This week, we're talking SaaS earnings. The first recession for the full Software-as-a-Service age was meant to be a gut check for the model, see how sticky it really was. So far, looks like the companies are passing with flying colors. Just a few names that have reported recently include Datadog (DDOG), Fastly (FSLY), and Twilio (TWLO), all of which used the word accelerate multiple times in their transcript. Each of those three names jumped 30% to 40% or more after earnings.

We already know about Zoom (ZM). Slack’s (WORK) also omnipresent. Akram just wrote about both of those stocks last week on the website. And in a climate where the Fed is happy to provide whatever it takes to keep the economy afloat, we're recording this on Monday, May 18, right after Jerome Powell spoke on 60 Minutes, multiples have soared.

So the question here is, is there a ceiling? What's going on? Where is this sudden burst because these were not exactly cheap stocks beforehand. And at what point it goes back to the article as some are -- at what point do these companies crowd each other out?

I don't think I'm long any SaaS names and Akram is long PagerDuty, Twilio, Slack and Facebook (FB), which relevant for Twilio's business especially, and some of these other names.

So Akram, good morning, how's it going?

Akram’s Razor: Good morning. Good, good. How you doing? Daniel?

DS: I’m doing pretty good. I'm pretty good. Would be doing a lot better if I owned some of these names, I think, I mean, just reviewing this, the moves that they've been having after -- so to set you up, we know that digital transformation is happening. We know that people are working from home, whatever on the verge of reopening. We'll see what -- where the economy, where the culture goes from here, but you knew that these companies would be doing well but what explains this sort of 30-40 bigger moves from Twilio’s case? It's a $26 billion company. So it's not an upstart. What do you think is going on?

AR: I mean Twilio, I think it's a little bit on the unique side in terms of how quickly and how much it just moved as far as the earnings reactions. I mean, sometimes earnings are just a catalyst for something. And in Twilio’s case, Twilio had been, let's call them part of the fab club in SaaS, which is before this Coronavirus service now, Atlassian, Okta, Twilio, let's say Coupa, and then like, a little bit like right below it, like, things like Alteryx and Smartsheet. And then, Twilio kind of fell out of that club last summer, end of last summer. And it's been, let's call it six months of issues. They had some billing issues. They weren't beating by March, they had done an acquisition. I think some people were like, little confused as to exactly what the growth rate is going to look like and how much because they've been putting up this big prints. And I mean, there's a lot of things to buy in the sector, a lot of names, 60 plus names or so.

So it was a bit in the doghouse. I went long when it reported last quarter, after hours it had dropped. It had dropped also at the same time on the previous earnings. And they kind of had this muted reaction, because the guidance was like essentially just in line with consensus, with the SaaS’ when they've gone through, particularly the ones, I like that have been well run. When they go through like a period where they've had some noisy conference calls, two conference calls ago from Twilio was really sloppy. Last one was even mixed. Both of these last two calls, they talked nothing about but Flex. And if you're an investor in Twilio, you want evidence of momentum for their programmable contact center. That's kind of the story he's pushed. We're going to be more of a services company versus the lower gross margin, communication platform-as-a-service that has been the core business. So subscription model, per seat pricing versus metered usage, let's say.

It was set up in that fashion coming into this quarter, like you know what, they had two sloppy quarters. They're going to lowball their annual guide to just give themselves a little bit more flexibility this year. I had just put like a check mark on around that name where like, you want to long this into the next quarter. That's kind of your setup as far as from a spectator perspective. And then, Coronavirus happened and all this chaos and you get caught up in everything else. And they came out with a print that kind of showed that metered usage has worked out well for them in this environment, because of everyone going online. And I think, one perfect example for them was WhatsApp, talking about Facebook. WhatsApp as a piece of the pie had been shrinking and it expanded in this most recent quarter.

So there is some stuff in there where you got to be like, you know what, there's some transitory elements that may not stay the way they are. There's a little feast and famine that could happen if you go from complete shutdown to back to opened up completely or even in between. But what was interesting on their call was I mean, they talked about stuff, Comcast doing virtual tech missions for your cable with programmable video, API. They talked about Epic using programmable video. They talked about AB InBev adopting Flex. They spent a lot of time on Flex. So like yeah, decent upside and you got talking about your growth product, customer wins, use case expansion, your holy grail of stuff for a growth stock.

And what did the market do? It welcomes -- it welcomed Twilio back to the club the next day. It's not like there's some shocker in these business model. I mean, we've seen crazy moves obviously in the market over the last three months because of the volatility but I look at Twilio and be like, okay, it had been so underperforming beforehand, as in the peer group. And it just gave you a -- like I'm back in the club, if not better. Coronavirus gave me a bit of a tailwind at the same time, quarter in a tape where the whole sector has expanded multiple wise.

You remember, when we were -- going to the Zoom Slack piece I wrote, I kind of walked through it. I got really burned long Zoom calls in December, last year. Market has started rallying, turn had happened. And I told the story. If you told someone you lost a lot of money on Zoom in the last six months, they'd be like, all right, is that bullshit? Were you shorting like, no, no, I was long. Your explanation is well -- I was long into earnings and call options being aggressive through last December. And there's a reason I was long there because, particularly with someone shorting SaaS is that you were comfortable about their position competitively. You took a view, okay, the sector is going to recover and we're going to see a risk on in the sector. Zoom is going to see multiple expansion again because it's -- it hasn't been being picked on like I laid out the pieces on Pagerduty, for example, or on Slack or names like that.

So when we were dealing with that last November, and I think that was like $68, $67, it was the only stock trading at an EV-to-sales multiple over 20. We had gotten up to, I think 9 in the summer, and we were down to 1, it was just Zoom. And on a forward basis, it was down to like 16 or so based on consensus, I think maybe 18 and like 16 on my estimated, 2020 -- fiscal 2021, calendar 2020. If you look at it now, I've got the list up, I'm going to count them 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 are over 30 EV-to-sales. And then, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 more or so, we have 25 stocks at over 25 times sales, over 20 times sales. 7 over 30, we've got 3 over 40. We got 1 over 50 and we got the big boy Zoom at almost 80. So I mean, what was there to say?

That's something that right now, I think, when we go back to what's happened in the broader market, I'm like, that’s -- I don't think we want to get into the macro too much, but if you kept the airlines and the cruise lines and the banks -- well, not necessarily the banks, but restaurant chains, physical certain things, the mall retailers, if you kept them from going bankrupt, and when we say bankrupt, people are always like, when you have these conversations in finance, people are like oh, bankrupt.

We're not saying liquidation. We're saying restructuring. And these things happen at times when liquidity becomes a problem. When you think of things in that way and you say, or stopped all that from happening to businesses that that 100% was going to happen to. No, ifs, ands, or buts. If you did that by pumping in, I don't know where are we at now $4 trillion and liquidity in two months by the Fed.

DS: Right, I heard $7 trillion as the balance sheet number.

AR: Yeah, so when you consider the balance sheet spend eight years going from essentially nothing, where it's been for 40 years in 2007, to about $4 trillion, then like back down to like, let's call it 3.56. And it's just -- like since they started in September, with the repo activity, which was supposed to be temporary, and it got it up like over 4 again by early January, we've kicked up since then to like 7. So it's like, essentially a 75% increase in the balance sheet, but a 100% in six months. That's unprecedented.

So it's like I just took like -- I opened the faucet outside and I'm pumping water and I'm just elevating everything that's inside that pot. Whatever they were at beforehand, I am also changing the relative mix. So when I pump in a ton of money, and I give it to you and I say go invest, I'm not going to be like I'm going to go buy some airlines. I'm going to buy more Amazon, Slack, etc. And that's essentially what's happened.

You changed the relative mix in the pond that is the market, when it was already naturally changing. Hence that word that I think Professor Galloway is probably the one who's really championed it the most to get it going in about a month and a half ago with his talk about education, but that word accelerated. That is the buzzword of like the last two months, who isn't using that said, the virus didn't change the world, it accelerated it.

DS: And that's -- again, you can just Ctrl F on the transcripts, and you just see how much one -- I think Datadog was the one who said accelerate and amplify as well, which is a good alliteration.

AR: Exactly, yeah. I think Twilio is a perfect example of that. Twilio, moving that much in a day to anyone looks significant, but it's like relatively, it was in the doghouse. I just rerated the whole sector up and Twilio is closing that gap instantaneously, right? It's got to close the relative gap and the absolute and that's what it got on that day. You want it to be in a stock like that, obviously, because I mean, when you look at those names, by the way, they all have something in common, which is there's a metered model here.

We go back to where the Zoom debate and what we can get into that and I'm curious as to your thoughts. Zoom isn't making money off the meter. And for all intents and purposes, Zoom’s got a ton of customers, who their usage was like 1% of what it was before that and it's gone up, I don't know 20, 30, 50 times. And they're not charging them more money. It's just like, I bought licenses for my all my employees. If you go back and read their S1, when they're celebrating -- VMware has 20,000 employees and in January, they used Zoom this many times and it generated this many sales [ph]. Okay, you got a flat fee with those guys.

Now what happens? I mean, there is some stuff that's metered in terms of storage and if you want to record video calls, but the business model in of itself is not along those lines. Now Datadog, New Relic, Twilio, these are models that are along those lines. These are companies who, whether it's a Netflix or people going online or having to like what -- think of it as an example my sister in law works at a big online social player and they were a complete culture of staying in the office and living the office life and it's a very successful blowing up type startup. And they give them a stipend immediately to build a home office. Think about like that that knee jerk pivot in a lot of stuff where everyone had to go completely digital immediately for a temporary standpoint.

There's that transitory swing, which you were saying when you started, like, what's a pull forward here, what's been accelerated and then like, when you come out of this does there become like a headwind drag because you've got so much of a pull forward. The names that have reported most recently, they are immediate beneficiaries of that, whether it's edge content, delivery in the cloud, whether it's chat, video, SMS, contact center, so on and so forth.

You just had to up usage their monitoring of your digital infrastructure, application performance monitoring, observability, these types of things that the monitoring gang all are a part of that dial got turned to the right. I mean, there's no better way to describe it. It got turned like all the way up to the right. And then there's like, how much does it swing back to the left? I think is part of the struggle. But a part of the struggle is also and we're seeing that today, ironically, and I'm long all these names.

The S&P 500 is up 3% and think all my stocks are down. Because what's everyone buying today? The cure, the cure trade is on today. Work From Home, accelerate, digital transformation, that's been the theme today. We're in the rotation, get into Boeing, get into Expedia, get into Carnival. A lot of bears get really irritated when you've done so much bearishness and shorting all the way pre like back to 2000, but definitely, for my end financial crisis, you get this gloom, doom edge.

You have that element once people -- once things are going wrong, there's been like oh, how's the market go up and the markets making new highs and I'm looking at my Twitter feed. I'm seeing all these people who have been critical of certain things but like their portfolio is structured, short or bearish because they’re rational human beings to a certain degree right, unlike all right, guys, but the market is doing what it's doing. But is JP Morgan making a new high? Is Exxon Mobil making a new high? No, they're not.

Why is that? Because where has the money gone? It went into businesses that just kept right over this and have done better, and you've seen what a lot of them are doing. When I listen to these tech calls and I've listened to almost all of them now because it's been -- it's almost what's the word candy in these days because you can't get enough of it, because you get on the call and it's just like, they're planning ahead completely for a work from home environment, right?

Slack is like -- we're not opening the office till at least October. Facebook, you can work from home. Twitter, work from home for forever. Because -- who more than Twitter is enjoying this? When I saw that come out Twitter says work from home forever, I was like, Twitter is now self-aware. And there's not much else to say. It’s -- Jack Dorsey’s not making the call. Twitter is telling him what to do.

DS: So I think there are a few strands to go here, to try to understand this, which is I think there's competition, I think there's how permanent or impermanent and I think there's valuation. Start with competition for a second, because we have -- I'll use Zoom quickly, because I think Zoom is actually a pretty obvious example of headwinds here, even though they have the highest valuation, as you said.

But Zoom -- and you mentioned a lot of these Facebook, Google, Verizon bought BlueJeans, all these different video conferencing apps and you've made a -- there's a pretty compelling case that look, it becomes a commodity at a certain level and above that, Zoom’s business actually isn't growing nearly as much as it would seem on the surface.

So that -- that's an obvious risk, even if the market’s not pricing in yet. These other names, the Fastly, the Datadog -- Fastly has competition from Akamai (AKAM) or Amazon or some of the bigger cloud providers, but --

AK: Cloudflare (NET).

DS: Are you seeing competition -- and -- because part of the argument I think here is that these companies are almost creating their own economy, that exists in a digital, it's almost the matrix. It's almost -- they're creating this digital environment where they echo back and forth with each other and you just have to figure out the relative valuations across that scope, but they don't translate at all to Cheesecake Factory, or don't translate at all to Simon Property or whatever, the real world and that isn't acceleration. But it's also at some point, you would think they'd be fighting for oxygen.

So are you still viewing competitions as the way you did last summer when that was one of the things I took from Once Upon a Time in Tech.

AR: Without question, look -- it's if you look at just the monitoring space for example, when I was doing work on Pagerduty, both from the short side and then earlier on this year, just checking off -- both Pagerduty and Slack essentially are theses that I've come back from doing channel checks and talks about my short thesis to make sure what I've hypothesized and what I felt was materializing is continuing to track as expected. In both cases, I come across the monitoring companies a lot because what sits on top of all the -- what’s Pagerduty plugging into and aggregating is gets the alerts.

One common theme, of course, when this did -- and going through it is Datadog and who’s Datadog really been taking share from is New Relic. So we got to a point earlier in this year, where I mean New Relic was trading down to -- maybe it got down to less than two times sales at the bottom here, just recently. It's been around 4. Datadog as of last week after earnings, it was at 50 times trailing sales. And when you talk to a customer, they're just like, look, New Relic is amazing, APM. They own the market they invented, it's fantastic. But they're too expensive. That's why we switched to Datadog.

When you look at it from that angle, there is some zero sum without question here. And I mean, it's not just here -- there's Splunk in there. You have to a degree elastic [ph] ones a little bit of this in the observability. You have Dynatrace, which is bigger on the enterprise side. You have Cisco Bot AppDynamics. There's a lot of players.

I would look at that sector and I'd be like, without the context of what's going on today, for example, I’d be like you have to be out of your mind to pay over 10 times sales for any of these stocks, because, monitoring in and of itself from a layer should be less than the application layer. If the application layer is like more of a premium in terms of what you're doing versus like let's say automated infrastructure monitoring and like it's also exposable to being integrated in with let's call it holistic offerings from the cloud giants in themselves.

If you put that ceiling there, you would like get one if you were short, you'd be getting mutilated. And two, you would never go long a single name. That's part of the challenge. That's macro. And that's where you got to be a two into -- at this juncture making a commitment at some point. I think it's bubbly. And I'm just going to sit on the sidelines till everybody who thinks it's just easy to buy, like, if you look at people on Twitter, or you talk to people and you ask them like, they're building their portfolios for the next 5, 10 years, and it's like, okay, this is what I own. I own for analytics, I own Alteryx; database, I've got MDB; video conferencing, Zoom; chat, Slack, they just go through and segment them; business spend Coupa; collaboration, Atlassian; ITSM, broader service, enterprise software, SaaS, ServiceNow, they'll take Now over Workday.

And then, my infrastructure plays are Adobe and Microsoft. I own Amazon for e-commerce. And this -- I don't want to own them for AWS really, I prefer Microsoft. And go to sleep for 10 years. It's like, oh, really, it's that easy, huh? And that's kind of what like when you see it, and I see more of it, I see I mean we've discussed this, I get people who reach out and they're like, oh, this is what I'm doing, this portfolio, I used to work at this company, or this is what I view about this company, and this company is superior. And it's hard at present time to do anything with fundamentals, right?

Fundamentals are not going to translate you right now into making any money. Because you could invest based on fundamentals right now and in aggregate, where multiples are compound as a loser for the next decade. History has proven, that is likely to happen to you by the way.

DS: You’re talking about, like pure value investing.

AR: I'm talking about as a growth investor, by the time you're successful, they have to grow into their multiples just to justify what you're doing in many cases.

DS: I see what you mean, yeah.

AR: And if they don't, you're going to lose a ton of money. So it's impossible at this -- remember, these companies hold their ground. And then when they break -- look at when they went broke earlier in the year. New Relic, not much has changed in that business. It's like a marginal change in bookings and the growth rate, that what had been steady high-20s, is now down to like mid-teens billings.

Remember, this is a company that has $600 million in revenue in this space. Datadog is guiding for 550 going forward. New Relic had a $3 billion EV as of last week. And Datadog was at $21 billion. They're competing in this -- I've not talked to a single person who's like Datadog’s a better product. Admittedly, I've not dived very deeply into the actual breakdown in aggregate of all of them, but I’d owned some New Relic, I was long get into the Print [ph] last week.

But my point is, with these names you look at it and you say, if I talked to several people and they're just like, actually like in some cases being like New Relic is a better product. Then in my mind, New Relic is what they're doing right now. They're going to figure out the pricing. They're going to figure out their approach. They're going to go through this little period of pain, which has been the last six months. And you have a valuation differential between the two, like, they're in completely different industries. That's how it looks right now.

It’s like these guys are doing something so much better than this company over here to the point that they're incomparable, it's an electric car versus a horse and buggy. That's not the case.

When you find those and like that's to a degree what we can get into with Slack and Zoom and maybe Pagerduty, it's interesting. If things go bad in tech, I think you could lose money in all of those. You'll just lose a lot less if you found those. And that's how you have to invest here at these levels. If you're not wary of the fact that the sector valuation is going to drive 95% of your return, that's what you're dealing with. Like, you started this thing by talking about the Fed and Powell and what did he say last night. No limit, like what are we playing poker, he’s all in.

DS: There's nothing they can't do. Yeah.

AR: Yeah. So it's like -- it's undefined. If you told me today, the Fed balance sheet is going to stop at $10 trillion or $9 trillion, I can calculate based on the rate it's been expanding, the marginal impact, the second derivative, and be like, liquidity at the margin is going to here. If I know that, I'm more attuned to how I want to invest from a macro perspective. I can be like okay, risk off. For right now, I'm just looking for names that are so extremely different.

Like when I look at Pagerduty, single digits and Everbridge at like 25 times sales. I key in there, because I know, I'm coming across these two a lot. I know what Everbridge is doing in terms of threat prevention and monitoring, but I also know they've been trying to be digital monitoring on call player against Pagerduty for the last five years and failed miserably.

DS: So let me just drill in. So what you're saying is you're looking for not different in the terms of a company that's in its own vertical, let's say, which obviously, if somebody gets really successful in their own vertical, they get competition but you're not necessarily looking for companies that are category owners, killers so that they have less risk of the pricing issues that New Relic and Datadog are kind of playing with each other. You're saying that, you're looking at differentials in terms of crazy valuation differences in a relatively close -- where the industry is relatively close, they may be as you see Everbridge.

AR: Yeah, a perfect example is Slack, Zoom. Last summer, I was short, Slack. I talked about it and Dropbox. I was like, it's Dropbox 2.0. We got into a lot of things around Slack. Since Slack IPOed, it's been like, almost like the Facebook IPO for the first year, straight line down, play by problems and issues. And every single time Stewart Butterfield is on TV or talks about anything, what's the topic of conversation? It's Microsoft Teams. That's been the topic since it went public.

Sitting in that same vector is a company called Zoom. When they're spoken of, it's founded by a guy who was CTO of the previous leading company in the space. So from a competitive standpoint, they're getting no heat. It's like he's been winning against the incumbent. Slack has been viewed more as -- even those chat’s been around in so many forms, as more greenfield, in terms of workplace. And that like Microsoft is now coming at you with free and with an installed base.

What you used to look at these two and you look at them also on margins, Zoom is superior. Out of the gate, they were very similar evaluation. So it was a no brainer, in my opinion, then to short Slack. And I mean, I've obviously I've looked at Zoom many times over the last several years, so I was more familiar with it, but like to me, it was like if you went and you want an enterprise video conferencing software, like so much of what's happening on Zoom is because their model was built for a different world. Zoom Meetings is not meant to be downloaded and used as a plug in for everybody sitting at home to do video chat on their desktop. It was never designed that way.

That thing is free because that is what do you call it in tech, low touch or whatever low friction to onboard the customer, at the enterprise level, because they want to sell you from a defining factor at the enterprise. Where they make their money is they’re providing Zoom connectors for your Polycom equipment and hundreds of thousands of dollars you've spent on your physical conference room. Zoom rooms and webinars and transcription and all this stuff that was designed for that world where you're like 85% plus in the office, but this is the best piece of virtual conferencing software. It's just that much better than what existed before. And it's a market share, play.

And in education, I mean, Zoom had 95% of the of the top 200 universities three years ago, like that was a stat they would throw out in terms of like their success when they were still in the private market. So to me, Zoom, did it have a narrative problem. It was perfect bulletproof and that's what got me so excited about it when I wanted to play a turn in SaaS at the end of last year because I wasn't shorting Zoom last summer, the low hanging fruit is Slack.

Here's Microsoft, here's Mattermost. Uber is using Mattermost, so and so is using this. The ones who want privacy and they're more focused, they want self-hosted. There is two arguments, Microsoft is giving it away. There's 200 million office people and there's some people who won't even do business with you, because they don't want to put the workplace chat in the cloud and let someone on the external level have access to that with like, the history of what's gone wrong with emails and whatever with respect to business and privacy and secrets.

There were a lot of things to criticize. But now, once everybody has been sitting at home and working from home, what is Zoom? Zoom is the longer really video conferencing, its de facto initial work communication is what is played and it was free. So like gateway right into that. If you're an enterprise that had it, your uses just went up through the roof, so one of the beauties of this company was the margins.

Do you know what Zoom spends on R&D? Less than 10% as a percentage of revenue. I was never forced to take a close look at that when I was looking at it versus Slack. So when I was looking at it versus Slack, I'd be like, I mean, these two have the same revenue. In fact, in the most recent fiscal year, Slack did $10 million more in revenue than Zoom, it was like 630 and 620. But Zoom much more profitable operating margin wise, because Slack is spending like 35% of revenue on R&D.

In 2019, that's a reason to buy Zoom and that's a reason to short Slack. But when I look at it with the frame of reference of post-COVID, these, it turns out their whole R&D team was in China. I hadn't looked closely at that. I just used to think that was an advantage and a cost structure and Eric Yuan’s doing a good job and he would advocate that. He's like profitability is important too. Well, then it's like, okay, instead of viewing that as innovative and disruptive, it's like, oh, the CTO of WebEx just basically copycat it, improved and he outsourced the whole development to China, fantastic. That's not exactly moaty. You should stop thinking of it that way, if this, if this -- if his R&D is that low, this is not impressive.

And then you start thinking to yourself, Well, why does Slack spend so much money? Well, Slack is like an integration platform. It's a system of record. It's integrating with everything. Zoom is just frictionless and really high quality video with some backgrounds. You start saying, how is this four times the size of that? And that's when you have this context of, if I can watch any video chat from Slack, I can do Slack video. I can do Zoom video, I can do teams video.

I started thinking, you know what, this may seem crazy. And you may look at this and be like, oh, you're talking out of your ass, but maybe the virus is bad news for Zoom. Because, if we say in this de facto type of environment, we don't like -- look, if we go immediately back to the way things were before Zoom just got the best brand, extra boost globally they could have asked for. That's going to translate obviously into more business for them.

But it may have also changed their cost structure a decent amount as well, which they're going to have to adjust to. But they can adjust. They have to spend more money on security. They're going to get questioned. I mean, you're following the China stuff. Again if your whole product development team is in China, what you freaking do if you're spending money on security companies, like what I mean -- if you can get a Chinese operative inside China, like, I mean, that's a concern for people and like, there are going to be people who are going to hit them on that and cite that and pick on them on that.

They've acquired a lot more problems relative to the way their business model was before. And to just stay focused, maybe may be a struggle. So like for me, I look at that and I say, well, Slack isn't really a work from home tool. It's more like a work from anywhere tool. It was just as important in the office, it just probably became more sticky, being away from the office, but like it's still where it sits in that Goldilocks spot between video, like here we are recording this call right?

Are we using video? No, because it can be -- like it requires a little bit more focus, is looking directly ultimately, here I am pacing around chatting with you. Sometimes I'm sitting down and I can't do that if I'm doing video. It's not -- it's like, when I'm on the hook on video, like -- you and I chat on WhatsApp or whatever, you don't have to respond immediately. So if something's put in there for work, I can check it the next day.

So like if I talk to people who are using both these tools, they will walk you through a work process whereas like from a sales standpoint in software, where they'll just be like we do a group video call in Slack for the team and we'll go through a presentation PowerPoint, that's in there and people will edit it in Slack. Then one of them will go back and update it and share it with everybody else. Then we'll get on let's say a Zoom call with a client. Then when we get off, well again do video on one on ones, very quickly on Slack.

But like there's a low tolerance for it. It's like look at the beginning it was this, but now it's like I just want to get off and get back to work and be more efficient. And in chats with friends, people now just start turning off the video. My wife just came in -- my kids are running around, the room is a mess. I don't want to move to a certain spot and have it so you can see the background. I'm self-conscious. I haven't showered yet in the morning.

So this -- not necessarily the best thing, and I don't think anyone was thinking of that from that standpoint. And I think Zoom’s earnings are going to be so controversial as far as an event because it's also been hard to remotely -- they've been throwing out metrics, but they haven't told you what -- how it's impacted the business financially, right. Like they got caught with that…

DS: The users versus participants issue?

AR: Correct. And I've been wondering about that, like, when I was bored in the beginning of this, and I've been long Zoom in January in February as well, despite the hit from the Q3, I was on this before the blowout started here, and I was focusing it on China, once they made things free in China. And I was like, yeah, like this is kind of like a play on this virus in China and software and whatever. And I mean, I didn't think it would go this crazy and would start trading like an inverse ETF. But like, I would sit and I would try to guess what's this translating into? Slack came out and told you midway through this quarter that they added 9,000 net new paid customers.

Zoom tells you they have 300 million meeting participants for like a person in school. I have a neighbor and like, they're finishing off their school medical school stuff, and they've had Zoom and they never use it. Like she gets on maybe six times, or five times a day or whatever. So like that's six participants from zero. But there were always a customer so hot, like -- how are we supposed to think of it in that respect?

DS: But I think what you're getting to again, if we look at both at competition and permanence here, in Zoom’s case, because even Zoom group video is still way better than Slack group video, just in terms of quality, but it's still, when you talk about a moat. It's doesn't -- there's a point where it doesn't matter. And Slack on the other hand has set themselves up to fit into so many different aspects.

What I thought was interesting to think about and you reminded me that Atlassian investment in Slack, but to me, Atlassian is sort of more the developer. They have a marketing team orientation as well as somewhere in there with Twilio. But they're more of the set up your agile scrum teams to go work through everything and kind of keep track of what's going on. But they're also -- it's still also an integrated workplace keep things moving system essentially.

I mean, that's how I -- not as a techie, but as somebody working on at a website, that's how it seems to me whereas Slack is very similar, except it's more of a focus on that communication but it integrates, it can integrate your New Relic or it can integrate your Pagerduty pages, it can integrate your --

AR: It’s an integration platform.

DS: Right. And so it's sort of the -- which -- it's sort of the nervous system for a company and it becomes more -- you think of the old days with a bulletin board or a memo or whatever else, I've been watching a lot of The Office during this period, and so I'm catching…

AR: I love that show.

DS: …catching up on that and so I'm…

AR: Question? (in a Dwight Schrute voice)

DS: So it's a reminder of you replace the conference room and you replace the copy machine, replace everything else with just Slack and even email, which is sort of their broad ambition, I think there's a limit to that. But the question that it begs for me, it does have some competitive advantage there, but I'm looking at their valuation and still -- I get the relative valuation, but that's where the valuation comes in for me is, it's still trading at 20 times next year's sales on an EV basis. And so at some point, you do see this quote get popped up on Twitter every now and then but it still seems like a fair comment, even if the (multiple speakers) the Sun microsystem guy, right?

AR: Yes, that was 10 times sales and he walks you through it. Scott McNealy, and that was etched in stone till it wasn't. But here's my point in terms of that, when you look at -- when we discussed Slack, forget the multiple on an absolute basis right now. Is Slack’s business more relevant in a digital transformation and let's say permanent in its ability to sustain itself going forward then Zoom at 78 times, Datadog at 50, Okta at 39, Coupa at 37, CrowdStrike at 34, Atlassian -- okay. Atlassian yes, I'm going to leave that out. But Atlassian at 30, MongoDB at 28, Zscalar at 27. That's how you got to think about it because I look at Slack today, and I'm like Slack came out of the gate. It got pissed on.

And I was part of that. I'm in that party. Same thing with Pagerduty. I started the pissing on Pagerduty. I had a thesis, I laid it out. And you know what, it proved, by the way, accurate. They got competition. They had a tailwind. There was window dressing from the IPO. But it's still sticky. It was sticky, and it got more sticky.

So when I look at that, and I say, Slack came out and it's just been pestered by all this. It's nonstop Microsoft Teams. And we were discussing metrics, meeting participants versus active users. Microsoft reports DAUs. When Stuart went on his Tweet storm, a week and a half after earnings to be like, his sprint of Coronavirus and what was going on the business, they were releasing concurrent active users, concurrent users online at the same time.

For Slack -- see Slack, this is a metric war because Microsoft came out, they defined the metrics by the way to do what, to throw some shade at who, Zoom, because Microsoft's having fun with this as well. They're like, well, this is how you define metrics. And they stuck it in a blog post, because this is a big deal for them. They need to own this spot as well. The more time you spend on any of these things, that Office franchise is at risk.

When they made their case, they're like a DAU is a person who's taken an action. Now if you went to Stewart Butterfield and he's talked about this on TV and you let him and he got -- go on a rant and he was unhinged and unleashed, he'd probably be like their metrics a joke. Like, if I shared one file, I'm an active user, if I did this or if I clicked here by accident, like, that's how he views it in terms of Office. And that's why they haven't reported DAUs since what, a year ago as Microsoft keeps reporting these because to them, it's not showing people using it as a system of record integration platform.

Microsoft had to show to what level they are comparable usage wise to Zoom and like they would disclose that metric. He would probably tell you, it's leagues apart. And that's where you get in with these and that that's just the same thing that we're seeing with paid customer to potential. I mean, Microsoft told you they hit 200 million meeting participants for video. And when you think about that, in contrast to Zoom, it's like, okay, they got put just as much on the map as Zoom.

I sent you a note from an analyst, the Citi guy, the Citi guy’s actually making the exact opposite argument of me. He's got a $25 price target on Slack and a $190 on Zoom. He's comfortable with crazy assumptions to 2030 on Zoom. That's how he's like -- he'll tell you it's rich and you got to get here. But on Slack, he's like this Coronavirus may have accelerated Microsoft Teams as a competitor. Well, I'm coming here I'm saying Slack’s been in the doghouse, idiot.

It's not -- it's priced like it's doing something else relative to these guys. You don't want to walk into the stock when it walks -- when it's repriced, like it's Twilio or Okta back in the club. And that's the argument you got to be making here. If you actually think that Slack has defined itself as more resilient as a platform relative to this competition. They're not necessarily being threatened by them, you have a case. And this is where Pagerduty comes in.

When I was doing my work on this in January, if we were to think people look at tech stacks, you look at companies and what they're using and best of breed. Who are the two best of breeds, if you go back to my Once Upon a Time in Tech? Who did I focus on in Once Upon a Time in Tech, when I talked about microservices, which everybody talks about when they talk about microservices? One company, you remember?

DS: I got it. Yeah, I don't have -- I think it was last year and I have to think Atlassian, no?

AR: No, in terms of microservices architecting your business, Uber. Oh, we want to -- when it comes to your stack, it's we want to be like Uber, right? What they -- how they built the model, how they started out as a monolith with everything and then it just became microservices. They were using Twilio, they're using Stripe, they're using Braintree, think across the board, everything you can think of.

The other one is who? Netflix. On call, always on, chaos engineering, like so much has come out of Netflix, right? People are doing startups that are designed to test infrastructure and resiliency based on Netflix breaking their system to keep it uptime, right? You want to architect around them because what needs to be more on up than Netflix, right? The whole business is about being up 24/7 around the world.

And when you consider those two businesses and their tech stacks, I pay attention to what they use. So when I started working on the Pagerduty short thesis, one thing that came along the lines was that Uber was using LinkedIn’s Oncall, an open source in-house. What Mattermost is to Slack. Uber was also using Mattermost for workplace chat, to self-host it essentially. And in the last year, what has Uber done? Uber dumped Oncall and signed up with Pagerduty. And three months ago, Uber dumped Mattermost and signed on with Slack. I take notice of that. Then I looked at ViacomCBS, which came out and they came out and said, we have Microsoft Teams, we have Slack, we use both, but we played with both and we're going all in on Slack, despite -- that's just the way it's happening after this merger.

That's an incremental data point that you like. So from competitively, I look at this and I'm like, you're telling me Uber and Netflix, but literally the people who’d say hey, how do they do it at that place? Oh, that's what they're using. Okay, that's what we need to be using, all right. Are you telling me those guys who are essentially the trendsetters in this, featured in reports and discussed the case studies and whatever, they've adopted these players, and we're still talking about Microsoft Teams. Please come on. Get real. They should be getting some benefit of the doubt as they've shook this off.

The same way Facebook shook off the concerns about the pivot from desktop to mobile, and just violently turned. The same way Twilio after -- remember when Uber dumped them in 2017, they didn't really dump them completely. They still use them, but they diversified away. They brought in some Nexmo, they brought in some other suppliers in the space or whatever. And it shook it off and it turned. But like initially, for those of us who are shorting Twilio back then at the time or even focusing on it or paying attention or interested, that was the thesis.

Now I have my friend who's like a big -- like he owns one stock. He's owned one stock for four years is Twilio. Before that, he owned one stock and he owned one stock for four years was Netflix. I mean, he's annoying in his ability to pick the best possible thing and we would constantly debate it right? And I'm just like, I just let him make the decisions. When we talk about this stuff every single call, it's Twilio is going to be a $100 billion company and it's going to go to this and Salesforce is going to buy it and Jeff Lawson is going to take over or something -- like he gets really into it.

But you look at it and you say I've seen these turns happen. I watched when Twilio went from like -- when the Uber news came out and then within six months later the stock was double, even though it dropped 30%. Because, sometimes you get over concerned with something and then, there's that one moment in time where the company or management team comes out and proves that this thesis that's been dragging in the market should be discounted away at least to a degree more significant than the immediate term.

And I look at Slack in the context of these other SaaS names, and I say it's getting too much heat based on what we're seeing happening today. If you could come out to me and say, this company just dumped them completely, for like after being on them for three years and shifted the teams, it'd be one thing. But if you can show me well, if you can take something like an Uber or you can take an example like the recent Viacom-CBS merger, and you can take the fact that he's given you his net paid ads midway through quarter being double, and the fact that like if we go back to work from home or we go back to completely work from the office or somewhere in between, this business model, it succeeds in that environment. It's not dependent on these things.

In contrast to Zoom, where it's like -- I'm not going to want to be doing video calls 10 times a day, if work from home persists for longer. I'll check my Slack, I'll do these things, I'll hop on video for this time with a meeting for a client, but the way their product is consumed and the way it stands in terms of differentiation, how fun is your background’s going to be? Like, you saw what Facebook and Teams -- Meet have done very quickly. I've used Google Meet. Google Meet has improved by leaps and bounds in the last three weeks.

I look at this and I'm like, dude, like you just put Zoom on the radar of all the big fish in tech. And I just realized Zoom must have one of the best marketing teams around and has kind of snuck in because the market wasn't big enough, going after that like billion plus in revenue to bleed out of WebEx was not something worth really huge, huge focus for Facebook, Google, or whatever. But once it become a threat, it is. And then it's just kind of integrated free, which they want to tie into everything else. And now you have a problem, because no one can have you as being at social network. So all of a sudden, I can do work calls on a platform that gets -- like consumer-driven platform, let's say, that gets to a level that's pretty good.

So then it becomes what is Zoom for, again, a really good enterprise video conferencing product, plugins, Zoom rooms, webinars, et cetera, transcription, add-ons, and you got to get to that level.

DS: So let's go back and maybe set this up for the final stretch for Slack. You sort of made it sound like the market just needs the light bulb to go on. And so I guess.

AR: Exactly. That's the best way of putting it.

DS: What’s going to turn that light bulb on? And do you even bother to say, I think it should be worth 50 times sales? Or do you just -- I guess how are you protecting yourself if the sector moves, is the other side of this because it's one thing to say well it should be worth closer to what Zoom is but where -- what are you doing to protect that? So when does the light bulb go on? And how do you protect yourself if the…

AR: Oh, I’m in like crazy land when it comes to this. I think Slack as a business is worth more than Zoom as a business. I would say the $630 million in revenue that Slack generated despite the fact that its non-GAAP margins are still well in the negative is worth more. If I was Slack CEO and Zoom showed up and offered me a 30% premium to today's price on all stock deal, I'd say no, no, thank you. You want to buy me out, I’ll buy you out. That's exactly what it’s got to be. That's how you got to be thinking about it in that scenario.

Now there's a lot of things that can go wrong. Like, people that want you shorting Zoom. I can't because I don't need the aggravation guys, thank you.

DS: So you're taking the market risk for -- I guess you can always if the market turns, you can kind of figure it out, but you're taking the market risk, because you just you feel that, that they're similar enough, but the difference in valuations are so big that this is going to come good.

AR: Yes, correct. And I think the data points are there to support you. Remember, when something weighs on a stock, it's hard. The market has a dynamic particularly with IPOs. You've got a churn in the shareholder base. It's not an established shareholder base. Once that find some sticky hands who are like, yeah, and let's say that there are some people out there, whether they're intelligent or just lucky or savvy or whoever, who are like, hey, I was thinking this way as well. I like this.

Like, you'll see some people like, I read some of the comments section and like, I've had some people reach out who are just like, I was thinking the same way, it's good that someone articulated this. And I'm just like, oh, you know, I haven't figured it out. I'm just taking evidence that's out there and ingesting it and producing something. So I see at the margin that IBM went all in and there was that whole controversy about that being kind of like fake news and it had existed.

But one that we were just getting into which we discussed last time was Apple going all in with Pagerduty. This dude who posted it on his LinkedIn page is doing the implementation, which you're like, oh, my God, I mean, it's Apple news. There was actually a guy who managed to disclose publicly what he's doing for an Apple implementation on his LinkedIn profile and someone caught it, posted it and I was like, oh, this is a nugget. Let me just buy this and what more could I ask. Who's all in? Like, hey, you laid out a short thesis on Pagerduty and it was predicated on competition coming from Opsgenie and Atlassian. And well, a year later, Apple has decided to go from 5,000 to 15,000 and they're expanding and they're making it so that -- which is disclosed, because he took it down eventually when that tweet went up, but when it was disclosed, it said plus expanding for on the go customer support with Slack integration. So they're integrating Slack and Pagerduty.

So there you go. Once you're embedded in there and you're in deep like that and you start seeing data points like that, you're going to discount the churn and the lower net dollar retention, because you have a land and expand model. Well, if all of a sudden your lands start getting bigger, that's going to tweak the way that works. I look at those names and I put them in the same bucket. I'm saying, I've just gone out and I've seen evidence, and that evidence tells me that what I thought was going to happen isn't happening, like, I'm not seeing more of it. I'm seeing evidence of the opposite.

Apple didn't choose something else. Apple didn't go like, because the argument is like Pagerduty is not going to continue to win the blue chip business. But then if you talk to people, it was like Opsgenie, Atlassian is still behind on integrations. They need a year to catch up maybe a little bit more. Once, they'll get there but they're still behind.

Well, Pagerduty is in 60% of the Fortune 100 already. You talk to people who are complaining about why would I want to spend time ripping out my digital file alarm to save X dollars here, when there's so many other projects that are top priority for us. It's the last thing we do. This was pre-Corona. You're going to tell me now post-Corona COVID that, let's take -- let's spend the next three months replacing all of the services that are integrated. IBM has what 3000 plus services for the customers are using that are integrated with Pagerduty. We can save a million dollars a year replacing this by doing this project. This -- no one's doing that. It's just not happening. That makes it even more sticky than it was before.

And when I see that with Slack and I see that there's something about the user behavior of the product and the business model, and the market’s still in focus on what was a narrative from a year ago, I'm going to focus on those. Zoom, I don't know and I mean, I'm curious from your end like, where do you see Zoom? Do you think I'm crazy?

DS: No, I think it's -- I mean, I do think you're crazy but that's beside the point. Zoom, it's just one of those trades that is just and so I -- for all that I said about how are you hedging yourself? I mean, I think it is just a runaway train and I don't short but I wouldn't short something like Zoom. It feels to me the same way as Tesla does, because it feels like a layup [ph]. I mean, we talked about a few weeks ago and I think we were kind of -- it could be this, could be that and the stocks up 50% since then, something like that. So it's -- the stock seems to be pricing in a lot. It's -- there's no way that it gets there. I think it does. That question of its moat is really a good one because I do think it's still there. I haven't tried Google Meet in the last few weeks. So maybe it's -- I'm missing out, but I do think they're..

AR: You’re not missing out. It's just improved. But like, Zoom is still the best.

DS: Right? And I'm looking at it -- the reason we use Zoom is because the sound quality for recording audio is actually -- we've tried a few audio specific places and this -- both the quality of the call and then the quality of the audio after the fact, it's among the best that I've tried so far. And I'm open to trying other ones but -- so I don't -- I'm not super bearish on it as a company, but you're right, I think it's one of those things where they have attracted attention and they have attracted a lot of big names.

And I think what the big names do is it probably crowds out -- a lot of those along with the headline risks that you've raised, crowds out a lot of their upside in terms of what else they might do to surprise investors like, you've thrown out the idea of Zoom production. And then also there's the Zoom social network and it's unlikely that they get to any of those things anyway, but then, when you throw on the fact that now they have to make sure that they're providing good enough security and they have to deal with the scrutiny of really being not just in the market, but at darling stock to a 2X degree of what it was last year, because it was, as you mentioned, it was the most expensive SaaS talk last year, but I think…

AR: It was de facto the best and it wasn't hyped. It wasn't getting like let's call it the press, but it's multiple and anyone smart enough to have looked at the business closely, if you talk to them, it was like Zoom is going to be -- is going to stay expensive. That was the view then. Because it's just like -- it's just winning, against the incumbent competition. No one is having a debate over whether or not Microsoft Teams is going to get it from the top and Mattermost is going to get it from the bottom, like Slack was.

That Opsgenies coming in and Splunks coming in and you price like whatever like Pagerduty, Again, everyone's got video but it was just like -- it was assumed without question that they would win. You didn't think about much like, yes, that if something was coming up for renewal, you're going up against Slack and if they -- sorry against Zoom, and if they use Zoom, that's all they really needed to accomplish and all of a sudden you've got an argument for potentially winning the customer by his story of customer happiness, the usage of the product.

DS: And it's interesting to think about Netflix because I think Netflix a decade ago, and I forget if we talked about this on the podcast or just before the podcast, but they were also sort of had competitive pressures and I wasn't following it super closely. So I'm sure I'm not going to quote the details right. But obviously, Blockbuster which they ended up dusting, but you had things like Coinstar, Redbox, you had sort of conviction, they pivoted their model from mailing DVDs to streaming.

And it's just, it's hard to see where Zoom goes when they’re not dealing with incumbents like Blockbuster and Coinstar that probably are not going to be agile enough, and they're not even dealing with not like they have to deal with the legacy media networks in the way that Netflix did work, where Netflix could kind of be a Trojan horse as far as licensing.

AR: I mean, Netflix came in the back door with the Starz deal. And Netflix rode the Post Office’s subsidy against Blockbuster.

DS: It's hard to see Zoom being able to do that when you have Facebook, all of a sudden deciding. To me, it looks like what they're doing is boxing them in and saying all right, your business is going to be video conferencing, like your best case scenario is that you still win video conferencing but good luck getting there and that's where what I think is the most interesting thing about what you're raising. And I don't know where I am on this, is this comes back to that last point of permanency. And I can definitely buy the argument that Slack is more flexible for whatever the scenario is, wherever we are in 2022, you would think Slack would be relatively well-positioned.

I think Zoom is still going to -- people are going to see video call for -- I saw a Bloomberg reporter tweeted about the point that Verizon negotiated their BlueJeans deal over BlueJeans calls and I think for business travel especially, I do think you're going to see some reverberations there, where high quality video conferencing can make up for having to go to a branch office, having to go to a conference even. I think you're going to see some changes in the use case for video conferencing on those margins. But to justify 80 times sales or whatever, and that's just where you have the -- I don't know where Slack ranks as compared to Zoom in the Robin Hood rankings. But I do think, that factor is sitting out there and the idea of Zoom so visible now.

So I think it’s really interesting to see you raising there, how much is this really going to stick and also the idea of the Zoom, having put just enough almost the opposite of a sweet spot, having put just enough of a bull's eye on themselves where people are going to be gunning for them, but they're not Facebook, they're not -- they're just putting themselves in the hot seat.

AR: I mean, they can't keep running their business, the way they're doing it, where I use it for 40 minutes for free. Because, I will tell you this, if stay at home lasts for very, very long, 40 minutes is more than enough time for a quick phone call, in terms of like, the average user. I've talked to several people at just startups, forget like people I've talked to in at enterprise level, SaaS, and they're just like, we have one license, or I don't know anyone else has a license at the company. I'm the only one or who has a paid one. And it's just like everyone else, I invite them. Like that's how it happens when we do these calls. And for the other guys, it's done like de facto this way.

I personally think Zoom is a hard one. All I would say at this point, I'm going to wait for earnings. I wouldn't touch that stock. So it reports June 2, it reports actually before Slack and Pagerduty. And I think, the only thing that to me is really irrelevant on Zoom, at the highest level. one thing that's for Slack at least and at Pagerduty too is both of them are doghouse names. They've had -- they've been going through since they went public one in April, one in June, they had been plagued. They have not had a conference call where everyone was like, oh, this is awesome. That's fact, number one.

And at the margin, we have data points since the start of this year. The Apple data point, Uber data point, ViacomCBS, IBM, but it's actually funny how much these two overlap. I think IBM is both Slack and Pagerduty’s largest customer. They both have big business with Oracle (ORCL). There's like a whole element of that the anti-Microsoft alliance that they've got on their side to go with everyone else in Woke Tech, when Jennifer Tejada like has interviewed people. She gets on. She’s like interviewing the Smartsheet CEO, she interviews Eric Yuan, she interviews Jeff Lawson at Twilio. Like they sit together, they're doing all their events and the overlap and whatnot. And you're like -- you're at the cool table, but you don't get the cool multiple.

That's kind of been -- that's like kind of a little bit of the way the story works in SaaS is like momentum investors are a huge driver in the space, and when the narrative has been messy, the sell side doesn't like you. And we can look at that and you invest based on marginal things in a narrative, in stories like this, because they're all story stocks at the end of the day. Nobody invests in these and it can make sense.

You're reading business model valuations that go out to 2032 for Zoom. I can't forecast this year, like I came up with roughly around 1,400. So like $1.4 billion or $1.42 billion. You saw how I did that exercise. I was basically like -- this needs to get to this multiple and then we work backwards by ‘20 like, I expect them to get to $2.3 billion by 2021 calendar, fiscal 2022. So that means it's got to go from here to here this year and then, it's got to go from there to there next year. And that's neutral.

I own a company that's at 25 times forward sales two years from now. But right now that gets me to -- I wouldn't short Zoom, I wouldn't go long Zoom. What do I have -- what do they have to achieve to get there this year? And how does that -- how do you figure that out on per customer and like, what data are we going to get when they report on June 2 other than the stupid milestone metrics they've disclosed so far?

They gave a guidance of $905 million, March 6. You think they're going to guide to $1.4 billion for the year, or 1.3? I don't think so. Is it going to go up that much, can it? It's a coin flip. But I do know that like I have uncertainty around this name, that has now crept in, around how the product is consumed, who it's competing against -- what defines it, what's its cost structure? Slack’s got 88% gross margins. Zoom had about 400, 500 basis points less before this.

Well, Zoom now has every single employee. Slack has a de-facto usage that was because it's chat app like a WhatsApp or whatever, where you're on, you're off, you're on, you're off, but it's there in the background. Zoom all of a sudden has people who were full time subscribers, who maybe never used it, go from zero percent usage or 1% usage to a 100%, the most they can be using it.

How does that change your business, while you were giving this away for free? Because before it wasn't a problem, you give it away for free. Again you're not expecting everybody to be sitting on it. It's not WhatsApp, it's not FaceTime. It's not something where I don't know. I think these are things that are -- you can say there's uncertainty that has occurred here that did not exist beforehand. Meanwhile, there is more certainty for both Slack and Pagerduty relative to the perception of the way things were at the start of the year. And that's what you got to do when you look at the gap between them and you say, okay, the risk reward on balance here is superior.

DS: Last question, I guess, and I just pulled up their revenue estimates. The high revenue estimate for Slack is $926 million this year. Are you expecting the light bulb to be the earnings report or you just think it's going to be a couple, it's a succession of…

AR: I can't see how they can mess up this earnings report. Yes, I do think this earnings report like he already gave you that they added 9,000 net new paid customers by the middle -- a week past the midpoint of this quarter. They've been averaging 5,000. He's given you an important metric that they measure themselves on already a month ago. Zoom hasn't. Zoom’s given you $10 million, $200 million, $300 million. These are new metrics disclosed by them. They weren't telling you the stuff before.

DS: So it's interesting. It's an interesting setup and it's interesting to think about because Slack is, it's more than just -- it seems like it's just text messaging. But as we said, it's sort of that nervous system and it's even the texting the text, communication is still relatively sophisticated and relatively well-organized in a way that we know from a variety of other products it's not to be taken for granted. So well, it'll be interesting. So we've got -- we've heard it here, June 4 is the estimated date for Slack’s earnings according to our site. And so it'll be interesting to see, it's only a couple weeks away by the time you're listening to it, so interesting to see how this is plays out.

AR: I mean, I think it's going to be super interesting, to tell you the truth. And I could not tell you like -- I would say to the average listener, it's a crapshoot. There's a lot to think about and if you're a trader, I don't necessarily know like, what the volatility in the way it is, that there's any reason to pick a side. I think Slack has given us enough information and I -- at least for me, I've been able to figure it out enough on my own. But maybe we'll get someone that maybe we'll get someone in SaaS next time and we'll discuss all this and see what they think.

DS: Yeah, because that’s something interesting…

AR: Outsider perspective.

DS: We've got some interesting episodes we've been talking about. So for those of you listening, watch out hopefully we get a couple of those together because I think it'll add some more breadth to what we've been covering here. So all right, Akram any -- so we mentioned the positions at the top, did you, we’ve covered a lot of SaaS names, but any other?

AR: No. No other positions. I mean, I'll be looking at them as they come. Splunk reports this week, obviously, I’m probably paying attention there. That's one where you got to be thinking about them taking a victory lap on COVID, the quiet victory lap that's been happening. So you should be hearing those words. What were they again, accelerated and…

DS: Amplify, amplify.

AR: Yes, the double A's, my initials, you know, accelerated and...pocket aces. Accelerated and amplified and the Fed is right behind us.

DS: The digital transformation, cloud migration, you could write a song, the digital transformation, the cloud migration, we're going to accelerate, we're going to amplify, good time to run a SaaS company.

AR: They are definitely having fun and that's also just about the time where you say five years from now that was it. So that was as good as it ever got.

DS: We thought that we were there last summer but here we are again. So…

AR: Well look, we got a good nice setup last summer. I mean, like it did puke. You had the WeWorks, you had -- I mean like, look where Pagerduty is today. I mean, I look at it and I've had people be like, how's this not a $60 stock? And I’m like I don't know, man. And then like I talked to people who make the bearish argument. They're like, look, the Opsgenie, I'm like bro, like thanks for telling me what I've laid out. Thank you.

It's just a reminder of Veeva (VEEV), right? Like, I mean, Veeva was an example where you went through it and to this day, like that Veeva TAM and CRM, I nailed that seven years ago. I look at it, I'm like that TAM was spot on but when I saw them pivot, and I saw EMC with whatever turn, Documentum, them into an orphan, I flipped the tray and I laid out the bull thesis. I'm like, I've seen this before. I watched them rip apart Sega Diamonds [ph] and Siebel. And here we go again. And oh, by the way, this is happening. No one wants to invest any resources here.

You flip the short to long. Because, these companies don't exist in a vacuum, I mean, that's just the way it is, like people adapt, they compete, they change and things happen in the marketplace like. I look at Zoom today -- like let's not get into that, like why didn’t they buy Dropbox? I can tell you, do you know whether or not I actually have a Zoom account? I don't. I have yet to literally open, install, have an ID or anything. I click on links. I just -- everyone always invites me and it’s just like a WhatsApp message or an email.

I don't know anything. And there's nothing to me about the product that exists. It hasn't -- it's like installed in my computer on the background, but it hasn't done anything to make me sticky. There's no lock in, there's no, it's not like I don't have a home screen there. It's not like something that I've got my contacts. I've got this. It's organized. And here we are recording podcasts regularly on it. You think I would have taken the time. That's how frictionless it is. It's so frictionless to the point it's actually bad. Because you want the user to feel like he's using a product there. For me, it's just like, hey, all right, I'm in. Click on a link, all right. And hang up, it's gone. It disappeared.

DS: Give it away and you hope you make it up on volume.

AR: Yeah, I mean, at least Facebook and Apple and these guys I mean, when I consider what Apple does, all my subscriptions are being handled by Apple. It's okay. You want to subscribe to The Washington Post again. Here you go. Here Apple Pay, Apple Pay this. You want to use your Apple ID to enter here. Do you want to use your Instagram ID to enter Cameo? They’ve figured it out how to do this in so many other ways, shape or form and you're like Zoom is not going to start today and backwards work into that market.

The best thing they could do is buy something completely unrelated to their business with their valuation that where some people would think is absolutely crazy. But just recognizing that maybe they have to do something just that crazy where they're at now today, to really cause a ruckus in this space. Just like, we didn't get into it. But when Atlassian came after Slack, the argument was that they'll kill them HipChat, Trello, the whole ecosystem uses that they had, and it didn't work.

And eventually, they threw up that white flag, and they said, you know what, we're going to focus on this. I mean, if Atlassian is going to throw up the white flag to you and we've seen this now with Opsgenie too. They may end up having to do that here as well. Or they may end up having to potentially buy a Pagerduty or just not so much focus on this market. You look at these things, and you say, these are companies where they're really good at what they're doing and some of them still can't do it.

So like, why hasn't Slack gotten the benefit of the doubt whereas Zoom has. And that's the -- that's these things where like the market gets preoccupied with the metric for a little bit and then, all of a sudden it shakes it off and it's just forgets about it like it never existed.

And then we just saw that by the way with Twilio. Literally, all they had to do was talk about two customer wins per flex. If you look at the margin in terms of what the revenue was and how you typically guide, that was not enough to change. What it did is it got people excited about the narrative again. It's like, okay, why haven't you talked about this for two quarters? Give us something, give us something to sink our teeth into and measure and track.

Once they give you that and once you see it, things can change in the way investors view your story immediately overnight. We saw with Tesla last year. Five years of battling back and forth of going nowhere. And it erased it in two months. Did much change financially with Tesla? No it was just like, you know what this company's not going away. They're in that good enough position right now. Well, how big can it get? I don't know, but it's not going. And as soon as that happened, it took off again.

DS: I'm just still thinking remembering HipChat, which was a -- a lots of these messaging apps that come and go. Campfire, HipChat, maybe Slack is the one to…

AR: Campfire is what, the Basecamp one, right?

DS: Yeah. 37 Signals or basically I forget what is, yeah.

AR: Their only investor is Jeff Bezos.

DS: Yeah, but that DHH right.

AR: That's that guy.

DS: Yeah, big guy. So all right, good stuff Akram. We'll be watching obviously the Slack earnings closely and hopefully, we can get some more into the SaaS names in coming weeks.

AR: All right, take care, bro. Thanks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Daniel Shvartsman is long GOOG.

Akram's Razor is long PD, WORK, FB, and TWLO.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.