At $287.61, investors' annualised return will likely be in the low teens, mainly from a low-teens EPS CAGR. Reiterate Buy.

While near-term financials are hard to predict, the company’s resilience and double-digit medium-term CAGR look set to continue.

Intuit's business remains cash-generative, dividends are still being paid and management is likely to resume share buybacks in the future.

U.S. small business indicators deteriorated sharply from mid-March, but showed signs of stabilization in May.

Intuit grew revenues for its small business segment by more than 10% last quarter, despite COVID-19's impact on the quarter's second half.

Introduction

We initiated our Buy rating on Intuit (INTU) last September. In the 8 months since then, shares have returned 7.7% (including dividends), nearly 1,000 bps ahead of the S&P 500, though approx. 500 bps behind the Nasdaq:

Intuit Share Price vs. S&P 500 and Nasdaq (Since 17-Sep-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (22-May-20)

Our Buy case has been that Intuit is a high-quality asset that can deliver a low-teens annualised return for investors, driven by a low-teens EPS CAGR that is the product of a double-digit organic revenue CAGR and a rising EBIT margin. This is backed by structural drivers such as a resilient customer base, a large pool of potential new customers and the ability to cross-sell products:

With the release of FY20Q3 (Jan-Apr) results last Thursday, we review the assumptions behind our Buy case, in particular to assess the impact of COVID-19, and also look for any read-across for the wider U.S. economy.

Group FY20Q3 Results

The headlines of the FY20Q3 results were pre-announced in early May, but Thursday's release provided more detail on Intuit's performance.

Key P&L items from Intuit's results are below - as a reminder, the P&L is highly seasonal, because the Consumer segment (48% of FY19 segmental EBIT) typically generates 95%+ of its EBIT in fiscal Q3, during the U.S. tax season. With the postponement of the IRS's filing deadline from April (in Intuit's Q3) to July (Q4), both the Consumer and Strategic Partner segments have seen revenues shifted by a quarter, so the Small Business & Self-Employed ("SBSE") segment is the only one where year-on-year comparisons are meaningful:

SBSE reported year-on-year growth of 10.7% in revenues and 10.1% in EBIT for FY20Q3, helped by Online Ecosystem revenues growing 27.6%. While these are strong growth rates, they represent a deceleration from FY20H1, when Intuit reported year-on-year growth of 16.0% in revenues, 22.1% in EBIT, and 34.8% in Online Ecosystem revenues. Non-U.S. revenues again grew faster than U.S. revenues, at “over 50%” year on year for the quarter, similarly decelerating from the “over 60%” seen in both Q1 and Q2.

The deceleration was due to COVID-19's impact on the second half of the quarter (from mid-March onwards), which we will discuss further below.

While COVID-19 had an impact on key metrics such as QuickBooks Online new customer acquisition (down 15% in the second half of FY20Q3, compared to the first half) and retention (down 2% compared to prior year), Intuit executives "continue to expect the small business customer base and ARPC (Average Revenue Per Customer) to grow in fiscal year 2020”.

Consumer revenues were 15.3% lower year on year for FY20Q3 (and 10.2% lower year to date), due to the postponed IRS deadline shifting many tax filings from Q3 to Q4. According to Intuit, IRS data showed total e-filings year to date being 9.6% lower (at 116 million) as of May 8, even after an unknown number of filings this year from people who were only filing to receive the U.S. government stimulus (the company believes this represents a pool of 10 million). Moreover, the later filers have disproportionately higher ARPC, with the “majority” of Intuit's higher-value customers not yet having filed.

There were some positive data points, however. Within the 9.6% decline in total IRS e-filings year to date, self-prepared e-files were up 2.2% while assisted e-files were down 18.8%, meaning the customer base is continuing to shift towards Intuit's addressable market. The company's executives also stated that they “feel good about where we stand with the TurboTax online share and ARPC”. In addition, while job losses in the economy will lead to fewer tax filers over time, for FY20 at least the impact will be limited by the fact that individuals who received income for only part of the year will still have to file.

Strategic Partner revenues were similarly impacted as Consumer revenues, as Intuit's accountant customers delayed tax filings for their clients.

During the quarter, Intuit's QuickBooks Capital distributed $875 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans to 25,000 small businesses, and it expects to earn 3-4% on these loans, including servicing fees.

The above shows that Intuit's business continues to perform, though growth has become slower due to COVID-19, and we may see more impact from this next year (FY21). A recession that reduces the number of small businesses and taxpayers will ultimately have some short-term impact on Intuit's P&L, but we remain confident in the business' long-term potential.

Intuit management expressed the same views - the withdrawal of current-year guidance (in early May) due to COVID-19 does not reflect any change in their long-term confidence in the business. As the CFO stated:

“I would say don't confuse the lack of guidance with a lack of confidence in our business and our strategy. So in fact, we've never been more confident in our business, our strategy of becoming AI-driven expert platform, and the five big bets that we've declared. But confidence doesn't mean certainty, and we're in a very uncertain environment as we've discussed, and so that's actually why we're not issuing guidance. It's really around the uncertainty.”



- Michelle Clatterbuck, Intuit CFO (FY20Q3 Earnings Call)

Read-Across for U.S. Small Businesses

Intuit also provided data points from its platform as a read-across for U.S. small businesses. These show a sharp deceleration in the second half of FY20Q3 (from mid-March):

1st Half of Q3 2nd Half of Q3 Payment Charge Volume +30% y/y Flat y/y Online Payroll Workers Paid +20% y/y -10% y/y Desktop Payroll Workers Paid +Mid-single digit y/y -10% y/y No. of Companies Running Payroll +15% y/y Flat y/y

Source: Intuit FY20Q3 earnings call

However, signs of “stabilization” have become visible in May, though management cautioned this may not indicate a sustained recovery:

“On the first couple of weeks in May … we have seen stabilization in charge volume, the number of payroll companies that are paying their employees... (and) the number of companies that are tracking their time through TSheets (Intuit’s employee timesheet software). We've been seeing the same thing with acquisition of new customers and we've seen stabilization on the retention front... What is really important, if I put all of this in a context, is it is several weeks of trends”



- Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit CEO (FY20Q3 Earnings Call)

Other News

The $7.1 billion acquisition of Credit Karma (announced in February) was still expected to close in CY20H2, though due to COVID-19, it is no longer expected to be neutral/accretive in the first full fiscal year after closing.

A quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share was declared, unchanged from last quarter (as is customary for Intuit, which has typically raised its dividend in October each year) but 13% higher year on year.

Share buybacks are suspended, which management described as customary before stock-based acquisitions such as Credit Karma. The CFO reminded the investor community that the authorised buyback program still has $2.4 billion left, and “we expect to be in the market in the future”.

Valuation

We value Intuit on last-twelve-month (ending January 31, 2020) financials, which excludes the fiscal Q3 where the shift of tax filings to Q4 has distorted the quarter's financials. At $287.61, Intuit is on a 40.9x P/E and a 2.3% free cash flow ("FCF") yield; the dividend yield is 0.7% ($2.12 per share):

Intuit Earnings, Cash Flows and Valuation (FY18-20H1) NB. Figures not pro forma pending $7.1 billion Credit Karma acquisition, with consideration to be 50/50 split between stock and cash. Source: Intuit company filings

We believe Intuit’s valuation multiples are justified by its sustainable low-teens EPS growth and its proven earnings resilience during previous downturns. This is especially true given the "lower for longer" outlook on interest rates.

With stable valuation multiples, Intuit's share price will likely rise in line with its EPS, which we expect to growth with a low-teens CAGR. Combined with the 0.7% dividend yield, this gives investors a low-teens annualised return.

Conclusion

While COVID-19 was a significant negative impact on the second half of FY20Q3, Intuit still grew revenues in SBSE by more than 10%, and its performance in Consumer appears to remain resilient.

We remain confident the company will continue to achieve its targeted double-digit organic revenue CAGR and rising operating margin in the medium term, continuing the strong track record it has demonstrated in recent years:

Intuit SBSE and Consumer Revenue Growth - Historical Record and Expectations Source: Intuit company filings

We believe Intuit's main listed competitor, U.K.-based Sage Group PLC (Neutral-rated) (OTC:SGGEF), to be structurally challenged; similarly, we believe the assisted part of H&R Block (HRB) will remain under intense pressure. Xero (OTCPK:XROLF), the disruptor from New Zealand, is growing strongly, but Intuit's strong growth both in the U.S. and internationally show it is holding its own.

At $287.61, Intuit shares are at a 40.9x P/E and a 2.3% FCF yield. With its proven earnings resilience during previous downturns and "lower for longer" interest rates globally, we believe these valuation multiples are justified.

We expect Intuit to deliver an average annual investor return of at least low teens, from an average EPS CAGR of at least low teens, stable valuation multiples and a 0.7% dividend yield. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.