The COVID-19 related risks and uncertainties will likely keep the stock price range-bound in the near-term of three to four months.

Another big reserve build is likely due to a worsening of the economic outlook since the end of the first quarter.

Earnings of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) plunged by 79% sequentially in the first quarter, mostly due to a hike in provision expense. I'm expecting earnings to recover from the first quarter's lows in the remainder of the year but decline on a year-over-year basis. Net interest margin compression following the drop in LIBOR will pressurize earnings. Moreover, another big reserve build is likely in the second quarter, which will push up provision expense. On the other hand, fees under the Paycheck Protection Program will support the bottom-line this year. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 46% year-over-year to $1.86 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the stock price is unlikely to recover in the near-term because of the COVID-19 related risks and uncertainties. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on SNV.

Margin to Contract Following LIBOR Dip

SNV's net interest margin, NIM, declined by 32bps in the first quarter over the last quarter of 2019. I'm expecting NIM to contract further because a majority of the impact of the March rate cuts will get realized in the second quarter. The LIBOR remained elevated in March before trending down in May at a lag to the federal funds rate, as shown below.

Around 41.5% of total loans are directly linked to LIBOR, as mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation. Yields on these LIBOR-linked loans will face pressure in the second quarter following the drop in LIBOR, which will squeeze NIM. The management expects a 25bps rate cut to reduce NIM by 4 to 5bps, as mentioned in the first quarter's conference call. SNV's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will also affect NIM; however, as the duration of these loans is unknown, the impact on NIM is difficult to forecast. Overall, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 25bps in the second quarter and by 57bps in the full-year 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

SNV's participation in PPP will boost loan balances in the second quarter by around $2 billion, as mentioned in the presentation. However, I'm expecting a majority of these loans to get forgiven in the third quarter. Apart from PPP, there is little opportunity for loan growth because business activity is at a standstill across several industries. Considering these factors, I'm expecting loans to increase by 6% in the second quarter before declining by 5% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I'm expecting SNV to end the year with a loan balance of $38.4 billion, up 4% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Coronavirus-Sensitive Industries to Drive Provision Expense

SNV's earnings decline in the first quarter was attributable to a surge in provision expense to $159 million, from $24 million in the last quarter of 2019. I'm expecting another sizable reserve build in the second quarter because the economic outlook has worsened since the end of the first quarter. I'm expecting the worsened outlook to drive provision expense across all loan portfolios. Some portfolios will have an additional impact on provision expense because of their sensitivity to COVID-19. As mentioned in the presentation, high-impact sectors, including hotels, shopping centers, and restaurants, altogether make up 12.1% of total loans. Consequently, I'm expecting the provision expense to increase to $319 million in 2020 from $88 million in 2019.

Synovus Forward's Benefits Likely to Get Delayed

I had previously expected SNV to reap the benefits of its initiatives, collectively called Synovus Forward, in 2020. However, the management mentioned in the conference call that work on some of the initiatives has been delayed due to COVID-19. The management now expects Synovus Forward to increase revenues by $35 million to $55 million, and reduce expenses by $45 million to $65 million after 2020.

In the absence of the benefits, I'm expecting non-interest expense to increase in the year ahead. However, the reduction in bonuses to front-line employees and other COVID-19 related expenses will likely limit non-interest expense growth. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 1.3% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Dip to $1.86 per Share

The hike in provision expense and NIM contraction will likely suppress earnings, while the growth in loan balances will support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 46% year-over-year to $1.86 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual results might differ materially from the estimates due to the uncertain economic environment. Firstly, the provision expense can surpass its estimate if the duration and severity of the pandemic exceed my expectations. Moreover, the net interest income can fall short of its forecast if most of the PPP loans are still not forgiven by the end of the year. Due to these risks and uncertainties, I believe the stock price will remain range-bound in the near-term of three to four months.

Expecting Dividend to be Maintained

I'm expecting SNV to maintain its quarterly common dividend at the current level of $0.33 per share in the remainder of 2020. Despite the outlook of an earnings decline, I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 71%, which is manageable. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that a change in common dividend was not warranted at this time. Additionally, there is little threat of a dividend cut from the regulatory front because SNV is currently well-capitalized. The company's common equity tier I capital ratio was reported at 8.7% as of March 31, 2020, which is above the minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Near-term Risks Justify a Neutral Rating

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, to value SNV. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.48 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $27.5 gives a target price of $40.7 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 134% from SNV's May 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

The high upside suggests that SNV can provide a high return for a holding period of seven months. However, in the near-term, the stock price will likely remain range-bound due to the risks and uncertainties. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on SNV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before considering investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.