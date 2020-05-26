Lower oil prices mean lower feedstock costs will boost one side of its refining and chemicals margins, key given lower product revenues on the other side of the equation.

It continues to pay a dividend, which currently yields 4.7%, and is also buoyed by its chemicals and midstream businesses.

Large refiner Phillips 66 (market capitalization of $33.4 billion) has adjusted for the COVID-19 market contraction with asset writedowns and reduced budgets and run rates.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is an oil refiner and marketer that owns and operates fourteen refineries worldwide, including twelve in the U.S., comprising 10% of the country’s capacity. The company reports in three operating segments: midstream, chemicals, and refining.

While none of the refineries is gigantic - over 300,000 barrels per day, or BPD - they are located in every region of the country. This allows access to a wide variety of crude, including price-pressured U.S. inland and Canadian oil. Phillips 66’s feedstock crude is expected to remain oversupplied, and thus lower-cost, for at least several weeks and possibly through the end of the year. Because it and other refiners have cut rates, they are not flooding the market with products to the same degree as crude oil has been oversupplied to them, a boon.

Phillips 66 also has controlling (74%) interest in midstream partnership Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), which trades separately but whose results are key for Phillips 66.

Macro Environment

The graph below from the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA’s) May 12, 2020, Short Term Energy Outlook gives a picture of the oil product demand contraction that occurred as a result of pandemic-mandated shutdowns in countries around the globe, including the U.S.

Country-by-country shutdowns began with China, then Europe, then the U.S., starting in January 2020. At their greatest, these were estimated to have cut product demand by 30 million BPD, or 30%, in April. As countries and regions reopen, demand is inching back but is expected to remain well off last year’s level through possibly the end of 2020.

Weirdly, Saudi Arabia and Russia picked this moment in March 2020 to start a price war by oversupplying crude. Oil prices literally dropped off the charts - one day of one supply contract was -$36/barrel - until the two countries were persuaded to realize the economic harm they were inflicting on themselves far outweighed the prospect of knocking out some competitive U.S. shale production.

Still, this action was so severe U.S. oil producers immediately cut their drilling, shut in inefficient wells, and reduced their planned capital budgets by half or more. Some upstream companies and oilfield service companies have indeed declared bankruptcy.

The key action taken by refiners in response to the lockdowns has been to cut runs to about 70% of capacity from what would normally be 85-95% to help limit overfilling storage. (For example, Phillips 66 executives estimate about 35% of gasoline demand is for driving to and from work.) During April, at its lowest point, Phillips 66 ran its refineries at 65% of capacity. At the quarterly investor call in early May, executives reported -70% demand destruction in Western Europe had improved to 50%, and -40-50% demand destruction in the U.S. had improved to -35%. So the shutdowns have negatively affected Phillips 66 and every refiner.

However, it is important to note that many refineries simply cannot mechanically turn down to run rates of less than 65-70%, else they risk damage to their distillation towers and pumps. Some refineries shut down completely, others reconfigured their unit operations.

Of the two factors (demand contraction for gasoline/jet/diesel vs. cheaper supply of crude oil), the overwhelming factor is the demand contraction along with how quickly and to what level markets return.

First-Quarter 2020 Results and Strategic Changes

Phillips 66 reported a first-quarter 2020 loss of $2.5 billion, or -$5.66/share, compared to earnings of $736 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Note that this loss included $2.9 billion of one-time items, primarily non-cash impairments of goodwill.

Dividing these results: Midstream had a pre-tax loss of -$702 million, which included a $1.2 billion impairment of the company’s investment in DCP Midstream; Chemicals had a pre-tax income of $169 million; and refining had a pre-tax loss of -$2.3 billion, which included $1.8 billion of goodwill impairment.

Phillips 66 took several actions in the extraordinary environment to maintain a strong balance sheet and an investment grade credit rating including:

*suspending share repurchases,

*reducing capital spending by $700 million and operating costs by $500 million,

*securing a new $2 billion term loan facility,

*completing $1 billion in bond issuances, and

*reducing refinery throughput volumes.

The company reported an 83% capacity utilization in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 97% utilization in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to planned turnarounds at three refineries and unplanned outages at two.

While Phillips 66 reduced its budget, it moved forward on several fronts including midstream expansions, joint development with Qatar Petroleum of U.S. Gulf Coast and Qatari petrochemical facilities and upgrading the fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at one of its refineries. Investors may note that FCCUs are among the most profitable units in a refinery.

Oil Prices

Credit: Macrotrends.net

The most recent NYMEX oil price was $33.72 per barrel for WTI at Cushing for delivery in July 2020. The RBOB gasoline futures price was $1.058/gallon, where RBOB stands for “reformulated gasoline blendstock for oxygen blending.” Both are higher than in previous weeks.

Crack Spread Reference Graphs and Refining Profitability

Crack spreads refer to the difference between crude oil feedstock cost and the value of refined products, usually gasoline, distillate (like truck diesel) or some combination of the two.

Because of the severe fall-off in gasoline consumption described above, refiners not only reduced throughputs but weighted the product slate more heavily towards distillate than they normally would in the springtime before the big summer driving season. The reference graphs below show these crack spreads using European Brent as the feedstock cost: most notable is the fall-off in the spread for 2020 year-to-date for gasoline, especially in April. The crack spread for distillate is lower also, but not by nearly as much.

Refining Operations and Competitors

Phillips 66 is headquartered in Houston. Its refineries operate in all five regional PADDs (Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts), so it competes with all U.S. refiners. Some downstream-focused competitors include PBF Energy (PBF), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), HollyFrontier (HFC), and Valero (VLO), as well as refineries affiliated with integrated companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP), Motiva, Chevron (CVX), and Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Among its fourteen refineries, the company has total crude capacity of 2.2 million BPD. One refinery is in Germany and a second is in the U.K., so U.S. capacity is 1.9 million BPD, or 10.2% of the U.S. total of 18.8 MMBPD. None of these is a mega-refinery (500,000 BPD or more): the largest are 250,000-260,000 BPD.

Governance

On May 25, 2020 Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Phillips 66’s overall governance as a 7. Sub-scores were audit (1), board (5), shareholder rights (9), and compensation (4). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

Only 1.4% of the floated stock is shorted and a small 0.35% of the stock is held by insiders.

The company’s beta is 1.6, representing volatility higher than that of the overall market.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Market capitalization is $33.4 billion at a May 22, 2020, stock closing price of $76.46 per share, or 93% of its one-year target price of $82.12.

The company’s 52-week price range is $40.04-119.92 per share, so its closing price was only 64% of its 52-week high.

A traditional public company, Phillips 66 pays a dividend of $3.60 per share for a yield of 4.7% and like Chevron, has specifically said it will support its dividend, which totals $1.6 billion/year. Moreover, the company's financial goal is a “60-40 allocation framework”; that is, 60% reinvested in the business and 40% returned to shareholders.

Although the company has halted its stock repurchase plan, it expects to be able to resume the plan soon.

Trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS), including large writedowns, is $0.83, for an extremely high trailing price-earnings ratio of 92. The average of analysts’ 2020 EPS estimates reflects continued second- and third-quarter weakness at $2.35, giving a forward price-earnings ratio of 32.5.

Data by YCharts

On March 31, 2020, the company had $29.82 billion in liabilities and $53.46 billion in assets, giving Phillips 66 a liability-to-asset ratio of 56%.

The company’s March 31, 2020, reported cash and equivalents was $1.22 billion. Trailing twelve-month operating cash flow was $5.5 billion and levered free cash flow was $336 million.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.7, or essentially “hold,” from the nineteen analysts who follow it.

Midstream Partnership

Phillips 66 owns 74% of Phillips 66 Partners LP, a $2.6 billion partnership. PSXP owns and operates pipelines, terminals, storage caverns and rail rack facilities near Phillips 66 refineries. Phillips 66 operationally integrates the partnership’s assets with its refining assets.

Because partnerships have tax-specific issues for individual owners, I am not making a recommendation separately on PSXP; nonetheless, dividend-seekers may note PSXP is paying a return of $3.50/unit for a yield of 7.8% at the $44.58/unit close on May 22, 2020. Despite the general and oil-specific market turmoil, based on PSXP's first-quarter 2020 report, it appears likely to continue paying this distribution.

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $48.94 is less than its market price so is a signal of positive investor sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

By far the biggest negative risk is the ongoing worldwide demand contraction, especially for gasoline and jet fuel, from the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

Investors appreciate that recovery from this demand contraction is not fully known. The length (number of weeks) and completeness (demand compared to that of a year ago) remain highly uncertain.

Recommendations for Phillips 66

Keeping in mind the overwhelming uncertainty about demand recovery, I recommend Phillips 66 stock.

Dividend investors and bargain-hunters can note the company’s 4.7% dividend, whose support Phillips 66 has prioritized. The company has halted a stock repurchase plan but expects to eventually resume it.

While its current and forward price-earnings ratios are high, the company’s midstream, refining, and chemicals profitability will benefit from lower crude oil price and recovering demand. Phillips 66 has a good balance sheet, and it has taken financial and operational steps to adjust to the extraordinary pandemic-caused shutdowns and restarts that affect the demand for all of its products.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer: *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 2 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers; *3 additional in-depth articles = 5 EBEI-only articles; * 3 public SA articles, for a total of 8 energy-related articles monthly; *EBEI-only chat room; *my experience from decades in the industry. Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC, VLO, BP, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.