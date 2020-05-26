2020 will be a tough year, but the normalized pre-impairment income of around 2.5B EUR per year should help to cover credit losses.

Introduction

The entire banking sector is currently out of favor as it’s still highly uncertain what the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be on the balance sheets and loan books of the banks. Despite the uncertainty, I am currently building a speculative long position in the large Dutch bank ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY) (OTCPK:AAVMY) which saw its share price drop by 70% in the past year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As ABN AMRO is large enough (market cap: 6.1B) to be part of the AEX index, it makes more sense to trade in ABN stock through the facilities of Euronext Amsterdam. ABN is listed there with ABN as its ticker symbol, and with an average daily volume of almost 7M shares, the volume is far superior to the volume on any secondary exchange.

The Q1 performance was weak…

While nobody really expected any bank to release a positive performance after Q1, ABN’s financial results were exceptionally weak as the Dutch bank reported a net loss of 395M EUR compared to a net income of 478M EUR in Q1 2019 and 316M EUR in Q4 2019.

Source: quarterly results

As you can see on the image above, there were two main culprits for the abysmal performance in Q1. As the net fee and commission income showed a nice increase compared to both Q1 2019 and Q4 2019, this compensated for the lower net interest income. The two main issues were the ‘other operating income’ which turned negative after a positive contribution in Q1 and Q4 last year while ABN AMRO recorded a 1.11B EUR impairment charge.

ABN AMRO does its best to explain what happened. The other operating income turned negative due to a credit/debit/funding valuation adjustment which came in approximately 81M EUR lower than in Q1 2019 as the counterparty credit spreads widened. Although this is a setback, the 1.11B EUR impairment charge is a tougher pill to swallow.

Unfortunately, the impairment charge wasn’t solely COVID-19 related. Approximately 460M EUR of the impairment charge was related to just two (hopefully) non-recurring items. A US clearing client defaulted from a market dislocation while ABN AMRO will be on the hook for fraud in Singapore where a client (an oil trading company) cooked the books.

Source: company presentation

Approximately 511M EUR of the impairment charge was COVID-19 and oil price related which means that even excluding the 460M EUR impairment in the TCF and clearing division ABN AMRO would not have been profitable. And as expected, the majority of the 1.11B EUR impairment charge was recorded in the corporate loan division.

Source: quarterly results

…But the capital ratios remain acceptable, and we could return to a meaningful dividend

As of the end of March, ABN AMRO saw its Risk-Weighted Assets increase from 109.8B EUR to 111.7B EUR (despite the impairment charges) as there was an increase of the credit risk and market risk partly compensated by a lower operational risk. It’s also interesting to see ABN’s total loan book also expanded from 393B EUR to 402B EUR.

Source: quarterly results

With a CET1 capital of 19.32B EUR on a 111.7B EUR RWA value results in a CET1 ratio of 17.29%, which is more than 5% higher than the 12.1% CET1 ratio as required by the banking regulator. The current CET1 ratio as determined by the Basel IV capital rules (which will come into effect in 2023) is 14%.

ABN AMRO has been a robust dividend payer in the past few years as it paid a FY 2018 and FY 2017 dividend of 1.45 EUR per share. For FY 2019, the dividend remained limited to the 60 cent interim dividend that was paid out in September and no year-end dividend has been declared.

Although it is very unlikely ABN AMRO will be able to restart paying the generous 1 EUR+ dividends anytime soon, ABN AMRO shareholders could reasonably expect a meaningful dividend in 2021. A chunk of the Q1 2020 loss was caused by non-recurring events, and while ABN AMRO will continue to have to incur write-downs on its assert portfolio in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ABN’s normalized income (pre-impairment charges) of around 2.5B EUR on an annualized basis is strong enough to absorb a large chunk of the losses.

2020 will be a tough year, and I’m not expecting a meaningful dividend. But from FY 2021 on the impairment charges should decrease, paving the way to restart dividend payments. And even if ABN AMRO’s restarted dividend would be 60% lower than what it was paying before, its dividend yield would still come in at a high single-digit level – with room to grow.

Investment thesis

Sometimes it’s a good idea to be contrarian and buy out-of-favor stocks. European banks are clearly not on top of investors' shopping lists, but I do see opportunities and am slowly initiating long positions in some select banks. ABN AMRO belongs on that list and I recently initiated a stake after some in-the-money put options were exercised.

I am looking to continue to build this position over the next few weeks and months by writing additional put options. I will also keep close tabs on ABN’s Q2 results. I don’t expect to see any improvement during the current quarter, but I will be very interested in the amount of loan loss provisions that will be put aside in Q2 while the non-performing loan ratio and CET1 ratio will also be interesting to keep an eye on. Q1 was bad, 2020 will be weak. But ABN’s balance sheet should be strong enough to survive the current headwinds.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABNRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.