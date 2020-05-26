In a report penned early on in the COVID-19 crisis, I explained that the crisis could eventually accelerate the demise of the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380. In a Dutch printed magazine, I outlined why an accelerated demise would be likely even though some readers saw opportunities for the super jumbo in a post-COVID-19 era. In this analysis, we look at how things have developed since we first analyzed the already uncertain future for the Airbus A380.

Source: Wikimedia

Airbus A380: No exception during the grounding

One of our first observations in mid-March, which was relatively early into the crisis, was that the cut off in demand for air travel was so abrupt that the age of the aircraft didn't really matter. At the time, we went through all Airbus A380 deliveries to check the status of these aircraft and concluded that around 100 aircraft out of 242 aircraft delivered were inactive. So, around 40% of the worldwide A380 fleet had been idled just days into the crisis while Emirates, at the time, was just started idling its superjumbo fleet.

In a normal environment, you would normally see relatively young aircraft being kept in the fleet and that would have been in the benefit of the relatively young superjumbo fleet. However, these are not normal times. From older Airbus A340s to brand new Boeing 787s, no aircraft was able to dodge the bullet and, eventually, got parked unless they were selected for freighter operations, repatriation, or keeping essential routes open.

Post-COVID-19 Recovery: Limited role for the Airbus A380

In my first "Airbus A380 COVID" report, I noted the following:

What could become a problem, however, is that if airlines start looking for recovery of their capacity that they will be more disciplined in that recovery and find that the Airbus A380 provides too much of a capacity addition and risk to their ambitions.

The big question mark at this stage is how permanent the damage to the economy will be and that would be key in the recovery of air travel demand. Growth of the air travel market is strongly supported by economic growth. Over the past years, we have seen strong growth that increased growth rates. As the skies and airports get more crowded, the demand for bigger aircraft increases. However, these aircraft really seem to be last in line to benefit from strong growth. At the same time, when the global economy faces a downturn, it is the bigger jets that suffer first.

Even if we are taking into consideration that part of the fall in demand for air travel is temporary, things do not look well for the bigger aircraft. The reason is simple: The recovery will be a phased one where capacity will be added incrementally in an effort not to overflow the market with capacity. With that in mind, we know that even if the bigger aircraft can return to the skies, they will be the last ones to return.

The bigger issue would be supporting air travel over the longer term. Many airlines are currently being held afloat by government loans. To burn off their increased debt load, these aircraft will need to operate cost-efficient aircraft while balancing supply and demand. The Airbus A380 isn't suitable for that role as it is a big chunk of capacity while it doesn't have the aerodynamic and propulsive efficiencies that the newest aircraft do have.

The Airbus A380 aircraft is so big that it is the last plane to be ordered to support growth, while it is the first aircraft to be phased out when growth stalls or demand even declines.

Failed business case: New selling point

Source: Emirates

That actually brings us to the point that has always been the aircraft's pain point and that is that the aircraft was initially designed to carry 555 passengers in a comfortable configuration while Airbus bet on airport congestion as the selling points of the Airbus A380. Technology wise, the A380 fell between two generations of aerodynamic and propulsive efficiencies which made the aircraft less cost efficient. That is because the aircraft hit the market too late to have state-of-the-art technology in service, but it was way too early for demand to support Airbus A380. Airbus's business case simply did not exist and this has been known for years but even with changes to frequency oriented networks and point-to-point operations, the European jet maker pushed through the project as a matter of pride.

Facing slow sales, Airbus refocused the business case and started touting the comfort of their aircraft. While I believe the Airbus A380 offers unprecedented comfort levels in aviation, reinventing the super jumbo with luxury bars and showers does not help improve the cost efficiency of the aircraft. It helps the revenue side of the equation attracting a new type of traveler with a new type of product. Even with these luxury items installed, the Airbus A380 is a big aircraft that is not fit to play a huge role in recovery of the air travel market. We are currently seeing load factors of around 30% on aircraft, while the industry standard break-even load factor is around 60 to 80 percent. Although we are seeing some recovery in bookings, it might take a while before those load levels are achieved again. For the Airbus A380, this essentially means that, in absolute figures, it has to sell more seats to reach break-even and possibly even in relative figures due to its lacking cost efficiency and that really has always been the problem that the Airbus A380 faced: An aircraft too big and too early for its intended purpose.

Airbus sculpted a Plan B to market the Airbus A380 focusing on luxury and comfort and that worked to some extent, but it primarily is something that worked for Emirates. Dubai is where tourists get to experience luxury at a very affordable price. The Airbus A380 travel experience is part of that emersion. However, very important in the entire formula of the Airbus A380 is business travel. Business travelers are the ones filling the first and business class seats, and currently, there are significant doubts on whether that part of the travel segment will rebound any time soon. The consensus is that while people will still be flying, business travel might change and that would mean that existing seating configurations would no longer make sense. For the Airbus A380 that once again hits hard because of the size of the aircraft and the already lacking efficiency due to older technology and repurposing the aircraft. Changes to business travel dynamics could destroy the Plan B that Airbus used for years to markets its A380 aircraft.

Figure 1: Oil prices (Source: Mactrotrends)

A lot of business travel is driven by the petroleum industry and low oil prices do not bode well for business activity and demand for air travel from the industry. On the other side, low oil prices could also reflect reduced economic growth or activity which also reduces demand for business travel, in general. So, if economies shrink, then the economics of the Airbus A380 are also affected and that is something that is often not considered when reviewing the prospects of the Airbus A380. What we are seeing is that even the Plan B for the Airbus A380 is becoming [more than] shaky.

Alternative views on the Airbus A380

I believe that the supporting case for the Airbus A380 already wasn't strong and has been eroded over the past weeks, but there have been some interesting views on the role for the Airbus A380 in a post-COVID-19 era. One theory is that another round of consolidation among airlines is likely. That would mean that airlines flying under their own names now to the same destinations could bundle their capacities into one single flight with the Airbus A380. That might, however, sound familiar as this has similarities with the business case that Airbus envisioned for the Airbus A380 when it launched the aircraft and that case never was as strong as Airbus believed it would be. The reason is that travelers more than ever prefer flexibility and point-to-point flying, both are trends that go against the purpose and suitability of the Airbus A380. A crisis as we are facing now likely will not change that. It is more likely that capacities will be reduced to better balance supply and demand in which case a consolidated airline will simply try to operate 1 flight instead of two unless demand exists to put a second aircraft on the route, but that would suggest we are going to perfectly rebound in demand and the current projections point at two-year recovery trajectory.

A second envisioned role is that with social distancing in mind, the Airbus A380 is a perfect plane to transport passengers. However, social distancing inside a cabin of an aircraft would mean that you could fill the cabin to roughly 33% of the normal capacity and that really isn't going to work out financially if you the break-even load factors tend to be around 66 to 80 percent. It would mean that ticket prices should double or increase by roughly 150% to achieve the same profits. It is unlikely that with ticket prices doubling the demand profile for air travel would remain the same. So, with social distancing in mind, the Airbus A380 with its huge cabin area also does not make sense.

Future of the Airbus A380

Figure 2: Airbus A380 fleet and rumored changes

The Airbus A380 is in an extremely bad spot. Airbus initially focused on a business case for the Airbus A380 that did not exist and later on repurposed the A380 focusing on higher yield segments to make the math add up for the superjumbo. With reduced and uncertain demand for air travel, in general, but more importantly business travel, the size, and the repurposed seating mix of the Airbus A380 make a role for the super jumbo in the post-COVID-19 recovery less likely.

We went through the airline plans for the Airbus A380 and found the following:

Air France already planned to phase out its Airbus A380 fleet by 2022, but the 9 A380s that were still in the fleet will no longer be used.

All Nippon Airways will not be taking delivery of their final Airbus A380 at this stage.

Etihad Airways is rumored to be considering removing its fleet of 10 Airbus A380s.

Lufthansa will phase out 7 out of 14 A380s. The airline initially planned to sell 6 Airbus A380s back to Airbus in 2022 and 2023.

Qatar Airways will not be flying their 10 A380s for at least a year and even considers removing the aircraft from the fleet entirely.

Thai International Airways is, currently, going through restructuring, which likely will have consequences for the A380s.

Emirates is rumored to be reducing its A380 fleet by 40%.

We put everything together in an interactive monitor and observed that 40% of the overall fleet could disappear. However, phasing out fleets is not as easy as it seems and that also holds for the Airbus A380. If airlines own the aircraft and decide to phase out the aircraft, they will likely have to recognize a charge. Similarly, when returning aircraft early from leases there are penalty payments associated. Especially, an airline such as Emirates will not be keen on phasing out a significant portion of the fleet even if it makes sense with the current state of the industry in mind as it would directly send value of their assets lower. Instead, it is more likely that the airline will be looking to cancel some of its remaining orders for the Airbus A380 or defer them and start a fleet transformation that follows the industry trend to the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 but in a much more measured way with respect to the Airbus A380.

Conclusion

The Airbus A380, currently, is in a very bad spot. Demand for air travel has been eroded so just like almost any aircraft it is hard to fill these aircraft. The bigger problem for the Airbus A380 is that the aircraft might play a smaller role as the industry recovers. Even with low oil prices or a big cabin area, the Airbus A380 doesn't offer a fit solution as it lacks a measured approach towards capacity deployment and lacks cost efficiency. The problem with the Airbus A380 has always been filling the aircraft and with a recovery profile for the airline industry that will stretch years, the Airbus A380 likely is the last aircraft on paper that can be activated for service again.

While it seemingly does make a lot of sense to phase out the Airbus A380. It should also be considered that airlines will be facing write offs when decommissioning their Airbus A380 fleets or face penalty payments to lessors when returning aircraft from lease earlier than contractually stipulated. What holds, however, is that once again the weakness of the business case for the Airbus A380 has been demonstrated and you could say that even today during the crisis the Airbus A380 future is not plunging because Emirates more or less is force not to aggressively phase out the aircraft to preserve the little value these aircraft have in the market. Airlines with a relatively small fleet of A380s such as Air France and Lufthansa can easily decommission some of their aircraft, especially since their governments likely demand greener fleets, while Emirates would force itself to do a multi-billion write off if it aggressively starts decommissioning the Airbus A380.

