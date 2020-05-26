Dividend Changes: May 16-22, 2020

A table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks is included, and we highlight some interesting candidates.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, six companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, and five companies announced dividend cuts or suspensions.

Dividend Increases

The following table presents a summary of dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are the number of years in the dividend streak, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) gives an indication of how the dividend has changed in the past year on a trailing basis.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On May 19, AMT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share.

This is an increase of 1.85% from the prior dividend of $1.08.

Payable July 10 to shareholders of record on June 19; ex-div: June 18.

Chubb Limited (CB)

CB is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company with operations in more than 50 countries. The company offers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. CB was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

On May 20, CB declared a quarterly dividend of 78¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.00% from the prior dividend of 75¢.

Payable July 10 to shareholders of record on June 19; ex-div: June 18.

The Clorox Company (CLX)

CLX manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. Brand names include Clorox bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers, and Kingsford charcoal. The company sells its products through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, distributors, and medical supply providers. CLX was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

On May 19, CLX declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share.

This is an increase of 4.72% from the prior dividend of $1.06.

Payable August 14 to shareholders of record on July 29; ex-div: July 28.

Medtronic plc (MDT)

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

On May 20, MDT declared a quarterly dividend of 58¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.41% from the prior dividend of 54¢.

Payable July 17 to shareholders of record on June 26; ex-div: June 25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Founded in 1939 and based in Falls Church, Virginia, NOC is a leading global security company with both government and commercial customers. NOC provides systems, products, and solutions in unmanned systems; cybersecurity; command, control, communications, and computer intelligence; surveillance and reconnaissance; and logistics and modernization.

On May 19, NOC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share.

This is an increase of 9.85% from the prior dividend of $1.32.

Payable June 17 to shareholders of record on June 1; ex-div: May 29.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, FLO is one of the largest producers and marketers of a full line of frozen and non-frozen bakery and dessert products in the United States. Flowers Foods consists of Flowers Bakeries and Mrs. Smith's Bakeries. FLO's top brands include Nature's Own, Wonder, and Tastykake.

On May 21, FLO declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable June 19 to shareholders of record on June 5; ex-div: June 4.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including a chart from F.A.S.T. Graphs for one of this week's dividend raisers, CB, which happens to be the only stock that's trading In the Margin of Safety.

In the chart, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.

CB's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in CB in January 2010 would have returned 10.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, I've added this section to my weekly article series.

Please note that I'm only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT)

On May 20, HVT declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 26.3% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable 19 June to shareholders of record on June 4; ex-div: June 3.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A)

On May 20, HVT.A declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 26.3% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable 19 June to shareholders of record on June 4; ex-div: June 3.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

On May 20, ROST suspended its dividend.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

On May 20, RUTH suspended its dividend.

TJX Companies Inc. (TJX)

On May 21, TJX suspended its dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 25-June 7, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (22.May) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 26 May (Ex-Div Date 05/26) International Paper Company (IP) 11 $32.64 6.28% 6.2% 0.5125 06/15 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 19 $24.00 3.33% 6.1% 0.2 06/10 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 17 $39.99 2.00% 7.2% 0.2 06/17 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) 8 $205.68 3.01% 11.7% 1.55 06/10 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 11 $150.70 1.54% 5.1% 0.58 06/10 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 47 $311.86 0.86% 14.1% 0.67 06/10 Wednesday, 27 May (Ex-Div Date 05/27) Chemed Corporation (CHE) 12 $477.16 0.27% 7.9% 0.32 06/17 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 30 $186.92 0.92% 12.4% 0.43 06/12 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) 18 $56.12 3.42% 11.6% 0.48 06/12 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9 $62.22 1.67% 13.3% 0.26 06/25 Thursday, 28 May (Ex-Div Date 05/28) Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 18 $111.06 2.23% 8.2% 0.62 06/09 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 10 $94.82 2.28% 12.4% 0.54 07/01 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) 7 $30.35 4.09% 17.8% 0.31 06/12 Avista Corporation (AVA) 18 $38.07 4.26% 4.1% 0.405 06/15 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9 $30.30 1.58% 8.8% 0.12 06/30 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6 $48.50 4.47% 5.8% 0.5425 06/30 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 13 $39.21 4.95% 9.3% 0.485 06/30 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 28 $61.10 1.11% 12.0% 0.17 06/12 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 5 $61.07 4.39% 8.0% 0.67 06/12 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) 7 $9.30 14.30% 5.4% 0.3325 06/30 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9 $34.26 4.09% 9.7% 0.35 06/12 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 27 $68.55 4.14% 6.9% 0.71 06/15 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 7 $15.45 5.95% 18.1% 0.23 06/15 CSX Corporation (CSX) 16 $68.53 1.52% 8.9% 0.26 06/15 Dover Corporation (DOV) 65 $89.77 2.18% 4.4% 0.49 06/15 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 14 $52.61 4.41% 17.0% 0.58 06/12 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 8 $60.54 1.59% 12.5% 0.24 06/17 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 10 $21.38 4.12% 14.3% 0.22 06/30 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 8 $182.77 2.25% 25.8% 1.03 06/12 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 13 $116.86 3.11% 10.6% 0.91 06/15 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 8 $50.92 0.90% 5.3% 0.115 06/10 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 5 $25.02 3.20% 31.3% 0.2 06/15 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 20 $35.48 4.23% 1.4% 0.375 06/10 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 7 $39.66 1.77% 15.2% 0.1746 06/19 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 8 $107.28 0.78% 9.4% 0.21 06/30 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 18 $54.28 1.66% 14.2% 0.225 06/16 RLI Corp. (RLI) 45 $77.61 1.24% 5.0% 0.24 06/19 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 10 $91.46 2.73% 9.4% 0.625 06/12 Stepan Company (SCL) 52 $95.60 1.15% 8.5% 0.275 06/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9 $36.83 3.20% 5.5% 0.295 06/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $25.36 5.68% 1.8% 0.12 06/15 Tennant Company (TNC) 47 $57.30 1.54% 1.9% 0.22 06/15 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 14 $165.16 2.35% 13.6% 0.97 06/30 Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) 39 $18.69 5.14% 4.8% 0.24 06/30 Friday, 29 May (Ex-Div Date 05/29) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 5 $65.65 1.22% 14.3% 0.2 06/15 Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) 9 $13.05 5.52% 13.0% 0.18 06/15 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 10 $19.58 6.13% 5.4% 0.3 06/19 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 26 $72.06 1.44% 9.3% 0.52 06/15 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 10 $24.21 3.30% 6.7% 0.4 06/15 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FNCB) 5 $5.95 3.70% 0.0% 0.055 06/15 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9 $179.93 2.78% 14.9% 1.25 06/29 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10 $36.99 3.51% 12.2% 0.325 07/02 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 8 $36.38 3.49% 2.9% 0.3175 06/16 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 8 $16.48 6.19% 18.9% 0.255 06/15 Kellogg Company (K) 16 $62.09 3.67% 3.3% 0.57 06/15 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 18 $369.00 2.60% 10.2% 2.4 06/26 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 10 $70.66 3.09% 17.4% 1.09 06/15 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 45 $184.41 2.71% 7.8% 1.25 06/15 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 13 $149.42 1.10% 11.0% 0.41 07/01 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 45 $65.63 2.15% 4.5% 0.3525 06/15 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 5 $179.69 1.22% 5.9% 0.55 06/30 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 10 $17.89 4.92% 7.2% 0.22 06/15 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8 $29.86 3.62% 4.8% 0.27 06/15 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 19 $93.75 1.05% 12.3% 0.245 07/01 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6 $48.84 1.64% 13.7% 0.2 06/15 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 17 $325.91 1.78% 13.5% 1.45 06/17 Realty Income Corporation (O) 26 $52.15 5.37% 4.4% 0.233 06/15 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12 $36.93 6.07% 10.1% 0.56 06/26 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) 9 $17.99 4.45% 4.4% 0.2 06/15 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 16 $32.38 1.48% 8.1% 0.12 06/15 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9 $59.19 2.84% 35.4% 0.42 06/15 Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) 8 $43.36 1.15% 20.9% 0.125 06/15 The Wendy's Company (WEN) 11 $20.86 2.30% 16.0% 0.05 06/15 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 6 $44.96 0.80% 35.1% 0.09 06/15 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 8 $79.54 1.16% 8.9% 0.23 06/15 Monday, 1 June (Ex-Div Date 06/01) Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 5 $37.19 4.30% N/A 0.4 07/01 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 7 $24.96 4.97% 29.5% 0.31 06/12 KeyCorp (KEY) 10 $10.74 6.89% 22.8% 0.185 06/15 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 26 $233.85 2.39% 11.8% 1.4 06/15 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 53 $121.49 2.27% 5.8% 0.69 06/16 Tuesday, 2 June (Ex-Div Date 06/02) Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 27 $27.39 3.80% 3.5% 0.26 06/15 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 7 $27.37 3.07% 5.7% 0.21 06/17 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 10 $106.45 2.18% 10.6% 0.58 06/17 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5 $8.22 3.89% 0.0% 0.08 06/17 Linde plc (OTC:LIN) 27 $190.87 2.02% 6.1% 0.963 06/17 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6 $44.56 2.33% 38.3% 0.26 06/17 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 8 $16.89 3.55% 25.7% 0.15 06/15 Wednesday, 3 June (Ex-Div Date 06/03) The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 11 $241.88 2.48% 22.8% 1.5 06/18 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) 7 $16.35 4.89% 19.5% 0.15 06/19 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) 7 $15.36 4.95% 19.8% 0.14 06/19 Newmont Corporation (NEM) 5 $63.05 1.59% 41.1% 0.25 06/18 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 18 $78.70 3.30% 8.1% 0.65 06/25 Thursday, 4 June (Ex-Div Date 06/04) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 10 $91.10 1.98% 3.7% 0.45 06/19 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 8 $26.73 2.24% 32.0% 0.15 07/09 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6 $23.62 4.57% 2.9% 0.27 06/19 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 7 $22.66 3.18% 34.0% 0.18 06/26 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 11 $513.30 2.83% 11.2% 3.63 06/23 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 19 $38.14 2.83% 11.3% 0.27 06/15 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:CBSH) 52 $59.51 1.81% 8.3% 0.27 06/22 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 22 $77.86 2.62% 6.7% 0.51 06/30 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 17 $80.51 4.67% 8.6% 0.94 06/20 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 18 $22.89 3.32% 8.5% 0.2 06/19 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9 $24.97 4.16% 26.6% 0.26 06/19 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 64 $77.22 4.09% 5.6% 0.79 07/01 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 5 $59.83 2.07% N/A 0.31 06/15 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 16 $40.83 2.28% 4.0% 0.2325 06/19 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 48 $139.74 3.06% 4.1% 1.07 07/02 LCI Industries (LCII) 5 $95.06 2.74% N/A 0.65 06/19 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 8 $21.18 5.29% 16.7% 0.28 06/17 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 7 $361.05 0.18% 13.5% 0.16 06/26 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 39 $14.92 5.63% 2.0% 0.21 06/15 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 48 $130.48 3.13% 7.8% 1.0225 06/30 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 8 $9.95 6.23% 24.8% 0.155 07/01 United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) 8 $27.47 4.81% 10.5% 0.33 06/19 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 17 $98.92 2.20% 6.7% 0.545 06/19 Friday, 5 June (Ex-Div Date 06/05) Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 36 $64.78 1.08% 7.1% 0.1743 07/01 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 7 $18.68 3.00% 38.5% 0.14 06/22 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 10 $49.47 3.56% 11.9% 0.44 06/15 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 10 $49.59 3.23% 27.9% 0.4 06/22

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-year trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Data Source: Dividend Radar

Next, we look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than its 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). These are stocks that have improved their performance in the past year despite the market downturn! None of the stocks trading In the Margin of Safety pass this screen, but two stocks trading At Fair Value do: NOC and UFPI.

Of the two, NOC is the more established dividend growth stock and offers a higher yield.

Dividend Contender NOC just increased its dividend by 10% and now yields 1.78% at $325.91 per share. The stock has a quality score of 22 (Rating: Fine) and a favorable Chowder Number (CDN) of 15.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Dividend Challenger UFPI designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company primarily sells its products under the ProWood, Deckorators, and UFP-Edge names. It serves retail, industrial, and construction markets. UFPI was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

UFPI switched to quarterly dividend payments in 2020 and simultaneously increased its dividend by 5%. The stock yields 1.78% at $43.36 and has a favorable CDN of 22. UFPI has a lower quality score (14; Poor), but that's mainly because the stock doesn't have an S&P Credit Rating. As such, it scores 0 for one of the 5 quality indicators. Given UFPI's relatively low debt (14% Long-Term Debt/Capital), we think UPFI belongs in the Decent range of 15-19.

We think NOC is worth looking into before the stock goes ex-dividend on May 29.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CB, MDT, NOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jim Marino Sr is long CLX, MDT