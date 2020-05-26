Vipshop (VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China, will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday. The conference call will take place at 7:30 a.m. ET.

After beating analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines the past four quarters, VIPS looks to continue to keep the momentum going. So with that said, let's take a look at the numbers for the upcoming quarter.

Wall Street Expects

Revenue: $2.52 billion

Earnings Per Share: $0.11 (0.14 whisper)

Vipshop Earnings History Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Revenues $4.21B $2.74B $3.3B $3.2B Analyst Estimates $4.01B $2.65B $3.06B $2.97B Difference +4.9% +3.4% +7.8% +7.7% Earnings Per Share $0.41 $0.25 $0.23 $0.18 Analyst Estimates $0.31 $0.16 $0.15 $0.16 Difference +32.2% +56.2% +53.3% +12.5%

Over the past four quarters, Vipshop has beaten expectations by an average of $160 million (+5.9%) on the top line, as well as an average beat of seven cents (+38.5%) on the bottom line. While past performance is never a guarantee of future performance, one can still gain a lot from studying the tendencies of companies and how they do on earnings day as we've shown in our earnings previews over the years (here and here). Having covered Vipshop since 2013, and based on its earnings history, we wouldn't be surprised to see revenues come in over $2.5 billion, with EPS coming in around $0.17.

Q1 Earnings: What to watch

So far this quarter, companies in China, such as JD.com (JD), Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Pinduoduo (PDD) and JOYY (YY) have all beaten analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. In our opinion, this is a great sign for Vipshop as it shows that the lockdown didn't have as big of an impact that many investors and analysts first thought.

While revenue is still likely to decline around 15% year-over-year due to COVID-19 in the first quarter, the company is likely to give Q2 guidance that will show revenue flat year-over-year, and most importantly, an increase of 25% quarter-over-quarter as China's economy continues to rebound from the pandemic.

In fact, according to the International Monetary Fund ("IMF"), China's economy is still expected to post positive numbers this year with growth of around 1.2%. Many countries around the world won't be as fortunate as the global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% this year. The good news doesn't stop there for investors as IMF expects China's economy to surge 9.2% next year - which would make it the best performer among major economies.

Source: CNN

Considering China's economy sunk by 6.8% in the first quarter compared to a growth of 6.0% in the previous quarter, we feel Vipshop is primed to be even stronger from it.

Here's why.

First, things are looking up in China as the country continues to reopen its economy. Businesses are open, most people are back at work and people are going out and doing their best to get back into their normal routines again.

Second, the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt a lot of Chinese retailers due to a decline in sales, which has caused them to have an excess in inventory. This plays right to Vipshop's strengths as the company specializes in discount branded merchandise. While retailers look to get rid of excess apparel, etc., Vipshop is poised to benefit as it gives the company even more brands/items to sale, especially leading right into the 6.18 shopping festival, which is the second largest online-shopping extravaganza after Singles Day. Last year, the shopping festival brought in nearly $30 billion in sales.

Third, after seeing gross margins fall from 2016 to 2018, management has been focused on getting that up (see image below). In fact, during Q4 last year, gross margin (23.9%) was the highest that it's been in over three years. Last quarter, the company also reported that fulfillment and marketing expenses dropped from 8% to 7.0%, and 4.3% to 3.2%, respectively.

*Image from Vipshop Investor Presentation

One of the keys has been the move in its delivery business. In November, the company discontinued its delivery business (Pinjun), and hired SF Holding to provide delivery services. The move has helped the company dramatically with fulfillment expenses declining from 9.5% in Q2 and 7.9% in Q3, to just 6.9% in Q4. It's a win-win for the company as Vipshop now has lower costs, while customers are receiving a better overall experience due to SF Express providing a faster and better delivery experience.

Lastly, Vipshop looks primed to continue being the dominant flash sales player as the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out a lot of smaller business and startups. In a report last month, Qichacha, which runs a Chinese business information database, said that more than 429,000 business have dissolved or suspended operations for the year so far. The report noted that Wholesale and retail had the largest share of business that dissolved operations, at about 38%. With a lot of startups going under due to COVID-19, along with Vipshop likely cutting on marketing, margins and profits should be pretty solid this quarter.

Conclusion

With the company facing less competition, along with pent up demand and margin expansion, shares are an absolute BUY heading into earnings on Wednesday. With shares trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12 based on 2020 estimates ($1.25), and with the company likely beating expectations this quarter once again, the risk/reward certain favors investors who are long the stock.

Several studies and reports also note that many consumers in China have been holding off on spending due to COVID-19 which interrupted the Chinese New Year celebration. This certainly bodes well for Vipshop and investors as the company should see a nice bump in Q2.

"Many Chinese consumers have spent their time at home during quarantine, sitting on that money until stores open back up," said Jian Li, managing director of AlixPartners which is based in Shanghai. "The consumer has spent a lot of time thinking ... of what to buy."

"There is a backlog of demand (in China) because many did not experience the Chinese New Year," added Steve Barr, U.S. retail and consumer sector leader at PwC. "That is one of, if not the, biggest expenditures for the Chinese."

Based on our analysis, we believe Vipshop will post EPS of $1.25 in 2020, and $1.50 in 2021. We see revenues hitting $13.5B in 2020 and $15.4B in 2021.

So, what does this mean in terms of price targets? On a P/E basis, and based on current market conditions, we assign a P/E of 16 to Vipshop. This is below the market standard (P/E 20) due to rising U.S.-China tensions, along with the general market cooling off on China stocks due to the oversight bill. Based on a P/E of 16 (which is more than fair), that would give Vipshop a price target of $20.00 this year and a target of $24.00 for 2021. This would represent upside of 33% and 60% based on Friday's closing price.

On a price-to-sales basis, Vipshop currently trades at less than 1X sales (0.75). This is quite low considering that similar companies are trading at 3X, 4X and 5X sales. Just based on 1X sales, and with revenue estimates of $13.5B in 2020 and $15.4B in 2021, shares should be worth $20 and $23 respectively.

No matter which valuation investors choose, shares of Vipshop are undervalued! We expect the company will deliver another positive quarterly report which should keep the momentum going as shares look to take out the 52-week high ($18.95) that was reached last month. With shares still in an upward trend on top of what should be a positive earnings report on Wednesday, we believe that our $20 price target for 2020, will be reached fairly shortly. And with margins going up and competition going down, the party is just getting started.

Risk

The oversight bill, which was passed by the Senate last week, requires all foreign companies listed in the U.S. to certify that "they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government" and that they must submit audits for inspection by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which currently audits every U.S. company.

Over the past couple of days, investors have been selling first and asking questions later as shares of Chinese companies have tumbled on the news. However, investors are missing a BIG point in that companies have three years to provide the information before it would lead to the delisting of a company's shares. Yet that hasn't stopped the recent selling pressure that has caused shares to drop significantly despite the market indices climbing higher throughout the past week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIPS, YY, BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.