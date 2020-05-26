The business consistently maintains over 60% growth in GMV despite having already reached a €7.4 billion of GMV, which is ~1.5x that of Grubhub in the US.

Overview

The Berlin-based Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) is an ambitious growth story in the global online delivery space. It operates a massive food delivery business across Europe, MENA, Asia, and the Americas. In 2019, the company recorded a ~€7.4 billion of GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) and 666 million of orders, which represent a staggering 68% and 80% YoY growth respectively. Considering its exposure to fast-growing emerging markets, there are untapped opportunities that will enable the company to grow its market share further. However, the "growth at all cost" approach has its mix of good and bad. The business has been consistently burning hundreds of millions of Euro each year with no visible path to profitability.

Catalyst

The business operates in 44 countries worldwide and has over 500,000 contracted restaurants in the platform to-date. Given the scale of the business, a ~68% top-line GMV growth is impressive.

(Source: company's 2019 annual report)

Across all of its geographic markets, orders grew between 42% and 173% YoY, with Asia and MENA leading the pack with over 500 million orders combined in 2019, up ~91% YoY. Furthermore, revenue also more than doubled YoY to € 1.5 billion.

(Source: company's Q1 2020 trading update)

Given its nature as a delivery business, activities were severely limited in Q1 2020 in areas with stricter COVID-19 related curfews such as Kuwait, Pakistan, or Turkey. However, it still finished the quarter strong with 92% YoY growth in orders as recovery took place across Asia. One of the major drivers for the growth was the multi-vertical expansion outside food delivery in selected markets such as MENA, Asia, and the Americas. This is a near-term catalyst for the business, as it will enable the company to fulfill the increasing demand for online grocery delivery during the pandemic. So far, the company has launched over 104 dark stores, which serve as smaller logistic hubs to quickly expand its coverage across regions in MENA and Asia.

(Source: company's 2020 Q1 trading update)

The move is in line with the company's vision to be a 3rd-generation online delivery player, where it will invest in the provision of shared kitchen spaces and specialized smaller logistic hubs or stores in the emerging regions. Based on our experience in Asia alone, we have indeed seen many VC-backed startups in the region solving these problems in recent times. We view this as long-term catalysts for the stock, considering the valid propositions to tackle the biggest issue in the emerging market to-date, which is the lack of infrastructure that ends up increasing the delivery time.

Risk

While the growth prospect looks attractive, we also see various risk factors around the business. The company has consistently burned hundreds of millions of Euro each year to sustain its growth. In 2019 alone, the company burned over €364 million of OCF (Operating Cash Flow), up by over 2.2x from 2018. As such, the emerging market growth has come at a cost and has remained the only attractive feature of the stock.

In 2019, the divestment of its German operations for € 487 million also solidified its focus on the emerging market. As a result, while the share price has appreciated by over 28% YTD to reflect the strong growth, we believe that the stock will be severely punished upon showing any little sign of a slowdown.

(Source: company's 2019 annual report)

The somehow overly aggressive growth has also put pressure on its cost structure. While revenue grew ~1.8x YoY in 2019, the cost of sales has more than tripled to support that level of growth. Considering the company's inorganic growth approach to expand internationally, it appears that the company has been struggling to realize the operating leverage in its delivery operations. In our view, this will also be the biggest long-term concern in the business, since it is the ultimate test of whether there is sustainable unit economics behind an international online food delivery business. It is indeed very challenging to achieve economies of scale with fragmented overseas delivery operations across 44 countries. In the end, the only possible shared resources within the cost structure are the technology and customer service functions, which despite showing a more modest increase in efficiency, were non-material to the overall cost of sales. Delivery expenses, in the meantime, grew 3x YoY and remained the heaviest part of the cost of sales.

Valuation

At the moment, Delivery Hero has over €18b market cap while trading at 14 P/S. Considering the 1.9x revenue growth and 58% GMV growth as of Q1 2020, we do not think the company has any intention of optimizing profitability anytime soon, which will slow down its growth.

(Source: google)

With that in mind, Delivery Hero is more of a "growth at all cost" story, where the emerging growth opportunities are the central theme and understood to be a long game. As a result, since the IPO in 2017, shares price has more than tripled despite the cash-burning operations. Grubhub (GRUB), on the other hand, is taking a more profitable growth approach with the US as its only market. It currently has a $5 billion market cap and trades at ~3.8x P/S. Considering the $5.9 billion of GMV, Grubhub's price is very attractive from P/S and P/GMV standpoints, where its market cap pretty much trades very close to its GMV.

As we mentioned, however, Grubhub is a completely different opportunity that will attract different sets of investors than Delivery Hero. With the P/GMV of ~2.6 and 14x P/S, we believe that Delivery Hero is also priced for perfection. Taking into account the risk factors, we decide that the valuation at present does not provide enough margin of safety for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.