50 Best S&P 500 Stocks Since Market Bottom

About: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), Includes: AMZN, DHI, DO, IJR, LEN, LEN.B, LNC, MDY, MKTX, NE, NVDA, PHM, PYPL, RSP, VAL, VTR, XLE, XLK
by: Ploutos
Ploutos
Summary

Since the market bottom in late March, the S&P 500 is up more than 30%, a historically rapid climb over a two-month period.

This article looks at the decile of stocks within the S&P 500 that have done the best over this period.

The best performers are highlighted by Energy stocks and cyclicals that were punished during the dramatic February/early March sell-off, and have sharply rebounded.

In an economic scenario where much more of the economy has shifted on-line to mitigate the spread of the virus, it is not surprising that Information Technology (XLK) is the best performing sector