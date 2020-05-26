Summary
Since the market bottom in late March, the S&P 500 is up more than 30%, a historically rapid climb over a two-month period.
This article looks at the decile of stocks within the S&P 500 that have done the best over this period.
The best performers are highlighted by Energy stocks and cyclicals that were punished during the dramatic February/early March sell-off, and have sharply rebounded.
In an economic scenario where much more of the economy has shifted on-line to mitigate the spread of the virus, it is not surprising that Information Technology (XLK) is the best performing sector