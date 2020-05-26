Better go long on TEVA now. The company’s roster of anti-psychotic drugs could get a sales boost from quarantine rules around the world.

Teva donated millions of hydroxychloroquine doses to many countries including the United States. It is unlikely that U.S. federal prosecutors will go after Teva this year.

Teva’s act is not out of obstinacy. It’s a well-calculated gambit. Pres. Trump is now taking hydroxychloroquine as his anti-COVID-19 preventive medicine.

Teva’s decision to walk away from negotiations with U.S. federal prosecutors over price-fixing charges could worsen the stock’s 5-year price return of -80.41%.

Compared to its pharmaceutical peers, TEVA is now very undervalued. I’m therefore endorsing it as a buy.

TEVA Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) exudes deep-value aura because it only trades at 0.76x TTM Price/Sales and 0.97x TTM Price/Book valuation multiples. These multiples are patently low when compared to Gilead's (GILD) 4.09x (TTM P/S) and 4.17x (TTM P/B) valuation ratios. The hype over Gilead's Remdesivir will likely fade soon. Remdesivir is not enough to cure COVID-19 victims. Cash out your hype-driven profits on GILD and buy more TEVA. TEVA is still a good-value bet on the massive $216.94 billion/year generics drugs industry. Teva is the world's no. 1 generics drugs company.

The cheap valuation ratios of TEVA could even go lower because Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) recently dumped 460,000 TEVA shares. I hope many investors will panic and overlook that Berkshire Hathaway still has 42.8 million TEVA shares. Bad news that could encourage investors to dump TEVA are welcome. They will help me find cheaper entry-points.

It was reported Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) recently stopped negotiating with federal prosecutors over price-fixing accusations it faces in the United States. Teva's recent combative stance could worsen TEVA's -80.41% 5-year price return performance. TEVA will probably go even more undervalued compared to its peers in the pharmaceuticals industry.

The recent decision not to negotiate with U.S. prosecutors is contrary to Teva's solicitous October 2019 offer of $250 million cash + $23 billion donated drugs (over a 10-year period) to settle opioid-related lawsuits. Teva further set aside $468 million last year as additional settlement expenses over opioid painkillers lawsuits.

Why Teva Made The Gambit It Won't Get Prosecuted

The price fixing case against Teva will not prosper this year. Being a failed Filipino politician, I understand U.S. federal prosecutors serves under the mercy of Pres. Trump. Teva has donated millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine to countries battling COVID-19. The United States received some of those donations from Teva. Pres. Trump already announced he is taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off COVID 19 infection.

Trump is a cheerleader for hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19. Teva donated a lot of hydroxychloroquine because Trump believes in this anti-malarial drug's potency against COVID-19. The US FDA approved hydroxychloroquine for emergency use in critical COVID-19 treatment under hospital settings. Philippine hospitals are also using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to manage COVID-19 patients.

Teva is not the only big pharma giants that is going to suffer if U.S. prosecutors starts court litigations. The top ten generics drugs companies would have to be complicit if there's really a price fixing conspiracy over generics drugs pricing. Trump is up for re-election later this year. Big Pharma is the biggest spender on political lobbying. Trump cannot afford to antagonize the giants of the pharmaceuticals industry.

The U.S. is the worst-hit country in terms of COVID-19 infections. The chart below explained why Teva confidently stopped negotiating with U.S. federal prosecutors. The U.S. needs the cooperation of Teva and its Big Pharma cohorts to fix Trump's inept campaign against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pres. Trump will probably imitate Pres. Duterte's act of forgiving corporations he suspected violated Philippine laws. Duterte made peace with erring corporations because they are helping win the war against COVID-19. Teva is at the vanguard helping the world combat COVID-19.

Lastly, Teva is an Israeli company. Trump is only antagonistic against Chinese firms like Huawei and ZTE. Trump's re-election campaign propaganda is to win votes via incessant attacks on China and Chinese companies. Trump will not win re-election votes prosecuting Israeli companies. The US has the most pro-Israel policy in the world.

Teva still has a decent balance sheet. Going forward, Teva can afford to hire the best lawyers to frustrate the prosecutors handling the pending price-fixing charges. Teva can also easily afford to make hefty campaign contributions to US politicians up for re-election later this year.

Pandemic Quarantine Rules Are Boosting The Need for Mental Illness Medicines

Buy TEVA while it is cheap. Aside from the pandemic tailwind it gets from its respiratory drugs, TEVA's future revenue performance is also boosted by its antipsychotic/mental illness drugs. Social isolation from quarantine rules are bad for mental health. Government edicts that force people to stay at home and restrict their outside travel can trigger anxiety, bipolar symptoms, depression, schizophrenia and other types of mental illness and disorders.

Many owners/managers/investors of businesses who are the verge of bankruptcies due to COVID-19 are facing mental anguish. Millions of furloughed employees due to COVID-19 are also vulnerable to mental disorders. Teva sources out 50% of its sales from North America. The huge job losses due to COVID-19 in the U.S. could lead to higher mental illness rate. This is terrible because even before COVID-19 came, 1 in 5 U.S. adults (or 47.6 million people) experience mental illness every year.

Teva should do its best to advertise that it now sells an FDA-approved generic version of the best-selling anti-psychotic drug Abilify. Teva also sells Adasuve, a quick-acting inhalable medicine for schizophrenia/bipolar in America.

Going forward, Teva could make an extra $100 to $200 million per quarter from North America by selling generic versions of top-selling antipsychotic drugs. My estimate is feasible. The $30/pill Abilify used to be America's best-selling prescription drug, with over $7 billion in U.S. annual sales.

TEVA is very successful in North America. The United States has a lot of people suffering from mental illness and disorders. Canada also has a high 1-in-5 people mental illness ratio too. Teva could again become profitable by providing affordable mental illness medicines to North American customers.

The terrible 4-year profit history of TEVA is largely why it now has cheap valuation ratios. Teva can regain its mojo by exploiting North America's pervasive mental illness & disorder problem. TEVA's 2017 operating loss of $17.5 billion could be forgotten if it can become America's top provider of mental illness medicine.

Mental Health Medicines Can Boost Growth Performance of TEVA

The antipsychotic drug market is a never-discussed growth catalyst for TEVA. The niche antipsychotic drugs market was worth $14.96 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow to $20.56 billion by 2026. This year's global pandemic will likely boost compound annual sales of antipsychotic drugs. No thanks to COVID-19, my estimate is that that 2020 will generate $18 billion in sales of antipsychotic/antidepressant drugs.

Selling more anti-psychotic drugs could improve TEVA's pathetic 5-year revenue CAGR of -3.3%. The depressed valuation of TEVA is partly due to its inept sales performance. This failure is more painful because Teva bought Actavis Generics for $40.5 billion.

Sad but true, most of Teva's specialty medicines are all handicapped by declining sales since 2016. Copaxone's annual sales is declining fast. TEVA really needs to expand aggressively on mental health medicines. Austedo is not going to generate $1 billion in annual sales anytime soon.

The most viable expansion path/growth driver for Teva lies in mental health medication. A big push on antipsychotic/anti-depressant drugs can eventually help Teva reduce its total debt load of $25.61 billion. This heavy debt load needs reduction so TEVA can fly higher.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway has not folded its bet on TEVA. TEVA therefore remains a good-value buy. Teva can become consistently profitable again if it can exploit North America's massive mental illness predicament. After it becomes North America's leading mental illness medicine provider, TEVA can conquer the rest of the world. The World Health Organization already said mental disorder affects 1-in-4 people living on this planet. It is no longer viable to oversell prescription opioid painkillers. Teva can just enrich itself by selling more antipsychotic/antidepressant drugs.

The United States is ranked as the no. 3 country with the greatest burden of mental and behavioral orders. Teva could boost its North America sales by becoming that territory's top mental illness treatment provider. Teva needs a stronger presence in antipsychotic drugs to improve its A- profitability grade from Seeking Alpha.

I hope that publishing here at Seeking Alpha can lead to better appreciation of Teva's long-term investment quality. TEVA apparently has already solved its opioid lawsuits problem last year. We should never lose hope that TEVA will overcome the curse it got from its disastrous $40.5 billion purchase of Allergan's generics drugs business.

