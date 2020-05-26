The initial order of $30M for the Army over three years is small, but it's a sign of things to come.

On May 11 after the market closed, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) reported 1Q20 earnings. The stock did not move much from the event, but investors that have been following the company for some time now finally got a piece of news they had been waiting for.

ACRX is a specialty pharmaceutical company with two products: Zalviso and DSUVIA (US)/DZUVEO ("EU").

Product Portfolio

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 6)

DSUVIA is a sublingual sufentanil tablet that comes in a pre-filled, single-dose applicator ("SDA"). It is approved in both the US and EU for the management of acute pain that is severe enough to require an opioid analgesic in instances where an alternative pain management treatment is inadequate. It can only be administered in a medically supervised setting (i.e. hospitals, surgical centers, emergency departments, etc.) by a healthcare professional and is not available directly to consumers via pharmacies.

Sufentanil is a well-known opioid analgesic drug that has been effectively used for pain management for several decades. It is up to 10 times more powerful than fentanyl, its parent drug, and up to 500 times more powerful than morphine. The development of DSUVIA began at the behest of the Department of Defense ("DOD"), which was looking for a nimbler replacement to the cumbersome process of administering opioids intravenously ("IV") on the battlefield. Along with receiving plenty of financial support from the DOD for the development of DSUVIA, the expected future benefit to the troops likely played an outsized role in the FDA's approval decision. The ongoing opioid crisis ravaging many parts of the US has led to a backlash against companies and medications in this space, and the opposition to the approval of any new opioids (including DSUVIA) has been fierce.

Along with combat settings, ACRX management thinks that DSUVIA will be useful in other niche instances. For example, there are 18M patients every year that visit the emergency room ("ER") and that are given an IV for pain management only. The aggregate cost and time spent on setting up and maintaining the IV for these patients is staggering, and DSUVIA could play an integral part in both reducing ER expenditures and speeding up patient flow. Over time, DSUVIA could be commonly used for other patients, such as those in need of pain management following outpatient surgery.

The Initial DSUVIA Target: IV For Pain Only In the ER

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 20)

Still, even though the total addressable market on the civilian side presents a lucrative opportunity, the DOD revenue stream was always seen as a much lower hanging fruit. The demand was clearly there given that the DOD was the impetus for beginning development of DSUVIA in the first place. And so investors always knew that once approval was obtained, there was a large customer already waiting to buy.

After a few rounds of complete response letters ("CRL") that delayed approval, DSUVIA was finally given the green light by the FDA on November 2, 2018. However, in the ensuing quarterly earnings reports and calls, management would provide no financial guidance on what orders from the DOD might look like. With DSUVIA sales remaining small at under half-a-million dollars per quarter, disappointment began to sink in and depressed the stock price accordingly.

On April 30, ACRX announced that DSUVIA had received Milestone C approval. This decision made the drug available for inclusion in military sets, kits and outfits ("SKO"). Then finally, during 1Q20 earnings, investors received some monetary specifics concerning the DOD. Initial stocking orders will begin later this year, and for US Army SKOs alone will total approximately $30M over a three-year period, depending on troop deployment schedules.

This amount is small relative to both company and analyst peak sales estimates of $1B+ (see here, here, and here), which is likely why the stock did not jump on the news. But we have been following ACRX for quite some time and think this finally validates the sizable commercial opportunity that DSUVIA presents for just the DOD and defense-related markets alone. Eventually, sales of the drug will ramp up and will spread to other branches of the military, as well as the US Border Patrol, the FBI, and foreign allied militaries (these opportunities were discussed on the 1Q20 earnings call, along with the fact that this initial order is for stocking only and does not take into account actual use of the drug).

We are not yet ready to offer detailed projections and a specific price target for ACRX. But with a market cap of only $120M, we think the opportunity for DSUVIA alone is compelling. The company's other drug, Zalviso, has yet to obtain FDA approval, but it was approved in the EU in 2015 and sales there remain modest. We do not anticipate breakout sales for this product and it has not factored into our investment decision.

On March 16, ACRX announced the acquisition of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) in an all-stock transaction for approximately $14M. This would bring the drug XERAVA into its portfolio. It's unclear whether the deal will go through, as TTPH announced on May 7 that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has made a competing bid. Regardless, sales of XERAVA were only about $4M in 2019 and we do not think the long-term opportunity here is anywhere near as compelling as with DSUVIA. Because of this, the potential acquisition does not factor into our thinking at all. We think based on DSUVIA alone that ACRX is a good pick.

The near-term concern continues to be the risk of more dilutive financing. As of 1Q20, ACRX had cash and cash equivalents of $53M, with a quarterly burn rate of about $14M. The cash burn will likely slow as the initial order from the Army kicks in later this year, but it would not surprise us if another stock offering is announced soon. Still, even with this risk, we think the risk/reward profile is attractive right now. ACRX is a Buy.

