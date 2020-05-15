Uranium is a heavy metal that is a nuclear fuel that generates electricity in nuclear power plants. The metal is an abundant source of concentrated energy. It is radioactive in high doses and can be processed into weapons-grade for nuclear weapons. Uranium futures trade on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The contract calls for 250 pounds of U308, which is an impure mixture of uranium obtained during uranium ore processing. Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia produce over 70% of the world’s uranium each year.

The US is a minor producer of the metal, but it is the leading consumer of uranium. Last December, in an article for Seeking Alpha, I wrote about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU), a U.S. uranium producer that had been lobbying the US government to favor domestic producers. Since then, the shares fell to a low of 78 cents per share when the stock market reached its lows. The price of July NYMEX uranium futures fell to $24.35 per pound at the same time. Since then, both the price of uranium and UUUU shares have made a comeback.

Uranium prices begin to climb

In 2007, the price of uranium futures on NYMEX reached a high of $148 per pound. Nine years later, in late 2015, the price hit rock bottom at $17.50.

As the chart highlights, the price of the metal consolidated between just below $20 and under $30 from 2016 through March 2020. In April, uranium broke out to the upside, reaching a high of $38.90, the highest price in over five years, since March 2015. Kazakhstan, the world’s leading producer, suspended mining for uranium for three months to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The rally could be the tip of a bullish iceberg

The last price dip in the uranium market came in February and March as markets across all asset classes experienced selling in the risk-off environment created by the spread of COVID-19.

At $34.10 per pound at the end of last week, the price had appreciated by over 47% from the mid-March low. The longer-term chart shows that the technical break to the upside could be significant. The rally came at a time when crude oil and natural gas fell to all-time and multiyear lows.

Coronavirus is causing substantial mine disruptions around the globe, which could lead to a shortage. Global nuclear utilities are likely to require around 182 million pounds of uranium concentrate to run reactors in 2020, with mine production at around the 142 million pound level. At the same time, the global trend away from fossil fuels to lower the carbon footprints in energy creation could cause demand for nuclear fuels to rise over the coming years. Nothing gets a commodity market going on the upside like falling supplies and increasing demand.

Energy Fuels wants the U.S. to buy from the US - The company has a new strategy with REE

In my December 2019 piece on Energy Fuels Inc., I wrote that UUUU was working to convince the Trump Administration to source uranium from US domestic sources. The company is the leading producer of uranium in the United States. Last week, the company engaged two consultants from the rare earth element industry to aid in the development and implementation of REE strategies for the company. UUUU views REE as complementary to its existing uranium production business.

The move could be a starting point for the recovery of UUUU shares. The price of uranium is finally breaking to the upside. At the same time, friction between the US and China could lead to trade issues. China is the world’s leading producer of REE, as it controls over 90% of annual supplies through domestic mines and foreign investment.

Earnings are a problem for UUUU

Energy Fuels Inc. has consistently lost money over the past quarters.

On May 1, the trend continued when UUUU announced another losing quarter. The CEO stressed the “entrepreneurial” orientation of the company that seeks to leverage assets and expertise to expand into businesses related to the core uranium production, including vanadium, alternate feed materials processing, and land cleanup work. He also mentioned the entry into the REE market.

While the company’s earnings have been disappointing, the CEO stressed UUUU’s strong balance sheet with over $48.4 million of cash, marketable securities, and uranium and vanadium inventories at the end of Q1 2020. The value of the uranium stocks has moved higher with the price over the past month.

Only buy with a very tight stop - There are other choices

UUUU shares traded to a high of $240.225 in 2007 when uranium’s price was on its high. Over the past years, it has been a penny stock at times.

The chart shows that the shares dropped from $4.09 in late 2018 to a low of below 79 cents in March when uranium and the stock market were on the low. The shares have recovered to the $1.62 level at the end of last week after hitting a high of $2.35 on April 20. Suspended production in Kazakhstan helped both the price of uranium and UUUU move higher.

UUUU has a market cap of $190.996 million and trades an average of over 1.75 million shares each day.

If the company is successful in its plans to expand uranium, vanadium, REEs, the shares could be at a bargain-basement price.

While Cameco (CCJ) is the leading publicly traded uranium producer in the world, Energy Fuels is the only firm in the US with both conventional and IRU uranium production. UUUU’s Mesa mill in Utah is the sole fully licensed and operating conventional uranium mill in the United States.

At $1.62 per share, UUUU could have upside, but I would only approach the shares with a tight stop at around $1 per share looking for at least a four or five to one reward versus risk profile.