Health Catalyst’s Quarter-Mainly good-its visibility mainly murky

Writing about quarterly results for software companies in the time of the virus is a fraught undertaking. One has to try to consider the impact of the upside down economy on quarterly results, on sequential quarter guidance and then on likely results over the coming year. Different companies are seeing different impacts on demand-and sometimes different product lines are differently impacted. Given that the specific conditions of the economy are essentially unique at this point in 2020, with no past analogs on which to rely-(the 1918 pandemic doesn’t really qualify as an analog), forecasts are more of a guess and are less grounded in looking at trend analysis. It is not a comfortable situation in which to write an IT investment blog.

On any given day, headlines proclaim that a cure for the virus is at hand, that a vaccine for the virus is at hand or that the economic future is dim and unknowable. On any given day, stocks are trading “risk-on”, risk-off: or something else. And on any given day, software stocks are trading as though stay-at home and e-commerce is the only possible investment thesis, and then on the day I started writing this article, (Monday, May 19th) the exact opposite is the case. Investors trade bundles of “stay-at-home” names and their opposites without much knowledge or concern about anything specific other than names are in certain bundles and a correct trading strategy is based on algorithms tied to the momentum of such bundles. Trying to make money on daily swings in mood or news is not the kind of investing to which I have ever aspired.

I sincerely hope that the latest news about the progress towards a Covid-19 virus proves to be accurate; I have reasonable confidence that the Fed will continue to push down on its part of the accelerator as the Chairman said in his “60 Minutes” interview. But nothing I write in this article is based on how that comes out or when this crisis ends.

This is an article about Health Catalyst (HCAT) an IT vendor that uses advanced analytics and a custom created data base to help its clients run their facilities and services more efficiently. It is a business and not a research project, and thus it has pivoted to some degree to providing its clients with analytical solutions that help track and manage the spread of Covid-19. That does not make it a “virus” stock or part of the “work-from-home” bundle. As the crisis recedes, Health Catalyst will have a strong business with many prospective growth opportunities and a decent business model.

The company has withdrawn guidance beyond Q2 on the basis that the unique impacts of Covid-19 have made forecasting too fraught and uncertain. But the outlook for the company hasn’t dimmed in terms of its ability to generate growth of between 25%-30% over the longer term with a steady improvement in margins, and when the virus recedes as a factor in decision making amongst health care providers, HCAT’ bundle of services will almost certainly be received as “need to have” capabilities by an increasing swathe of potential customers. That is the thesis here, and not how much revenue the company will lose or gain in dealing with the impacts of the virus on its clients.

The company has said, without equivocation, that such data is unknowable, and given it is in the analytics space using the most advanced algorithms to provide its users with actionable data, I have to imagine that not knowing, means not knowing. The company has made concessions to some of its own customers whose economics have been seriously damaged by the ban on elective surgeries; that is going to continue through this quarter and perhaps beyond and makes detailed forecasting more or less impossible. The company is seeing some of its users de-prioritize certain consulting projects, and of course the financial stresses under which some of its potential users are operating have made it difficult to forecast both the timing and amount of new sales of its DOS (Data Operating System). My view is that ultimately DOS or something similar, will eventually be a “must have” at all health care facilities. The need for this technology is being underscored by the Covid-19 crisis. Whatever might be the specific results in this current quarter and for the balance of the fiscal year seems to this writer to be far less important than the company's ability to consistently acquire new DOS customers, the heart of this company's flywheel.

All of that said, however, the company does have a specific bundle of services that it is offering to potential clients-basically a light version of the company’s data platform, bundled with a patient safety application suite, that includes Covid-19 public health surveillance mode. Perhaps of single most important significance at this point in time is the company’s contact tracking application which will be used to track the contacts of exposed individuals-both patients and healthcare workers. Part of this solution is based on technology recently acquired when the company purchased Able Software. Some of the company's consulting capabilities that are designed for use to remediate impacts of Covid-19 is being offered at cost by HCAT, and thus will not contribute to profits this year, but it is clearly an excellent strategy in terms of customer acquisition which should enhance the growth thesis and the case to buy these shares.

The company has seen some substantial increase in demand for some of its Covid-19 solutions beyond the levels it has anticipated. In particular the company has seen substantial usage of its Patient and Staff Tracker solution-the kind of thing that has become mission critical in terms of tracing the exposure of the virus.

The specifics of Health Catalyst Q1 financial results

The financial results that Health Catalyst reported were better than might have been feared-and were essentially congruent with the preannouncement the company had provided when it sold convertible debt in early April. The company offers services in two buckets. One of these is its professional services offering. I will discuss that in some detail below. The other is the bucket described as technology. Technology includes access to the company’s proprietary data base (DOS) and it also includes specific packaged software that uses data to create actionable results.

Technology revenues grew by 23% while professional services revenues grew by 36% year on year last quarter. As might be anticipated, gross margins on technology are far greater than gross margins on professional services. In addition, there were some elements of professional services that incurred one time costs, and the company provided discounted professional services to support users during the Covid-19. Overall, given the mix change and the decline in professional services gross margins, gross margins for all of HCAT fell by about 280 bps in its fiscal Q4.

Contrariwise, the company achieved some decent leverage as it scale continues to ramp. Overall, non-GAAP operating expense was 62% this quarter compared to 71% in the year earlier quarter. Leverage was about equal with regards to research and development and sales and market on a GAAP basis and was slightly higher for sales and marketing on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP, sales and marketing expense grew in high single digits year on year while research and development expense rose about 15%. General and administrative expense rose by 30%.

The company’s Q2 quarterly forecast is derived from prudent/conservative assumptions. Management has forecast that its consulting business will decline, both because its customers are distracted in terms of their priorities and under financial stress. In addition, some consulting business is going to be done on a pass through basis with exceptionally low margins as part of a customer support strategy. The company expects that its acquisition of new technology users will be attenuated because of the current conditions in the market for new services. Some of that may be offset because the company is offering Covid-19 specific applications including tracking that are important for health care providers and important in reopening. The company will also benefit from contractual escalators and overall usage based pricing, with usage likely to continue to expand.

There is likely to be some pent-up demand to close DOS engagements later in 2020, but given the revenue recognition for new customers, this is not likely to produce a great deal of revenue this year, although it should accelerate growth in 2021. The company called out that it was successful in closing a major new DOS customer, Carle Foundation with a relationship starting last month. The Carle Foundation is a 433 bed magnet hospital in Urbana, IL .

The company, as mentioned, is not forecasting the specifics of its revenue expectation beyond the current quarter which is quite understandable given the uncertainties about so many elements of revenue. I am inclined to believe that a conservative view of revenue for the full year would be around $185 million. I would be inclined to believe that results for 2021 would be likely to show strong growth of perhaps 30% based on pent-up demand, both for professional services and for deployment of the company’s DOS platform and its ancillary solutions. So, in terms of calculating an EV/S ratio, I am going to use a 12 month forward revenue estimate of $190 million. The company’s net cash balance is currently around $155 million, and its outstanding shares are around 37.1 million. That brings the company’s enterprise value to around $935 million, and puts the forward EV/S ratio to about 4.8X. That EV/S ratio is about half average for a company in the mid-20% growth cohort. Part of that valuation is probably a function of the company’s cash burn; the company’s free cash flow margin was -38% last quarter and -21% last year and that is one of the lowest such margins to be seen by companies in the mid-20% growth cohort, or indeed at any growth cohort. The weak results in terms of cash flow relate to some seasonal factors in Q1 and some one time factors last year. I expect that in a normal environment, the company should be able to reach break-even cash flow results by the end of 2021.

I believe that one factor that has retarded valuation has been the relative significant level of cash burn reported last year and specifically last quarter. Much of the cash burn last quarter was a function of "other assets and liabilities" a caption whose results continually move. I am not concerned that the company has a disadvantaged business model.

There is a great deal of potential leverage in the model. My guess is that some of it is going to be seen by Q4 this fiscal year, with losses by that time contracting to below the current consensus. The company has taken some measures toward cost containment, such that its losses in the current quarter should be comparable to those of Q1, despite marginally lower revenue. The company’s convertible debt offering extinguished some high-interest rate debt, as well as leaving the company with a rather substantial cash balance which will allow it to be opportunistic in adding tuck-in acquisitions which are likely to become available. One such recent acquisition was that of Able Health which was bought earlier this year for $27 million. Able is in the sweet spot of the kind of applications that health systems are eager to procure as it measures the quality and regulatory compliance of various treatments. There is a lots of waste in the health care system and Able’s technology helps to identify which procedures are not improving patient outcomes. This should help health care providers better optimize treatment patterns and to present specific data that will aid them in their reimbursement process. I expect that the company’s cash balance will allow it to find a number of similar strategic acquisitions which will accelerate growth going forward. This company does not generate a substantial level of deferred revenue because of the basis on which it sells; it has built in escalators which over time will prove far more lucrative than getting paid a fixed sum in advance.

Reviewing Health Catalyst’s Opportunities

Health Catalyst is a recent IPO and I initially reviewed the company’s outlook last July and then again in October. Back in October, the shares were selling at $32, and they are currently selling at $29. That is quite a bit worse than the IGV index which is up by 20% over the same span. The shares have been somewhat more stable than the average IT stock, although they did decline by almost 50% peak to trough at the height of the Covid-19 panic. Overall, the shares are down about 15% YTD, and are up 61% since their panic trough. The stock responded positively to its quarterly earnings release at the end of February, but investors didn’t seem to like this latest release. I am a bit baffled by both reactions; the results reported in February showed growth of 20%; the results recently reported showed growth of 28% with somewhat favorable margin results to as well. The guidance, or lack thereof, is hardly surprising given the financial status of many of HealthCat’s customers-hospitals, losing the revenue stream from elective surgery, and having to deal with unforeseen volumes of critical patients are obviously distracted and are experiencing very stressed financial leaving them hard pressed to initiate new software projects, regardless of their payback.

That said, however, I do believe that the crisis of the pandemic has made HealthCat’s basic IT repository, a database with 80 million “de-identified” patient records with literally tens of thousands of health care facts for each record, even more valuable than might have been considered heretofore. The world today continues to be all about Covid-19; its consequences both in terms of health and economics. But the issue for investors in assessing HCAT shares is not specifically the amount of Covid-19 applications that have been developed, or the usage of applications in the time of the virus, but rather the opportunities that this company has beyond that of contact tracing and epidemiological based capacity assumptions.

Rather than for me to try to identify all the opportunities that the advent of the Covid-19 crisis has essentially laid bare, I would rather have the company’s CEO, Dan Burton, speak to the specifics of the opportunity post the time of the virus.

“Yes. Thank you for that question, Sean. Would you believe that this pandemic is a significant milestone event and that in the mid to long term, there will be a meaningful increase in appreciation for a digital infrastructure as a fundamental part of the ecosystem and the effective response to pandemics and viruses like COVID-19? And we're already seeing evidence of this, not only at the individual health system level, but also at a state and a national level. Really, we can't think of an event in recent history that has highlighted the value of data and analytics in real time the way that COVID-19 has. And so we do anticipate that health systems at an individual local level, as well as state and federal government and regulatory bodies, will significantly prioritize improving what has often been a patchwork digital infrastructure so that we can be much better prepared in the future in response to potentially a second wave of COVID-19, as well as other similar situations in the future… "

The Touchstone application suite being referenced above is a sophisticated set of tools that is based on AI and looks through hundreds of benchmarks to uncover opportunities for improvement. I have linked here to a more detailed exposition of the offering for those interested in understanding the nuts and bolts of what Health Catalyst sells hospitals. Introducing Health Catalyst Touchstone: The Next-Generation AI-Powered Healthcare Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Solution

Below is a bit more specific set of answers as to which applications are going to see the greatest demand strength as the crisis of the virus passes. Basically, I think it should be clear that the expectations of this company are for a growth reacceleration of a material level in part because of current pent-up demand, and in part because the response to the virus itself has shown some of the gaps in the health care IT paradigm that can be well filled by this company’s platform and its software solutions. The following is from Dan Burton.

“I would agree with your assessment that the horse has left the barn. And I believe the first place that we will see increased demand will be at the data platform layer, where the pandemic has shined a light on the fact that a homegrown data warehouse just doesn't have the scalability and the flexibility that you get from a commercial-grade alternative like Health Catalyst data operating system. And so we're already seeing meaningful evidence of health systems understanding that that homegrown alternative, which is the most common competitor that we face in the data platform space, is just not going to cut it. And instead of a patchwork kind of digital infrastructure, they need a commercial-grade data and analytics infrastructure that can quickly pull data from many different sources to support many different analytics use cases. And we've seen hundreds of analytics use cases just specific to the COVID-19 pandemic response, all pulling from many different data sources. So the first increase in demand that we believe we will see in the midterm to long term is an increased appreciation that a homegrown data platform solution is not going to cut it in the future. Then secondly, at the apps layer, I think there are specific application suite categories that are a very natural set of use cases that are very important in the response of COVID-19 and other pandemics. So one example is our Population Builder application, where we've seen the highest usage in our company's history in response to COVID-19, where you can proactively and flexibly build registries of COVID-19 types of patients. Another example is our Leading Wisely visualization. It's a dashboarding capability that many of our clients are using at every level in their organization to understand 50, 60, 70 different metrics as it relates to the specifics of COVID-19, whether it's supplies or staff or patients that we're tracking or financial impact as well. And the third example I would give would be patient safety, where having a capability at the local health system level to do miniature public health surveillance within a four or five-mile radius of each of their physical locations is absolutely critical. And we've made that capability available through that Patient Safety Application.”

I think at this point, investors should be looking beyond the immediate impact of the virus crisis on the operations of this company and most others. I have no special knowledge of the apparently declining incidence of Covid-19 and how the economy might reopen. But obviously the statistics suggest that the pandemic is on the downswing and the economy is starting its slow and painful process of reopening. What I think is a bit unique for Health Cat is that the very incidence of the pandemic has likely changed its demand curve upward and to the right for the foreseeable future. And that seemingly is not currently embedded in the valuation of the shares or the reaction of investors to the company’s earnings and conference call presentation.

There is a substantial level of competition in the Health Care analytics space. I discussed some of the competitors in some detail when I wrote about HCAT in October and the neither the level of competition or HCAT's success has changed materially since that time. I really don't think there is any substantial need for me to try to reprise that section of the October report. Health Care was given the highest marks in the space by 2 third party consultants, Chillmark and KLAS. The fact is that this should be a very large market worth billions or tens of billions of dollars, and there is no lack of runway for this company to achieve hyper growth.

Valuation and Wrapping Up

Most analysts who write about HCAT accept the fact that Q2 will be a lost quarter with regards to growth. The company has forecast a small sequential decline in revenues, much of it in consulting revenue, and as this is expected to be the trough, that seems reasonable. I think expecting anything more than the specifics of the company’s revenue and EBITDA forecast would be a bit hazardous in terms of creating expectations that are at risk. That is not particularly different from most other enterprise software companies.

In the course of the conference call, management talked about its increasing pipeline for DOS installations and some signs that its hospital clients are returning to a more stable basis with the resumption of elective surgery. But of course the revenue impact from deals booked later in the year is lower as revenues are recognized ratably and on a subscription basis. The CEO also suggested that the company might have to provide discounted terms to clients for consulting services through Q3. And the company’s forecast is predicated on the delay expected in closing some DOS deals, and that certainly seems reasonable under current circumstances.

From my perspective, as mentioned earlier, I have accepted the revenue forecast provided for Q2 in putting together an annual revenues estimate. I expect to see a small sequential gain in revenues in Q3, and a larger gain in revenues in Q4. If it works out that way, the company should report revenues for this year of $185 million or more.

And I imagine there will be a substantial amount of pent-up demand to drive growth to near the 30% level in 2021 with a decent level of unit economics and I expect that to become visible about a year from now, when the company reports what will be its fiscal Q4 2020.

HCAT’s valuation is probably somewhat limited by the substantial percentage of revenues coming from consulting. Although this company has a well-integrated solution in which consulting and technology are really two halves of an offering, and clients for technology are highly dependent on consulting to get a set of actionable results, most investors will pay differently in terms of a multiple for consulting as compared to software revenue as one is viewed as transactional and the other is viewed as recurring-and in the case of HCAT, recurring with built-in escalators. The other side of that coin is that gross margins on professional services can be constrained; as mentioned earlier that was the case this past quarter. On the other hand, net margins for professional services are such as to allow this company to achieve decent unit economics when demand conditions return to normal. Overall, therefore, it might be reasonable to imagine that HCAT shares will sell for some discount to companies with a higher proportion of software in their revenue mix.

As mentioned earlier, by my estimates HCAT shares are selling at one of the steepest discounts to average in terms of EV/S. Currently the EV/S ratio on a forward basis is around 4.75X which is half of the average for a growth cohort in the mid 20% range. Looked at another way, HCAT shares are selling for the same EV/S multiple as companies with 10%-12% growth.

As mentioned, last quarter saw a significant level of cash burn. Some of that related to the increase in accounts receivable, and in turn, some of that was a function of the financial strain of some hospital customers who needed and received extended terms. But some of the increase in cash usage related to other balance sheet items which will typically ebb and flow during the year. I expect operating cash flow margins to remain negative for the next couple of quarters, but there is nothing in the model that will not allow for free cash flow to reach positive levels in 2021.

I am not totally sure why the valuation anomaly exists between HCAT and other cloud based IT companies. It has existed for some months now during which time HCAT’s operational performance has been reasonable, and perhaps better than that, considering the impacts of the pandemic on the business environment specifically faced by this company. Many investors have gravitated to names that they believe will see long-term benefits from the behavioral modifications wrought by the virus. I believe, as I have tried to point out, that this company is one that will also benefit in the medium term-its specialized data repository has proven to be of substantial value in the time of a pandemic, and many potential customers including hospitals and government health authorities are going to want access to its specialized data warehouse. High growth, market dominance and for a reasonable share valuation ought to be a recipe for a stronger relative valuation-or positive alpha which I expect for the balance of 2020.

