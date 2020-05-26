But it should affect owners and operators of shipping more than brokers of it so the reaction to Braemar looks overdone.

World trade has of course been hit by the lockdown and that has affected the shipping trade.

The shipping market

The shipping market is leveraged to trade volumes, obviously enough. It is also where a medium term inelastic supply - it takes a few years to get a new ship built - meets a highly elastic demand. Prices thus vary wildly as those trade volumes do.

As such those who own the ships find their stocks trading on low multiples. Sure, there are times, like now, when tankers cost an arm and a leg for those wanting to store oil. But there are also other times - not so many months ago - when the daily rate was close to or below operating, let alone finance, costs. It's this that makes the Baltic indices so wildly variable.

However, for those who are servicing or broking in the industry that's not the important point at all. There it is the volume of shipping being done, not the price of it, that matters. And we've already said that the volume of transactions doesn't shift as much as price by stating that supply is inelastic - that's what it means. Thus the stock price of a broking company should be less volatile - and so more highly rated - than that of a ship owner.

Braemar Shipping (OTC:OTC:BSEAF)

This logic seems to have a got a little out of step with Braemar Shipping. Or perhaps we might say that the market has been spooked by other matters rather than a cool evaluation of this smaller company. For the stock price is well down and perhaps shouldn't be:

(Braemar Shipping stock price from London Stock Exchange)

It's possible to understand why

Firstly, any small company in these markets is going to go with the flow. There aren't that many independent analysts left out there so many of these smaller stocks are just going to move with the market. Or, actually, often enough worse, further down in the down patches and not as much up in the good.

It's also true that they cancelled their dividend even if they insist that they will reinstate it. When that does happen there will be a 5% yield at these current prices.

Finally, there's the issue of their accounts:

(Braemar Shipping accounts from Braemar Shipping)

The ongoing underlying there looks fine, rather good in fact. But there's that considerable loss from discontinued operations to deal with. That will hit the stock price badly - again, lack of, or thin, analyst coverage will mean not enough distinction made between repeating losses and past and finished ones.

It's important to note that the past several years have included losses but the division that was causing those has now been dealt with. The big hit on that last line is the closing off of that series of losses.

The pitch

The pitch here is that there's nothing actually wrong and quite a lot good about this company. We're not thinking that the global shipping market is going to disappear, nor radically change its structure to not use brokers. Changes in volumes are going to be marginal and while wild price swings will continue that doesn't affect brokers in the same manner as owners or operators.

There's also that promise of the returning dividend to think about.

Effectively, the pitch is that this stock got hammered too hard and will return, strongly.

There's also the point that the Mail on Sunday is tipping it heavily. Their Midas column is one of the few useful such share dealing columns in the British press.

My view

I buy into the story here. I've had professional experience of broking myself even if in a different market. And it is true that the price of the item is of little importance because traffic is traffic and the commission income is earned from a deal, less so the price at which it is struck.

The investor view

Of course, this is a small company, £40 million market capitalization, so risky in and of itself like any small operator. But as the Mail says, a good little speculation on the recovery in both the global economy - and thus shipping and stock market pricing - and this specific stock as a rerating takes place now the losses are dealt with. Plus that returning dividend of course.

It's a tiddler so only a small position but yes, worth a position for those looking for capital gains in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.