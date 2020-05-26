I have written a series of articles on ethanol producer Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) since Q3 2018 that have focused on the shortcomings of book value as a valuation measure for heavily-indebted companies that are caught in a structural oversupply environment. The company's share price has declined by as much as 92% over that time as ethanol production margins have moved steadily downward amid continued overproduction by U.S. ethanol producers (see figure).

An interesting observation that has been made frequently in the comments of these articles has noted that Pacific Ethanol's price-to-book ratio, which has fallen as low as 0.03 in recent months (see figure), makes the company an attractive takeover target and, by extension, speculative long investment opportunity. Its market capitalization range of $14-$34 million since March suggests that its 450 million gallons of ethanol production capacity are being valued at $0.03-$0.08/gallon. This argument has gained strength in recent weeks as ethanol production margins have rebounded to 5-month highs, reaching levels that would make a $0.08/gallon acquisition price an incredible bargain.

My previous articles have discussed the reasons why this argument is flawed, including Pacific Ethanol's low production margins relative to other publicly-traded ethanol producers such as Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) and REX American Resources (REX), and the challenges that are inherent when trying to value assets that have been unprofitable for the last several quarters. There is a third shortcoming that explains why Pacific Ethanol has not been acquired despite an asset valuation that is a fraction of the $0.49/gallon price that it sold some of its capacity for just this March. Specifically, investors must account for the company's large debt load, which is not directly reflected in its market capitalization.

Enterprise value is a measure of a company's value that accounts for its assets, but also for its debt. Enterprise value attempts to capture the full value of a company for complete acquisition purposes. In other words, the measure attempts to represent the price tag of an entire company rather than of just its shares (e.g., market capitalization).

Market capitalization can provide a rough approximation of a company's enterprise value in situations where the company has limited debt and minimal cash reserves. This is rare, though, and certainly does not apply to companies like Pacific Ethanol that have high debt levels. Calculating the enterprise value of Pacific Ethanol quickly reveals why market capitalization alone can be an inaccurate measure of a company's value.

The textbook formula is:

Enterprise value = market capitalization + debt + minority interest + preferred equity - cash and cash equivalents.

I like to subtract inventories as well when analyzing commodities companies since these are quickly convertible to cash at an easily-identified value. Enterprise value's inclusion of debt is based on the fact that a complete acquisition of a company that is not in bankruptcy will involve the transfer of its debt to the buyer. Cash and inventories, by contrast, are excluded from the calculation since cash is implicitly recognized in the market capitalization value.

Applying this formula to Pacific Ethanol's latest earnings report, which was released earlier this month, yields an enterprise value of $215.6 million. On a 450 million gallon annual production capacity basis this is equal to $0.48/gallon. Even if Pacific Ethanol was able to sell all of its remaining capacity for the $0.49/gallon price that it received earlier this year for some of its Midwestern capacity, which benefits from that region's corn cost basis, its current share price would have very limited upside. This is an overly optimistic assumption, though, especially given that Pacific Ethanol's capacity was so unprofitable during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that the company cut production by 60% (although more recently this has been reduced to 50%). Furthermore, the $0.48/gallon of production capacity enterprise value result stands in sharp contrast to the $0.07/gallon of production capacity market capitalization result. The ethanol market will need to completely rebound from the depths reached in March just to support Pacific Ethanol's current share price, in other words.

PEIX enterprise value (in millions except for share price) 12/31/2019 Share price as of 5/25/2020 $0.59 Diluted shares outstanding 48.4 Market cap $31.7 Short-term debt $89.9 Long-term debt $160.0 Total debt $249.9 Minority interest $5.3 Preferred equity $1.0 Cash, restricted cash, and eq. $26.8 Inventories $45.5 Enterprise value $215.6

The good news for Pacific Ethanol's investors is that such a rebound is indeed in the making. I expect U.S. ethanol demand to completely rebound by 2021 as that year's Renewable Volume Obligation under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] are implemented. Leaks from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which administers the RFS2, indicate that the regulator intends to mandate the full blending volumes established by federal law when it releases its final rulemaking this November. This will cause U.S. ethanol demand to rebound to at least 2019's volumes, and possibly higher, if gasoline demand recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown orders. Even if gasoline demand in early 2021 is lower than expected due to an additional wave of the pandemic, moreover, ethanol demand could still rebound if E15 is rapidly adopted around the country.

The bad news for Pacific Ethanol's investors is that these conditions, which are possible but by no means certain, will be required just to justify the company's current share price. In the meantime shareholders will carry that risk that Pacific Ethanol's creditors do not continue to grant it maturity extensions, especially given its sizable amount of current debt. Past extensions were granted before the coronavirus-induced ethanol demand disruption, after all. Barring an unlikely return of both ethanol production margins and volumes to the average levels experienced in 2018, then, Pacific Ethanol's high enterprise value-to-market cap ratio will be a headwind to its share price in the coming quarters.

