The share price of biodiesel and specialty chemicals producer FutureFuel (FF) has embarked on a rally since March that has been remarkable even compared to that of the S&P 500 over the same period (see figure). While the company's share price fell by 25% in late February as market sentiment rapidly turned bearish in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has since rallied by 78% on a total return basis from its March lows. Whereas the S&P 500 is still in negative territory for the year, FutureFuel's share price has increased by more than 30% in 2020 YTD.

FutureFuel's strong performance of late can be attributed to two unique characteristics that it offers to investors. The first is a level of income stream diversification that is unique among small companies. It operates two distinct segments: a Biofuels segment that produces biodiesel and associated byproducts, and a Chemicals segment that produces both performance and specialty chemicals. This latter segment has seen its share of the company's total gross profit gradually move lower since 2013 as chemicals prices have broadly declined in response to abundant natural gas supply, although this impact has been largely offset by a corresponding increase to the Biofuels segment's earnings (see table). The Chemicals segment has remained a steady contributor to earnings in the meantime.

Segment gross profit 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Biofuels ($MM) $19.1 $8.6 $45.5 $19.9 $21.6 $14.8 -$7.8 $39.4 $44.2 Chemicals ($MM) $42.7 $48.7 $54.7 $46.1 $35.4 $32.1 $28.0 $34.0 $29.9

The Chemicals segment's value in this regard was on display in the company's recent Q1 earnings report. Whereas most biofuels producers had reported large YoY declines in Q1 due to the demand disruption caused by coronavirus-related lockdown orders and social distancing measures, FutureFuel's Chemicals segment reported a 10% increase to gross profit over the same period. While a sustained economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic could be expected to depress the segment's earnings via lower demand for its chemicals, such an outcome is not inevitable given that lockdown orders are being lifted across the U.S.

The Chemicals segment serves as an earnings backstop but it has been replaced as the company's top-performing segment by the Biofuels segment. This was particularly evident in its Q1 earnings report. FutureFuel reported a 403% YoY increase to its consolidated gross profit on the way to an 87% increase to adjusted EBITDA over the same period, and this increase was largely due to the Biofuels segment. In late 2019 Congress retroactively reinstated the biomass-based diesel tax credit [BTC], and FutureFuel reported a $13.2 million tax benefit in Q1 2020 compared to a $1 million tax loss in the prior-year quarter as a result. The importance of the BTC to FutureFuel's earnings cannot be exaggerated, as its Q1 benefit almost equaled the company's consolidated gross profit of $16.4 million.

The Biofuels segment reported strong earnings in Q1 even before accounting for the positive impact of the BTC. Unlike ethanol, which experienced a collapse in demand in March and April as gasoline consumption declined, demand for biodiesel has remained steady due to the comparative strength of diesel fuel consumption. It has been further supported by the presence of blending mandates at the federal (the revised Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS2) and state (the California/Oregon Low Carbon Fuel Standard, or LCFS) levels. The fact that diesel fuel demand has remained high in the U.S. despite the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that biodiesel blending has also remained high in order to comply with the mandates. The impact on biodiesel producers of the large decline to diesel fuel prices that has occurred is being offset by a rising biodiesel price premium over the diesel fuel price in response (see figure).

This biodiesel price premium has in turn caused biodiesel producers' return over operating costs to rise to multi-year highs in recent months (see figure). This margin growth was already evident in late Q1 and contributed to the Biofuels segment's Q1 2020 gross profit of $8.4 million compared to -$4.0 million in the prior-year quarter. FutureFuel is therefore benefiting from a combination of favorable policies, including both the BTC and various blending mandates.

These policies contribute to the second unique characteristic that FutureFuel offers to investors: future earnings reliability. When Congress retroactively reinstated the BTC, it also extended it through 2023, albeit with a sunset provision that will cause the credit's value to decline from $1/gallon in 2020 to $0.40/gallon in 2023. As a small (<60 million gallons per year) biodiesel producer, FutureFuel also earns an additional tax credit of $0.10/gallon on its first 15 million gallons of production. (Not coincidentally, the company has 59 million gallons of annual production capacity.) Tax credits alone will contribute up to $60 million to the company's earnings in FY 2020 and $49 million in FY 2021. For comparison, the company reported net income of $88 million in FY 2019.

FutureFuel's earnings can also expect to benefit from increased demand for biodiesel under the RFS2 in 2021. It increasingly appears that the blending mandate will require a percentage blend of biofuel that will exceed the 10 vol% ethanol "blend wall." Past occurrences of the ethanol blend wall being encountered by the mandate saw biodiesel demand strengthen substantially as blenders looked to it as a qualifying, if costlier, biofuel alternative to ethanol that is nowhere close to encountering its own blend wall. This dynamic was reflected in the convergence between the prices of D4 (biomass-based diesel) and D6 (primarily corn ethanol) Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] under the mandate as blenders began to use biodiesel and ethanol interchangeably.

While the new rules that will increase biodiesel demand do not go into effect until the start of 2021, the ability of blenders to "bank" RINs for use in the subsequent year enables demand to be shifted forward. The spread between D4 and D6 RIN prices has narrowed appreciably over the last six months (see figure). The D6 market is much larger than the D4 market, so this narrowing has the effect of increasing demand for biodiesel.

Unfortunately for investors that do not already have long positions in FutureFuel, the market is aware of the company's strengthening long-term outlook, which is why its share price has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last three months. (A $3/share special dividend likely also boosted investor bullishness as a sign of management's confidence during the depths of the market's pandemic fears.) However, in the event of additional turmoil in the broader energy sector as the U.S. struggles to adapt to life with the coronavirus, investors should watch for an opening to initiate a long position in the form of undervalued shares. FutureFuel may be a small company, but its operating outlook is bright.

