This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

In recent months the company had several insider transactions, with senior management and other insiders purchasing and selling shares.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) recently announced its first quarter earnings for 2020. The company reported decreased operating revenues and net incomes when compared to the same period last year. This may be due to the recent low prices on crude oil in 2020. Despite the decreased earnings, the company increased its dividend payable to shareholders in May to $0.4779. This represents a 32% increase from the prior dividend of $0.3612.

Insiders and senior executives of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. have been making insider trades during the first part of the year. CEO William Casey Mcmanemin purchased 35,294 shares in March, while Director Martha Rochelle sold 29,344 shares. Insider ownership currently accounts for 8.80% of the company's ownership. Several other hedge funds and institutional investors have recently boosted holdings in the company. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue through the next quarter of 2020.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if DMLP is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 71/100. Therefore, Dorchester Minerals is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. DMLP has high scores for ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for Earnings per share. It has low scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that DMLP seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been generally decreasing over the last 10 years. Overall, share price average has decreased by about 45.8% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of -6.58%.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven't grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings had been stable until 2015 when EPS declined, then EPS grew in 2017 and 2018 and finally declined this past year.

Inconsistent earnings make it harder to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, DMLP is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been high and increasing overall during the past five years. Five-year average ROE is very good at around 42%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So DMLP easily meets my requirement.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 269 Oil/Gas (Production and Exploration) companies is 6.36%.

Therefore, Dorchester Minerals' 5-year average of 42.93% and current ROE of 51.3% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly consistent at increasing during the past five years, besides this last year when ROIC fell. Five-year average ROIC is very good at around 41%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So DMLP easily passes this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been high and stable over the past five years. Five-year GMP is very good at around 78%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So DMLP has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

DMLP's Current Ratio of 9.06 is very good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so DMLP exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems solid in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term the company's financial situation is very good.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 8 indicates that DMLP might be selling at a low price when comparing DMLP's P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of DMLP has typically been between 17.3 and 15.9, so this indicates that DMLP could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to DMLP's average historical P/E Ratio range.

DMLP currently pays a dividend of 16.80% (or 17.43% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it's around 140%, which means that there is no room to grow the dividend and that that dividend is at dangerously unsustainable levels. Dorchester pays out more than 100% of its earnings, which essentially means that if the company continues to do this, Dorchester will essentially pay out all of its earnings and assets until nothing is left of the company.

If we look at the dividend yield, we see a range of 4.88% to 15.81%. This stock pays out a hefty dividend. Dividend payouts have been erratic over the 5 year period, therefore this stock is likely undesirable for most dividend investors.

Overall, the dividend situation with DMLP is bleak. Although the company pays a hefty dividend, the dividend is unsustainable, dividend yields have also been volatile and are extremely unreliable.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 1.33. I've used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, DMLP is undervalued.

If DMLP continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DMLP continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DMLP continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DMLP continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DMLP continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to DMLP's typical P/E ratio in relation to the S&P 500's P/E Ratio, DMLP is undervalued.

If DMLP continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $17 per share versus its current price of about $11, this would indicate that Dorchester Minerals is undervalued.

It is clear that analysis considering the past growth of DMLP would indicate that the stock is currently undervalued. But when we consider the current Coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected the US stock market and this individual stock, future estimates of Dorchester's growth are much weaker and unpredictable. In addition, there is very little analyst coverage, or guidance for this company. For those reasons, when valuing this company, I would err on the more conservative valuation based on Low Forward Growth. This valuation estimates that DMLP could be worth $6 to $7 at this current time. In addition, if the company continues to pay out more as dividends than it is earning, then the company will likely continue to deplete its value.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Dorchester Minerals is financially healthy according to its balance sheet, in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. The long-term earnings have been unstable and share price has been falling over the past 10 years.

The dividend situation is undesirable. The stock initially looks attractive since it pays a hefty yield, but this dividend is volatile, unsustainable and can continue to erase the stock's value if the company persists to pay out more than it is earning.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued, but when considering the negative effects that the pandemic has inflicted upon the general stock market and this stock, I'm erring on a more conservative view that the stock could fall more.

It can be revealing to compare the past performance of DMLP vs. the benchmark S&P 500 as seen in the chart below. Notice that DMLP typically underperforms against the S&P 500 during a majority of the time and has significantly underperformed within the most recent five years. DMLP has been stagnant to declining in share price since 2015, whereas the S&P 500 benchmark has been inclining on a bull run during this same period. This tells me that in most cases, I would have been at a disadvantage if I were to invest in DMLP versus the S&P 500.

It seems that I'd be better off in the long run to invest in a more diversified low fee index fund than investing in DMLP. Some could argue that the dividend is not being included in this performance. However, I prefer to invest in companies that are consistently increasing in share price even without the dividend, while also being able to retain earnings. But Dorchester is depleting earnings and its dividend cannot be depended upon.

Predicted Growth

There is very little analyst coverage for DMLP and no real forecasted growth at this time. Because of the uncertain times caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and the shallow coverage of this stock, it is unreliable to attempt to predict growth for DMLP at this time. Therefore, I would suggest to err on the more conservative side and at the most, I would suggest zero growth.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that although Dorchester Minerals initially looks attractive with some solid fundamentals and a high-paying dividend, when you peel back the layers, this company's value is being drained and it is not an investment that can be relied upon.

I'm not confident in the way this company is being managed and have no plans to invest in Dorchester Minerals.

