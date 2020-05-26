Traditional valuation metrics for Consumer Packaged Food companies dictate that they trade between 0.5 and 3 times revenues. Acknowledging that BYND is the category leader in a growing segment, it makes sense to assign a somewhat higher multiple to recognize its growth prospects. However, it is currently trading at a price to sales multiple of over 20x which is an order of magnitude higher than traditional consumer packaged food companies.

This is a price-to-sales ratio more reflective of SAAS companies that have 80+% margins and can scale with bits and bytes. BYND would have to grow at an astronomical rate to even justify its current valuation.

Historical Comparisons to High Growth Companies:

It’s instructive to look back in history at some of the most successful food brands to see what their revenues looked like when they were trading at valuations similar to where Beyond Meat is today, with a current market cap of around $8.5 billion.

In 1984, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had a market cap of $8.5BN, a year when it had revenues of $7.4 billion and had been in business for over 90 years. This represented a price to sales ratio of 1.15.

In 1986, McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) had a market cap of $8BN, a year when it had systemwide sales of $12.432 billion, for a price to sales ratio of .64.

So with TTM sales of only $355 million and a current market cap of $8.5 billion, BYND is trading at a price to sales ratio of 23.9x. This valuation is 37 times greater than the valuation of McDonald’s when it was trading at a comparable market cap and 20 time greater than Coca-Cola’s valuation when it was trading at a comparable market cap.

By these metrics, BYND’s stock price could be cut in half and it could still be considered extremely overvalued compared to two of the most successful food/beverage growth companies in history.

Where’s the beef….er Growth?

With such a high multiple, one would expect BYND to have an enormous growth rate. Yet quarterly sequential sales actually DECLINED 1.4% between Q4 2019 ($98.48 million) and Q1 2020 ($97.04 million)

The only reason year-over-year growth rates have appeared so substantial is because they were measured off such a tiny base from a time when the company’s products had substantially less distribution than they do today. Growth comparisons using a denominator from a period before the company was publicly traded and had such limited distribution is misleading at best and should be avoided by serious investors.

Future Quarterly Comps Will be Tougher

Future quarterly growth when measured on a y-o-y basis will appear much less substantial as prior comps increase to more normal levels reflecting the increased distribution that occurred in mid-2019 after BYND’s IPO. According to its most recent 10Q filing, BYND’s products are available at approximately 25,000 US retail outlets and 34,000 US foodservice outlets. That implies substantial penetration of the global market. Future revenue gains are going to be harder to come by as they’ll require increased sales velocity per location which is more difficult to achieve than simply shipping product to a new store.

The fact that competition is increasing at an accelerating pace could make this an even more difficult challenge. Just earlier this month, the largest grocery retailer in the country, Kroger, announced that it was starting to sell the Impossible Burger. There’s no question this will take share from BYND’s sales at the per store level.

Regarding the competition, here is just a partial list of competitors in the alternative protein space:

BYND Competitors

Impossible Foods

Kellogg’s: Morningstar and Incogmeato

Nestle: Sweet Earth and Awesome Burger

ConAgra: Gardein

Tyson: Raised & Rooted

Hormel: Happy Little Plants

Kroger: ‘Simple Truth’ Plant Based (dozens of skus)

Meatless Farm

Unilever: Vegetarian Butcher

Maple Leaf: Green Leaf (Canada), Light Life, and Field Roast

Heritage Health: Worthington brand

Dr Praeger’s

Rebellyous

Nuggs

Memphis Meats

ZhenMeat ((China))

((China)) Marfig (South America) Global Foods: Revolution Burger

New Way Food

Sophie’s Kitchen

Quorn

OmniPork

Sysco: Simply Burger

US Foods

IMA

UniPro

Gordon Food Service

This level of competition virtually assures the ultimate commoditization of plant-based meat which will result in substantial margin compression.

Strong Margins or Accounting?

BYND enjoyed gross margins in Q1 2020 but added the following disclaimer:

We include outbound shipping and handling costs within SG&A expenses. As a result, our gross profit and gross margin may not be comparable to other entities that present shipping and handling costs as a component of cost of goods sold.

Notably, SG&A costs were up 144% y-o-y which begs the question what the real gross margins would be if such costs were included in COGS rather than SG&A.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

While most of the press has reported that the COVID-19 pandemic may have helped Beyond Meat due to a handful of temporary closures of traditional meat packing facilities, BYND’s own 10Q issued earlier this month would auger otherwise as it is chock full of warnings along the lines of the following:

“While the ultimate health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is highly uncertain, the Company expects that its business operations and results of operations, including its net revenues, earnings and cash flows, will be adversely impacted for at least the balance of 2020.” (Source: page 6 of 10Q)

This is consistent with Management’s withdrawal of guidance for the balance of the year.

Additionally, effective February 27, 2020, Seth Goldman resigned as Executive Chair of the Company, around the time the impact of COVID-19 was becoming clear.

Insider Selling

In addition to Goldman’s resignation as Executive Chair, there has been an acceleration in the pace of insider selling at BYND from both directors and executives.

Insiders sold shares worth over $100 million over the past 3 months. To put this in perspective, that’s an amount greater than the Company’s entire revenues in any quarter in its history. To my knowledge, this is first time in history that a food company’s insider sales have actually exceeded its entire revenues over that period of time.

Notably, the biggest seller during the period was a member of BYND’s board of directors. But not just any member. Donald Thompson is arguably the most strategic of all the Directors given his prior position as CEO of McDonald’s. With Thompson selling over $43 million of shares, one has to question how sanguine Beyond’s relationship is with the leading fast food chain, a major component of the bull thesis.

The most recent Form 4 filing, just last week, was from none other than BYND’s General Counsel Teri Witteman which brings us to the legal issues facing the Company.

Legal Troubles

The most significant legal issue facing BYND is the lawsuit against it that was filed by Don Lee Farms(a former contract manufacturer) alleging, among other transgressions, the misappropriation of trade secrets, fraud and negligent misrepresentation.

The following information is from pp 20-21 of BYND’s most recent 10-Q for Q1 2020.

On January 27, 2020, Don Lee Farms filed a third amended complaint to add three individual defendants, all of whom are current or former employees of the Company, including Mark Nelson, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, to Don Lee Farms’ existing fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims alleging that those individuals were involved in the alleged fraud and negligent misrepresentations.

From page 21 of BYND’s Q1 2020 10Q with my emphasis:

“If Don Lee Farms succeeds in the lawsuit, the Company could be required to pay damages, including but not limited to contract damages reasonably calculated at what the Company would have paid Don Lee Farms to produce its products through 2019, the end of the contract term, and Don Lee Farms could also claim some ownership in the intellectual property associated with the production of certain of the Company’s products or in the products themselves, and thus claim a stake in the value the Company has derived and will derive from the use of that intellectual property after the Company terminated its supply agreement with Don Lee Farms. Based on the Company’s current knowledge, the Company has determined that the amount of any material loss or range of any losses that is reasonably possible to result from this lawsuit is not estimable.

The original trial date of May 18, 2020 has been rescheduled to February 8, 2021. Until this time, the company will remain under a cloud of legal uncertainty.

So Who’s Buying?

As insider’s have sold, the stock has held up well largely due to the promotional appearances by CEO Ethan Brown on Mad Money with Jim Cramer and Cramer’s inclusion of the company on his ‘Cramer COVID-19 Index’. This promotional activity seems to have resonated positively with retail investors on the Robinhood trading platform as illustrated in the chart below from Robintrack showing a peak number of Robinhood users holding the stock as of last week:

Short Interest

For those waiting for a short squeeze from current levels, this appears unlikely as short interest is down from over 31% at the beginning of May to 20.5% as of last week. Historically the stock has traded lower during periods of similar reduction in short interest.

Conclusion

The current valuation of BYND is unsupportable even if the company grows at an astronomical rate for the next several years, a prospect which is unlikely given increasing competition from multiple fronts and the challenges of COVID-19.

Accelerating Insider Sales are a red flag.

There is major legal risk coming to a head in February 2021 when the Don Lee trial takes place. Institutional investors will want to lighten up on their positions ahead of that date. With significant growth prospects already fully priced into the shares, the risk-reward is not favorable for Beyond Meat at the current time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.