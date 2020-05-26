However the company's quality and dividend safety clearly set it in a league of its own.

Introduction

When we unveiled our "All Weather Dividend Portfolio" over a week ago, there was no real debate upon which oil major could be truly considered to be an all weather stock: Chevron (CVX) can be bought at the current prices and forgotten about. While some of our energy positions could be considered more speculative, - such as Valero (VLO) or Oneok (OKE) - CVX is a SWAN energy stock. It is currently trading at $90.28 and yields 5.72%.

Our MAD Scores give CVX a Dividend Strength score of 90 and a Stock Strength score of 91. I believe that dividend investors should invest in Chevron at current prices.

It is extremely likely that we will increase the All Weather Dividend Portfolio's exposure to Chevron at the end of the month.

I'll present Chevron's dividend profile and its stock strength factors to demonstrate why I believe the stock is a fantastic buy.

Dividend Strength

Our concept of dividend strength encapsulates both dividend safety and dividend potential. The former is viewed as the likelihood that the dividend will be maintained for upcoming years. This is assessed by looking at payout ratios, management's commitment to the dividend, and the stock's history of paying dividends. Dividend potential is assessed by considering a stock's combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the required dividend growth. To learn more about this you can read our article "Dividend investing for individuals like you & me".

Dividend Safety

Chevron has an earnings payout ratio of 234%. This makes CVX's payout ratio better than 8% of dividend stocks.

CVX pays 34% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 40% of dividend stocks.

CVX pays 76% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 29% of dividend stocks.

31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $4.2800 $4.3000 $4.3600 $4.5500 $4.8600 Net Income $0.69 $1.53 $5.34 $7.23 $2.08 Payout Ratio 621% 282% 82% 63% 234% Cash From Operations $9.77 $8.22 $11.33 $16.11 $14.46 Payout Ratio 44% 53% 39% 29% 34% Free Cash Flow $-4.91 $-0.24 $4.27 $8.45 $6.40 Payout Ratio -87% -1720% 102% 54% 76%

Here's the deal: CVX is a cash generating machine! For the past 3 years, the dividends have remained below 40% of its operation cashflow. During the past 2 years, the stock has been able to generate sufficient free cashflow to cover the dividend. As we'll see later this has allowed the company to reduce its liabilities considerably. Like Michael Wirth, CEO & Chairman said in the latest earnings call:

We are protecting the dividends because we are set up to do so and we have made it a priority. As Pierre said, we enter with balance sheet strength that is second to none, and advantaged portfolio with a low breakeven capital discipline. That is part of our DNA. We have demonstrated it through the way we have managed capital spending, our discipline on transactions and we have got capital flexibility.

This superior balance sheet shows by CVX's impressive interest coverage ratio of 9x which is better than 75% of all US stocks. This level of coverage is very encouraging.

Chevron's commitment to its dividend is possible because it is in a position to protect it. The company is operated fantastically, and the recent cuts in CAPEX and operating expenses will ensure that the company can continue to pay its dividend.

Worried about dividends from energy stocks? Chevron will keep paying theirs, don't even doubt it.

Dividend Potential

Chevron has a dividend yield of 5.72% which is higher than 74% of dividend stocks. The yield is also extremely high relative to Chevron's historical dividend yield.

During the past 10 years, Chevron's median yield was 3.69%, a whopping 200 basis points less than the current yield.

In fact there have been only 1.7% of the trading days in the last decade where Chevron closed with a yield higher than todays.

The dividend grew 8% during the last 12 months which is higher than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 4%.

Between 2014 and 2017, CVX went a whole 10 quarters without increasing its dividend. I believe that such a scenario is extremely likely to repeat. CVX will have to pay a flat dividend for a while. However it won't be cut, and growth will resume in a few years. When CVX can afford to increase the dividend, it does so generously, like it showed last year hiking it by 8%.

When you're getting 5.7%, you really need close to no dividend growth. You'll get plenty with Chevron if you're patient. The stock has great dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

CVX has a dividend strength score of 90 / 100. The dividend has a long history of being maintained, a management team who is committed to paying it, and a business model which generates sufficient cash to ensure doing so is a possibility. The massive dividend yield should keep you happy while you wait for the situation to improve and dividend growth to resume. In the meantime just buy Chevron and forget about it for a while.

Stock Strength

Chevron is a bargain from the perspective of a dividend investor, but what does its stock strength profile tell us? I look at three factors: value, momentum & quality, to assess the likelihood of a stock to outperform the market in upcoming months.

Value

CVX has a P/E of 43.40x

P/S of 1.18x

P/CFO of 6.24x

Dividend yield of 5.72%

Buyback yield of 1.85%

Shareholder yield of 7.57%.

According to these values, CVX is more undervalued than 76% of stocks, which is very encouraging. The buyback yield is likely to go to 0% for the next 12 months, since management suspended it to free up cash. The PE looks quite rich worse than 82% of stocks in fact. But earnings are just one metric and many things can impact them. Look at CVX's cashflow! The stock trades at only 6.24x operating cashflow. The 1.18x sales is also very reasonable.

In my mind, CVX is undervalued. This might be justified for investors with a very short term outlook, as little value is likely to be realized in upcoming weeks or months. However, taking a longer view, CVX trades considerably below any fair value estimates of its long term prospects. I'm satisfied with CVX's value.

Value Score: 76 / 100

Momentum

Chevron trades at $90.28 and is down -17.18% these last 3 months, -23.90% these last 6 months & -25.12% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 42% of stocks, which is surprising for an energy stock. Compare them to the sector medians for the past 3, 6 and 12 months: -34%, -41%, -55% respectively. This results in a median 20 / 100 score for the sector.

All the sector has been slammed so without a doubt, there has been some pain in owning CVX during the past year. However its relative strength compared to its sector, and only slightly worse than the entire market's median, suggests that the market realizes it is much better equipped to deal with the crisis than its peers.

Momentum score: 42 / 100

Quality

CVX has a gearing ratio of 0.6, which is better than 76% of stocks. The company's liabilities have decreased by 9% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 29.4% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 55% of stocks. It depreciates 205.7% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 72% of stocks. CVX has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -15.1%, which is better than 83% of companies.

These ratios would suggest that CVX's quality is better than 86% of stocks. This is exceptional for the sector. CVX is an example to follow. When you operate in an industry with lots of operational leverage, and for which revenues are extremely volatile, you don't want to pile on too much financial leverage. Chevron embodies the well managed energy company, and its quality sets a high standard for its peers to meet.

Quality Score: 86 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 91 / 100 which is very encouraging. Chevron's superior quality, superior value, and half decent momentum actually put it in a good position to do well relative to the market in upcoming months.

The sector got slammed, and CVX wasn't spared, although it got hit less. Yet, the price is still down 25% YoY. Because of a sector wide scare, CVX's price has been mispriced, and even if momentum doesn't recover instantly, it is well equipped to withstand the current crisis better than most stocks.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 90 & a stock strength of 91, Chevron is a great choice for dividend investors. We will be adding more Chevron to our personal portfolios, and to our model All Weather Dividend Portfolio.

