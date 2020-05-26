With the coronavirus pandemic tapering off and tail risks being suppressed by the Fed, U.S. stock markets have climbed one "wall of worry" after another, as the S&P 500 (SPY) is on the verge of breaking through the key 3,000 level and 200-day moving average. Meanwhile, dwindling fear has led to the nosedive in the volatility index (VIX) under 30, as well as a 40%+ plunge in the volatility ETF (VXX) from its March peak. That said, to keep the collapse in perspective, VXX remains up 50% from 3 months ago in spite of the S&P 500 erasing all losses during that period:

Indeed, as discussed in the previous article on the topic of positive roll yield, the VIX term structure being in backwardation had provided additional fuel to VXX's meteoric rise during the course of the panic selling. Though, the tide has since turned with the front-month futures (VX1) trading back above the spot index for the 5th straight week:

The normalization of the VIX term structure back to contango implies that the roll yield in VXX is once again in the negative, which would lead to price erosion in VXX that we had been accustomed to during a bull market. Below regression analysis shows that the wider the VX1-VIX spread, the more profound the underperformance in VXX would be relative to the VIX index over the ensuing 4 weeks:

In other words, given the current VIX-VX1 spread of +7%, the analysis suggests that VXX will remain flat even if VIX was to rise by 8.5% due to the effect of negative roll yield. As such, the odds significantly favor the downside, especially with long-term technical picture turning negative in both VIX and VXX.

Long-Term Downtrend Looms Ahead In VIX and VXX

In our outlook on S&P 500 last week, we wrote that the VIX's decline back under its 20-week moving average after an extended period of time marked a turning point for both the VIX and broader stock market. To be specific, after 11 consecutive weeks above the long-term moving average, VIX dropped under the crucial technical support and failed to climb back above on the subsequent retest:

As such, long-term technicals have turned decisively bearish and suggest VIX is most likely headed back to where it started to complete a 100% retracement, similar to early and late 2018 as shown above. Given the magnitude of the initial upspike, the mean-reversion process could take multiple months based on post-2008 Great Financial Crisis as a precedent:

A similar picture emerges for the VXX, which has likewise entered a long-term downtrend after the 10-week moving average began pointing south for the first time in 12 weeks:

Empirically, we observe that VXX would gravitate towards all-time lows once the 10-week moving average started trending lower, with the most recent instances back in early and late 2018. Statistically, there is more than 70% chance of a substantial decline averaging 10% in the next 8 weeks upon entering a long-term downtrend based on the 10-week moving average:

Date VXX # Straight Weeks 10WMA Trended Higher Forward Chg In VXX 1-Week 2-Weeks 4-Weeks 8-Weeks 3/31/2014 669.44 4 6.96% -0.31% -4.40% -19.89% 11/17/2014 446.72 8 -1.86% -6.52% 7.09% 27.04% 2/16/2015 464.80 6 -4.92% -3.51% -11.43% -23.27% 10/26/2015 301.28 10 -4.20% 16.62% 0.42% 4.20% 3/14/2016 309.60 11 -0.26% -11.52% -12.51% -19.02% 4/16/2018 42.11 11 -1.63% -4.30% -15.89% -24.91% 1/28/2019 35.09 16 -2.45% -7.12% -14.56% -16.61% 5/18/2020 34.35 12 Average -1.19% -2.38% -7.32% -10.35% Median -1.86% -4.30% -11.43% -19.02% % Positive 14.29% 14.29% 28.57% 28.57%

Combined with the positive technical and seasonal factors supportive of further upside in the broader market, stars are aligned for the VIX and VXX to continue its round-trip back to the year-to-date lows.

U.S.-China Geopolitical Tensions Unlikely To Derail The Risk-On Rally

The biggest risk to our outlook is the deteriorating relationship between U.S. and China, which was further strained by the latter's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong. In turn, threats by the U.S. through means of additional sanctions could certainly lead to a temporary spike in volatility. That being said, a severe conflict such as "trade war 2.0" is unlikely to materialize in the near-term in our opinion, considering the focus of both countries remains to stabilize their respective economies which are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19. Hence, we expect any escalation to stop short of derailing the broader market rally and continued decline in VXX.

