Investment grade bond issuance has been on the rise, and further Fed support may not continue if the economy bounces back. Both of these factors could limit further upside in the fund.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) as an investment option at its current market price. As credit markets have stabilized, primarily due to Fed stimulus measures, LQD has performed very well. In fact, despite a really painful drop in March, LQD has actually registered a positive return so far this year. This is quite attractive when we consider two of the three major indices (The Dow Jones Index and the S&P 500) are down for the year.

Looking ahead, while I continue to see merit to owning investment grade corporates, I also see reasons for caution. Issuance has soared in the sector, which raises the inherent credit risk of the underlying companies. Further, while Fed support has been, and continues to be, a major tailwind, we do not know how much more the Fed will buy. The simple act of announcing stimulus measures acted to restore confidence and liquidity to credit markets, and the Fed may decide it will hold off on more ETF purchases unless absolutely necessary. Similarly, credit spreads are sitting near their middle range for the year. While they could certainly tighten further and boost the total return to LQD investors, spreads also have plenty of room to widen, as they did in March. This reality tells me to be careful before starting new positions now.

Background

First, a little about LQD. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds." LQD is currently trading at $130.70/share and yields 3.14% annually. When the sell-off started in early March, I placed a neutral rating on LQD. While I liked the fund for a defensive hedge against equities, the buy-in price suggested limited upside. In hindsight, this outlook was correct, as LQD is down slightly over the last three months, but not as much as the S&P 500:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering all that has happened since then, such as a steep sell-off, Fed intervention, and a sharp rebound, I felt another look at LQD would be timely now. After review, I continue to believe a neutral rating for the fund makes sense, and I will explain why in detail below.

Fed Support Has Made This A Crowded Trade

To begin, I want to look at a key reason why LQD has gathered so much attention these days. While the fund's investment grade holdings make it a common-sense option for turbulent times, this particular fund has become increasingly popular due to implicit support from the Fed. With the Fed's announcement that it would purchase investment grade corporate bonds, and the ETFs that track them, investors began to dive-in to LQD, among other funds, in an attempt to front-run the Fed. As a result, total assets within LQD have soared over the past two months, almost doubling to a record $46.7 billion last week, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this fund has found a good deal of success lately, driven predominately by retail buying. The end result was a sharp pop off the low, and a push within just a few percentage points of pre-crisis price levels.

The main point here is the market sentiment around this fund has been quite bullish over the past 4-6 weeks, and that has benefited current investors. While many investors probably would have bought this fund anyway to protect against further volatility, the interest soared due to potential Fed action. Specifically, the Fed began buying ETFs just last week, which added fuel to the buying that had been taking place in anticipation of that action.

My takeaway to all this is finding continued demand for this fund could be challenging. The Fed has already bought some shares, and many investors piled into front-run this activity. The end result has been restored confidence in the investment grade bond space, as well as increased liquidity. Simply, the Fed has accomplished much of what it set out to do. Unless credit conditions deteriorate again, the Fed may not actually continue buying ETFs. Therefore, I would advocate being cautious here, because the easy money has been made.

Corporate Bond Issuance Has Soared

My second point again has a mixed outlook, and relates to total corporate bond issuance. As the sell-off got underway in March, corporations suddenly found themselves stretched for cash. Revenues had dried up, and corporations did not have nearly as much cash on hand as they should have leading up to the crisis. With interest rates on the decline, many investment grade companies issued a substantial amount of new bonds to ensure they could make it through this crisis. The result was a surge in borrowing over the past two months that dwarfs the monthly activity over the past year and a half, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

Clearly, corporate borrowing, especially in the investment grade space, has risen steadily. The good news is this shows investors have confidence in the underlying sector as a whole, as they have been willing to lend to corporations with high credit ratings. This cash infusion should allow these borrowers to retire more expensive debt (if they so choose), and ultimately puts them in a better financial position for the short term.

Of course, there are downsides to this issuance as well, which is why I noted my take on it is mixed. The main point is this raises the overall debt level of the companies within the investment grade space. While I just noted the influx of cash can help in the short term, this increased debt burden could have negative longer-term implications. If a corporation chooses not to pay off higher-yielding debt, it will now have to service a larger debt burden, and that raises the inherent risk of default, all other things being equal. Further, if the increase in assets within the investment grade corporate bond space continues, the underlying assets within the sector could decline in value. There could end up being more supply than demand, which would limit the total return potential of a fund like LQD.

Spreads Have Narrowed, Income Has Declined

My final points take a look at the income side of LQD, as that is typically of critical importance for investors in the fixed-income space. With low interest rates persisting around the globe, LQD's yield above 3% should continue to draw attention. While corporate bonds sold off in March, investment grade debt has rebounded sharply. This is partly due to the Fed support, but also because investment grade corporate bonds do have a strong historical track record. Therefore, investors looking for safe, above-average yields, often are drawn to this space.

With this in mind, let us take a look at how the income stream from investment grade corporates stacks up right now. To do so, we can gauge the credit spread for the sector, and where it stands now compared to its short-term history. As shown in the graph below, we see that spreads are down significantly from their peak in March, yet they remain well above the low of the year, which was 99 basis points:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is this reality provides support for my neutral outlook. Current spreads are sitting near their mid-point for the year, so there is room to move in either direction. On a positive note, if economic activity picks back up and investor confidence continues to increase, spreads have room to tighten further. This will enhance the total return of LQD. On the other hand, if state re-openings do not go as planned and the economic outlook deteriorates, there is plenty of downside risk to the sector as spreads have a lot of room to widen. The simple point is there is a possibility of a move in either direction, so investors need to manage their expectations with regards potential return.

To be fair, a key reason for the declining spread has been a rise in asset prices, which has allowed LQD to recover back to pre-crisis levels. So while investors may be concerned about buying in now, holders of LQD are likely enjoying the bullish momentum from the fund. However, I do want to caution that another reason for the narrowing of the spread is not as positive, and it relates to declining income within the sector. Fortunately, yields from treasuries have also been on the decline, so seeing corporate yields drop has not been too impactful on the spread, but it is worth noting. To illustrate how this is specifically relevant to LQD, consider the year-over-year change in distributions. So far in 2020, LQD's income stream is down compared to what the fund paid out during the same time frame in 2019, as shown below:

Feb - May Distributions 2019 Feb - May Distributions 2020 YOY Change $1.42/share $1.32/share (7.3%)

Source: iShares

The story here continues to paint a neutral picture for me. LQD has a safe, above-average yield, and that is a positive. However, its income stream is down on a year-over-year comparison, and spreads indicate there is plenty of room to widen if the market sees a change in sentiment.

Bottom-line

LQD has done what it is supposed to do so far in 2020, which is provide a hedge against equity losses. However, the path to success through today has not been easy, as even investment grade corporates got caught up in the intense selling in March. Fortunately, a Fed backstop and waves of retail buying has helped LQD resume its path higher. While this is a positive, I see limited upside potential from here. Spreads for investment grade corporates have narrowed markedly from their highs, and corporate bond issuance has soared in the last few months.

Both of these developments hurt the attractiveness of the sector. Finally, LQD has seen its distributions decline on an annual basis, which is never a positive sign. Therefore, I envision a future where LQD heads modestly higher going forward, as investors continue to value safer, less volatile assets. However, I also see limited upside given the challenges facing the sector. In sum, I believe my neutral outlook is justified, and I encourage investors to be selective with new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LQD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.