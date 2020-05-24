With a plethora of partnerships in the autonomous driving space already established by Intel, we have calculated the 2025 value of its Autonomous Driving segment to be worth $35.2 bln.

Source: Intel

Amid the current uncertain environment, cash preservation has become the utmost importance. Despite this, Intel Corporation (INTC) has not shied away from M&A activity. Early May, the company had announced that it will be utilizing some of its $11.4 bln cash stock pile to acquire Moovit, an Israeli mobility application for approximately $900 mln. Providing route planning to its user base of 800 mln users, the application is a leading urban mobility app similar to Google's (GOOGL) and Apple's (OTC:APPL) mapping services.

At first glance, this acquisition may appear to be puzzling to investors as to why Intel would acquire a mobile travel planning application. The answer to this is that it represents part of Intel's Mobileye grand strategy to become a complete mobility service provider in Autonomous Vehicles. The key to this acquisition is data; Moovit's huge user base generates a vast amount of real time transit data which will be incredibly useful in Mobileye's push in its robotaxi ambitions. All of this is part of the roadmap in the company's ultimate self-driving vehicle strategy to fully commercialize autonomous vehicles for the consumer market.

Currently, the Automated Driving segment only generates 1.22% of Intel's total revenue. However, this has been Intel's fastest growing segment growing at a 3-year average CAGR of 25.93%. We estimate this segment to grow at an even higher rate of 48.2% over the next 5 years.

Driving this is Intel's Mobileye, which has a unique business model encompassing the entire automated driving value chain including advanced driver assistance systems ('ADAS'). Since its $15.3 bln acquisition in 2017, the business unit has become a pillar of growth for Intel with the Automated Driving Group revenues doubling since the acquisition, supported by the rapidly growing ADAS market with its flagship EyeQ SoCs. These chips are becoming more advanced with the introduction of the 7nm EyeQ5 capable of performing sensor fusion for fully autonomous vehicles as part of the company's roadmap towards developing a complete autonomous vehicle system.

Essentially, autonomous vehicles are driverless vehicles which utilizes a combination of cameras, sensors, GPS, RADAR, LIDAR systems to map the vehicles position and its proximity. The autonomous vehicle market represents a huge opportunity with a forecasted CAGR of 41.5% up to 2026. Driving growth is the transition from private car ownership to mobility-as-a-service ('MaaS') and increased government focus on streamlined traffic infrastructure.

Autonomous Driving

Source: Intel

They are 5 levels of autonomous vehicles, level-0 represents no automation such as the common car today and level-5 represents full autonomy. Most companies today offer level-2 autonomy, cars with limited self-driving capabilities with technologies such as lane keep assist. In the case for Intel, the company does not expect privately owned level-4 autonomous vehicles for the consumer market to begin mass production until 2030 due to cost and regulation challenges. To sustain growth, the company plans to develop self-driving systems for the emerging robotaxi market. In fact, rather than just becoming the supplier of the systems, Intel intends to be a mobility provider with a robotaxi fleet. This is evident with its partnerships with car manufacturers across the globe.

Moovit Acquisition

We see the addition of Moovit bringing Intel's Mobileye close to achieving its goal to become a complete mobility provider which includes robotaxi services. The addition of Moovit allows the company to encompass the entire MaaS stack by providing the company with a fleet operations and control center and as well as mobility intelligence. Founded in 2012, Moovit is widely known as an urban mobility application which offers its users a multimodal trip planning tool by combining public transportation, bicycle and car sharing options. The application is used globally in hundreds of countries and has a huge user base of 800 mln people. According to Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua, Moovit's data and mobility insights create a mobility layer and consumer facing app that are key to its global roadmap to bring self-driving cars into services.

Source: Intel

Overall, the addition of Moovit enhances Mobileye's strategy to enter the robotaxi market by offering real time data insights on transportation and mobility. It allows Mobileye to compete with competitors such as Waymo which can utilize its Google Maps for data. Moovit's advantage though is that data points gathered from its huge user base provides real-time data for thousands of transit operators worldwide in cities where Google does not, such as Hong Kong, Istanbul, Madrid and Paris. We believe this will translate to advantages to Mobileye to incorporate in its robotaxi services across the globe.

Strong Partnerships

Source: Intel

With strong support by the Israeli government, Intel is looking to deploy the country's first autonomous ride hailing services with its New Mobility joint venture comprising of German automaker Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) (world's second largest automaker) and auto distributor Champion Motors. As part of the deal, Mobileye will provide its level-4 AV kit while Volkswagen provides electric vehicles and Champion Motors running the fleet operations. New Mobility is expected to perform trials this year and full commercialization targeted in 2022 with a fleet size growing from several dozen to hundreds of vehicles.

Moving to Western Europe, Intel has signed a long-term agreement with the French public metro and bus group, RATP, to test the complementariness of robotaxis and public metro in Paris. The company expects to deploy a dozen robotaxis by 2022. Expanding its footprint into Asian markets, it has also signed an agreement with Chinse automaker Nio, a pioneer in China's premium EV market. Along with SAIC, China's biggest automaker, Intel plans to commercialize robotaxi services in China and South Korea with dozens of vehicles to be tested, as well as commercializing autonomous vehicles for the consumer market in the future. Note that apart from Volkswagen, Nio and SAIC, Intel also has partnerships other automakers such as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Volvo and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF). In fact, its partnerships span across the entire value chain, with notable automotive supplier partners such as Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF) and Delphi (DLPH), who supplies AV systems to the automakers.

Intel -Mobileye-BMW Partnership

Realizing the opportunity in AV technology, German automaker BMW was one of Mobileye's first customers of ADAS systems in premium vehicles. Together with Intel, the companies formed an early partnership in autonomous vehicle technologies. As part of its transition towards smart technologies, the Bavarian automaker plans to integrate Intel and Mobileye technologies into BMW's iNext platform. The thing that sets iNext apart is that it is an open platform that enables other automakers to utilize its technologies to produce their own self-driving vehicles. Automakers such as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) together with automotive component suppliers such as Delphi, Magna (MGA) and Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) have joined the network. This is very significant for Intel, which supplies its chips to be used in the AV systems for the automakers. There are more than 70 test vehicles globally utilizing this technology and production of commercial AV with next generation self-driving technology expected by 2024. This will enhance Intel's foothold in the AV market very strongly and enable it to become a strong contender as a mobility provider with robotaxis. As seen below, Intel has already built the foundation of this success with the partnerships it has acquired the entire automotive value chain.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Valuation

As an established MaaS platform, we estimate Moovit to bring in an additional $55.4 mln in revenue to Intel's Automated Driving Group which currently generates $879 mln. More importantly, the addition of the platform to Mobileye will allow Intel to capture the opportunities in the AV market. We are optimistic in the growth potential of ADG, supported by the increasing rate of penetration rate of autonomous vehicles from 0.1% to 0.84% in 2025. On top of that, the company's partnerships across the entire value chain allows it to be a leading provider of AV chips.

To forecast its revenue, we assumed Intel as the sole provider of ADAS chips to the auto-manufacturers it is currently partnered with. We feel this is appropriate considering it is currently one of the world leaders in ADAS. This is also conservative, as we have not accounted for any future partnerships with automakers Intel might enter into over the next 5 years.

Based on the forecasted increase in AV production by Intel's major partners, we estimate ADG revenues to grow at a 48.2% CAGR to 2025. This represents an increase in revenue from $879 mln in 2019 to $10.3 bln in 2025.

Auto Makers Total Vehicle Units Produced AV Penetration Rate (2020) Total AV units (2019) Forecast Total Vehicle Units Produced AV Pen. Rate (2025) Total AV units (2025) BMW 2,538,540 0.1% 2,539 2,988,842 0.84% 25,106 Toyota (TM) 8,985,000 0.1% 8,985 9,932,617 0.84% 83,434 Volkswagen 10,800,000 0.1% 10,800 12,386,754 0.84% 104,049 Volvo 705,452 0.1% 705 1,173,021 0.84% 9,853 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) 4,958,200 0.1% 4,958 5,481,124 0.84% 46,041 SAIC 3,211,140 0.1% 3,211 5,459,601 0.84% 45,861 Hyundai 2,705,020 0.1% 2,705 2,990,309 0.84% 25,119 Fiat Chrysler 4,272,000 0.1% 4,272 4,722,553 0.84% 39,669 Nio 29,076 0.1% 29 120,000 0.84% 25,106 Total 38,204,428 0.1% 38,204 45,134,821 0.84% 404,238 Total AV Vehicle Growth 958.10% AV Vehicle CAGR 48.17%

Source: Statista & Company Annual Statements

Source: Intel, Khaveen Investments

Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Automated Driving Group Revenue ($ mln) 1,387.49 2,137.90 3,167.68 4,693.50 6,954.26 10,304.00

As Intel is a semiconductor company with an autonomous driving division similar to that of Nvidia (NVDA) and NXP (NXPI), it would be best to value Intel as a whole by comparison to these 2 companies. However, we are not trying to value Intel, but only its autonomous driving segment consisting of Moovit and Mobileye. As the company is heading towards its ambitions towards a complete mobility provider in the next few years, we see its closest comparable competitors to be companies placing heavy emphasis on the autonomous vehicle and robotaxi space, this includes Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER), Tata Elxsi, Yandex (YNDX) and Tesla (TSLA) and Ford (F).

Lyft: Second largest ride hailing company in the US, has a partnership with Waymo to deploy ten self-driving vehicles on its ride-hailing platform this year in Phoenix, Arizona.

Second largest ride hailing company in the US, has a partnership with Waymo to deploy ten self-driving vehicles on its ride-hailing platform this year in Phoenix, Arizona. Uber: The largest ride-hailing company in the US, has been working with Volvo since 2016 to incorporate thousands of self-driving vehicles for its platform launching this year.

The largest ride-hailing company in the US, has been working with Volvo since 2016 to incorporate thousands of self-driving vehicles for its platform launching this year. Tata Elxsi: Provider of design and technology services based in India, recently announced its concept demonstrator vehicle under its partnership with AEye for self-driving taxis.

Provider of design and technology services based in India, recently announced its concept demonstrator vehicle under its partnership with AEye for self-driving taxis. Yandex: A Russian technology conglomerate, planning to launch a global robotaxi fleet of a hundred vehicles with Hyundai and plans to conduct a pilot project in the US this year.

A Russian technology conglomerate, planning to launch a global robotaxi fleet of a hundred vehicles with Hyundai and plans to conduct a pilot project in the US this year. Tesla: Pioneer of the AV industry, the company is aggressively pushing to adapt full autonomous self-driving technologies across its vehicles this year and is also planning to launch a robotaxi service by the end of the year.

Pioneer of the AV industry, the company is aggressively pushing to adapt full autonomous self-driving technologies across its vehicles this year and is also planning to launch a robotaxi service by the end of the year. Ford: The automaker is looking to diversify its business by launching a robotaxi fleet of thousands of vehicles in 2022.

These companies will all be vying for a share in the robotaxi MaaS market and will directly compete with Intel's ADG as mobility providers. Like Intel, all companies stated are aggressively pushing to commercialize their robotaxi fleets and are undergoing tests in various locations globally. Due to this, we believe it is appropriate to value the ADG based on these companies. Additionally, considering some of these companies have negative earnings, the Enterprise Value to Sales ratio is the most suitable metric to use.

Company EV/Sales Yandex 5.32x Tesla 6.13x Tata Elxsi 2.03x Uber 4.1x Lyft 1.9x Ford 1.04x Industry Average 3.42x

Source: SeekingAlpha

Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Intel Automated Driving Group Revenue ($ mln) 1,387 2,138 3,168 4,693 6,954 10,304 Value based on EV/Sales (3.42x) 4,745 7,312 10,833 16,052 23,784 35,240

Source: Khaveen Investments

Based on the industry's EV/Sales average of 3.42x and forecasted ADG revenues of $10.3 bln in 2025, we estimate the value of Automated Driving Group to be at $35.2 bln in the year 2025. Based on the acquisition cost of Mobileye and Moovit combined at $16.2 bln, this represents a 117% return on its cost of acquisition, or an average annual return of 23.4% over the next 5 years.

Verdict

Intel is acquiring Moovit to complement its high-growth Automated Driving Group. The acquisition represents a strategic step forward as part of its roadmap towards commercializing fully autonomous vehicles. We believe the company's partnerships with various players across the entire chain will continue to support its growth towards becoming a leading AV technology provider. Together with its partners, the company is pushing its self-driving technologies in self-driving taxis applications with deployment anticipated in Israel, Paris, China and South Korea.

As a leading mobility application, we believe the vast amount of data generated from Moovit large user base can provide useful mobility insights and data for Mobileye to incorporate in the upcoming deployment of its robotaxi fleets. This will enable Intel to provide complete mobility solutions and capture market share in the competitive robotaxi industry. Overall, this deal underpins Intel's focus on autonomous driving technology since its major acquisition of Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3 bln. Although the ADG revenue comprises of only 1.22% of the company's total revenue in 2019, we estimate the segment will grow at a 48.2% CAGR till the year 2025, which values the segment at $35.2 bln. This represents a 117% return on investment, or a 23.45% annual return over the next 5 years.

