets more revenue per dollar invested from its Senior Housing investments. Looking at the next row down, however, and the picture changes. Triple-Net is the most profitable segment per dollar invested and Senior Housing among the least.

It's worthwhile to understand a business through these three lenses: capital investment, revenue, and profitability. This helps us better understand and evaluate management's decisions on not only capital allocations but property and tenant management. It's mandatory when analyzing a company like Ventas (or W.P. Carey (WPC)) with a diversified business model. Ventas's track record of investing in good sectors and avoiding troubled ones is very strong.

Without knowing anything else, we'd want to see Ventas allocating more financial capital toward Triple-Net to augment return on investment ("ROI") and potentially spending more human capital on Senior Housing to improve margins.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

This chart breaks down the categories and financial data into more detail. Note that Triple-Net and Office consist of areas like Research & Innovation, Medical Office Buildings, Health Systems, Long-term Acute Care ("LTAC"), and Skilled Nursing. Ventas does not have meaningful exposure to Hospitals, an area with very high operational costs and slim rent coverage metrics. It's possible to find success in this area, as Medical Property Trust (MPW) has, but it's a challenging market to navigate.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

The lease renewal schedule is a critical component to assessing the risk of any REIT with long-term leases. At its core, this is no different than the debt maturity schedule; we want to time the expiration of leases so that an unpredictable shock to the system will not disrupt the business too much. Any segment of Ventas's diversified business could fall prey to technological innovation or draconian regulation. In addition, particularly if tenants are weaker financially, unfortunately for them, the company's largest weight is to Senior Housing, where those risks are very real. To date, we have not seen any indication of major structural changes to this industry, but instead, practical measures involving frequent testing of employees, restricted guest access, and heightened awareness of symptoms and available treatments.

Ventas has provided tens of thousands of free testing kits to its properties and quickly took the initiative to help its tenants withstand the current crisis. While there will certainly be continued challenges, I am confident the company's management team will be as effective and well-prepared as any other player in the industry.

Source: Ventas

Ventas cannot escape the reality that nursing homes are the epicenter for casualties of the coronavirus, so it's important to be well-informed investors. Per the CDC, the average death rate in the U.S. is 82 years old up from 75 years old a few weeks ago. Approximately 5% of the elderly are in nursing homes in the U.S. This number changes drastically with age, as only 1.4% of the younger end of the spectrum are in nursing homes, while almost 50% of those 95 and older reside there. While a relatively small portion of the elderly live in nursing homes, nearly half of the oldest segments do. This makes the coronavirus a serious threat to Ventas's business model and residents.

As we inevitably listen to news about mortality and infection rates, it's necessary to point out some morbid data. The average lifespan after entering a facility is only six months. That depressing figure makes more sense when one realizes that the majority of new entrants have between two and three chronic conditions on average. Few are able to live independently, and their children, if alive, willing, and financially capable, are usually unable to provide the care their parents need at the time placement into a nursing home occurs. Requirements like 24/7 supervision just aren't realistic for many families. It's important to have a rationale understanding of the realities of nursing homes and their patients; a significant portion are going to pass away on a regular basis independent of the coronavirus. We can also see how even a minute amount of exposure to the virus in this type of facility can have devastating consequences if proper procedures aren't in place.

To better understand how Ventas's diversified business is operating, we are going to quickly cover the key characteristics of each major division.

Triple-Net

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

This is an important chart and helps explain a lot of that data we've covered. Of the Triple-Net category, 12.8% of leases have under 1.00x rent coverage, effectively all of which is Senior Housing. The company's recent deal with Holiday to restructure the management agreement will likely be duplicated to remedy this situation.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

Sticking with Triple-Net, we see a steady but weak 1.1x cash flow coverage in the Senior Housing division. Post-Acute Care is better, but still dropped from the historical average of 1.4x-1.3x in recent quarters. If that gets too close to 1.0x, Ventas will be in trouble.

Senior Housing

We've talked most of the key cash flow metrics in the Triple-Net section but want to highlight a few items here as well.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

Unsurprisingly, Ventas's Senior Housing portfolio experienced a 2.2% decline in margins year over year. Total Net Operating Income ("NOI") for this division did rise 4.6% over the period and is arguably what counts most. A similar story applies to the Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, so there was no worrying decline there.

Triple-Net senior housing tenants were offered a 25% rent deferral program in April to enable them to care for seniors, purchase needed supplies, and pay employees. This reduced April cash rent by approximately $3 million. Adjusting for this program, Ventas collected substantially all of its Triple-Net senior housing rent in April.

Medical Office Buildings ("MOB")

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

Ventas's medical office building segment mimics that of Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), two of our favorite healthcare REITs specializing in MOBs. Occupancy and NOI for this division has been rock-solid. Ventas stated it received 96% of rent for the month of April for this portion of the portfolio.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

The health systems attached to Ventas's MOB properties are nearly as strong as the universities.

Research and Innovation

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

This division has served as the ballast for the portfolio in recent years and especially during the current crisis. While senior housing is the epicenter for coronavirus-related problems, research related to the cure and treatments is the machine working to solve those problems. Perhaps ironically, both make up significant portions of Ventas's portfolio. This segment may sound a little vague; consider this to be a large facility near a university where graduate students and professors work to solve medical problems and conduct research. Ventas builds and leases these facilities to universities like Wake Forest, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania. While we are all curious about the future of higher education, what is not uncertain is these schools' credit ratings and financial strength. Most have enormous endowments, very "comfortable" relationships with local, state, and federal governments, and don't actually rely on tuition as their primary source of funding.

Ventas has been growing same-store and aggregate profits for this division year after year. This is also a potential area of immense strength in 2020 as demand for these facilities increases.

Aggregate Performance

Adding all this up, we see strong 34% growth in FFO per share from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020. In fact, that's a little too strong. Backing out one-time items and adding capital expenditures gives us the more reliable Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") metric which was up 2% over the period.

Driven primarily by higher COVID-19-related costs in the senior housing operated portfolio ("SHOP") segment and increased interest expense from the draw on its Revolving Credit Facility, normalized FFO was down by 2% compared to Q4 2019. The SHOP segment is likely to maintain the 10% increase in operating expenses despite a ~3% decline in occupancy. We have to underwrite an investment in Ventas assuming these costs will grow and peak in Q2 while occupancy experiences another decline. Managed noted that April move-ins were approximately 25% of typical levels, while move-outs were in line with historical patterns. It could be several quarters before the decline in move-ins stabilizes. Rent collection was surprisingly positive for Ventas with effectively all rent paid on its Triple-Net healthcare tenants, 96% for the Office division, and similarly strong figures for the Triple-Net senior housing facilities after adjusting for the tenant support program. The SHOP division also more or less held its ground compared to 2019.

From a cash flow perspective, Ventas is experiencing weakness in its Senior Housing properties, and rent coverage indicates this problem is unlikely to go away in the near term. That said, the firm managed to generate positive FAD per share growth from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, while its share price fell by over 70% at recent lows and remains down ~50%. This seems like a disproportionate reaction based on what we've discussed so far.

Development

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

This is another potential area of weakness for Ventas. We would applaud more university research facilities coming on-line in 2020 and 2021, but that's not reality, instead, it's an array of senior housing properties. Thankfully for Ventas, none are conducting their opening ceremonies right now, but there is a risk that the sector will still be struggling going into Q4 2020 and early next year.

If any one of the many vaccines in the works comes to fruition, it'll likely be made available first to seniors and sometime in the first half of 2021. That will make the new developments' success much more likely. If a breakthrough in treatment or natural decline in the virus does not occur in the next 12 months, we can expect occupancy issues for Ventas's new senior housing developments. Not only that, but these new developments are located in some of the most politicized and or hard-hit regions in the U.S.: New York and California.

Ventas noted in its recent business update that it had curtailed development spending by approximately $300 million.

Balance Sheet

Source: VTR Q1 Supplemental

Entering 2019, Ventas had two challenges before it could join the highest echelons of REITs. The first issue was leverage, and specifically net debt/EBITDA just above 6.0x. The top-tier REITs like Realty Income (O), Federal Realty (FRT), Simon Property Group (SPG), Public Storage (PSA), and W.P. Carey (WPC) all have net debt/EBITDA well below 6.0x. Consequently, these REITs all have stronger investment grade credit ratings than Ventas's BBB+. Ventas achieved a 5.7x ratio in Q1, which is meaningful progress.

Given Moody's very recent commentary cited above, Ventas is at risk of being downgraded one notch to BBB, or one away from junk (BBB-). To be fair, there aren't many REITs not at risk of being downgraded in the current environment. Ventas has very manageable levels of leverage, and if recent trends are any indication, we don't see a downgrade as a major risk.

The second issue was distribution coverage. Ventas's FFO payout ratio was approximately 82% throughout 2019, which guarantees minimal distribution increases in the near future. Keep in mind, that figure is closer to 90% using FAD. These levels are correlated with less flexibility to intelligently deal with and ride out crises. Note how all the other names I've mentioned have withstood the challenges presented by the crisis - even Simon Property Group. They all have distribution payout ratios of 80% or below and average closer to 70%. Ventas has moderately more pressure on its dividend because of its positioning entering 2020. As a side note, its healthcare peer Welltower (WELL) reduced its distribution by 30% due to the ongoing crisis. For the historians among us, Welltower also cut in 2007, so this is less of a surprise.

A statistic even many of those names cannot compete with is VTR's dividend track record: the REIT has generated 7% compounded annual distribution increases since 2001. It has never reduced the dividend. This helps us put the firm's current situation into context; over the long run, it has been a well-managed and highly profitable REIT to own.

Source: VTR Q1 Supplemental

Ventas has no material debt maturities in 2020 or 2021. There is a reasonable likelihood that credit markets normalize by that point and Ventas will still have an investment grade rating, even if it is knocked down by one notch. This means we do not expect any liquidity issues despite the crisis.

Source: VTR Q1 Supplemental

Leverage as measured by net debt/enterprise value reached a cyclical high of 40% in Q1 2020. It's still favorable, and the move was due to a decrease in the value of equity rather than an increase in debt. The fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x is also healthy, though we'd prefer it close to 2018's 4.8x. The payout ratio is not at alarming levels (>90%) but needs to work its way down toward 75% before we'll see anything other than nominal increases in cash distributions. Current levels also mean an elevated risk of a distribution cut if management is pessimistic regarding the remainder of 2020.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

When it comes to buying firms at distressed pricing, this chart is where the rubber meets the road. Unlike our recent article on Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Ventas is nowhere near violating any covenants. Most of the above stats are in line with its aforementioned top-tier REIT peers.

Source: VTR Q1 Earnings Release

This is a great visual representation of where Ventas stands relative to its debt covenants. While unsecured debt/unencumbered gross asset value and the fixed charge coverage ratio are not quite as favorable as in previous quarters, their upward trajectory is modest and reversible. Total indebtedness/gross asset value, in my opinion the most critical metric, is comparable to top-tier REITs.

Valuation and Conclusion

As we've tried to cement in our subscribers' methodology, everything is relative and the temptation to focus on absolutes misguides many investors. We can simultaneously criticize the performance of and risks associated with allocations to senior housing and conclude that Ventas stock is a great value, if that is indeed the case. It's the same thought process as recognizing Realty Income is a great company but isn't necessarily a good value above $80 per share or a 24x FFO multiple.

The range of FAD per share is likely to land at $0.80-0.95 per quarter in 2020, or a midpoint annual figure of $3.50. Remember that FAD is more conservative and arguably reliable than FFO; its flaw is it can understate cash flows. For comparison, normalized FFO for Q1, inclusive of impacts of the coronavirus, was $0.97 per share. Assuming no change in its current distribution policy (which we cannot rely on), Ventas would pay $3.172 in 2020 distributions.

Even using the bottom range of $0.80 of quarterly FAD, the distribution payout ratio is 99.1% - high, but doable in the short term. This figure represents a pessimistic outlook on the economic recovery, continual bad headlines for senior housing, and an unusually weak environment when the development projects need to stabilize occupancy.

Source: Ventas

While we reserve our Crisis Buy Range for subscribers, the FAD multiples corresponding to the upper and lower target are both below 10.5x and extremely favorable. The upper target is within 15% of today's share price. Those multiples assume the low-end $0.80 quarterly number rather than the midpoint for our 2020 projections. Our Initial Sell Target for is over 60% higher than today's value, and our projected final sale target is nearly 100% above from Friday's close. This will, of course, change over time in response to economic, industry, and firm-specific data. For those that bought alongside me closer to $20, a 200% gain is realistic in the next 12-24 months. This is highly compelling given the stock has already more than doubled from its March lows.

We reserve risk ratings for subscribers, but the REIT's investment grade rating, healthy balance sheet, and $3.2 billion in cash must be balanced against the areas of weakness we discussed in this article. If regulatory or business risk increases dramatically within the senior housing division, we would re-rate the stock as higher risk.

