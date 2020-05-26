BOND focuses on lower-risk lower-yield securities. Expect about half the returns of an average PIMCO fund, but at a significantly lower level of risk.

The fund offers investors the same excellence, high-quality holdings, and strong performance of other PIMCO funds, and without the premiums these generally carry.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) is a fixed-income CEF focusing on lower-risk lower-yield investment grade corporate securities. BOND is much closer to a total bond index ETF, even a treasuries ETF, than to the average PIMCO fixed-income CEF. As such, expect under half the returns of these, or between 3% and 4% per year, but at a significantly lower level of risk.

BOND, like effectively all PIMCO funds, is able to leverage the expertise, knowledge, and excellence of its investment managers to create a high-quality fund which generally outperforms its peers and index, although less frequently and by less than expected. Unlike most other PIMCO funds, BOND is a normal open-ended ETF, meaning that investors can avoid the sky-high premiums generally associated with PIMCO funds, another positive for shareholders.

BOND is a strong investment opportunity for some of the more conservative income investors, willing to forego the possibility of capital appreciation and strong yields for a safe 3.20% dividend and little possibility of substantial losses.

As this article was originally published close to a month ago, I decided to take a quick look at the fund's performance since. BOND has slightly outperformed its benchmark since I last covered the fund, reasonably good results:

Finally, I just want to mention that I've included a small performance analysis in all of my CEF/ETF Income Laboratory pieces for the last month or so. So far, all of my funds have outperformed their respective benchmarks. Here's hoping they continue to do so.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: PIMCO

Dividend Yield: 3.20%

Expense Ratio: 0.73%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 4.25%

Fund Overview

BOND is a leveraged fixed-income fund administered by PIMCO, the most successful and well-known fixed-income investment managers in the world. PIMCO's fixed-income funds are almost always the best performers in their respective asset classes, consistently outperforming their respective indexes, and BOND is rarely the exception.

BOND itself invests in a wide array of fixed-income securities, but focusing on mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate bonds, and treasuries. These are all comparatively low-risk securities:

(Source: PIMCO Corporate Website)

BOND's holdings are generally of very high quality, with strong credit ratings:

(Source: PIMCO Corporate Website)

BOND's holdings are of average maturity for these types of securities, so there is some interest rate risk here, although nothing too excessive:

(Source: PIMCO Corporate Website)

BOND's holdings are, quite simply, about as high quality as they could possibly be, with only some moderate amount of interest rate risk, and with a couple of smaller higher-risk holdings meant to boost the fund's returns and dividends. Insofar as PIMCO is able to opportunistically invest or trade these last securities, gains should outweigh any increased risk and volatility.

BOND's focus on high-quality securities serves to significantly lower risk, volatility, and shareholder losses during downturns, but also reduces the fund's dividend yield and total shareholder returns:

(Source: PIMCO Corporate Website)

BOND is definitely a lower-risk lower-reward investment fund, don't expect returns to be substantially higher than that 3.00%.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at the fund's performance.

Performance Analysis - Lower-Risk Lower-Return PIMCO Fund

I'll start with a quick comparison between BOND and all fixed-income funds in the Income Generator Portfolio, except XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT), which is somewhat new. I think that directly comparing the fund with some of the more popular funds for subscribers will be quite helpful in understanding what to expect from BOND, plus the portfolio includes quite a few other PIMCO funds.

BOND's lower-risk lower-yield holdings have caused the fund to moderately underperform most of these other funds for years, with the notable exception of ECC:

These same holdings have caused BOND to significantly outperform during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The fund experienced some losses during early March, but swiftly recovered, and is actually up these past three months, while its peers all post sizable losses:

BOND is basically a fund for investors who wish to avoid significant losses during downturns and are willing to forego capital gains, dividends, and long-term shareholder returns for this. Investors unwilling to do this tradeoff should probably consider other options.

With the above in mind, let's take another look at BOND's performance relative to the broader market.

BOND's past performance has been reasonably good, although there are some caveats, with the fund slightly outperforming all relevant indexes since inception:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, BOND has outperformed indexes for the broader U.S. bond market (AGG), U.S. investment grade bonds (BND), intermediate-term treasuries (VGIT), and mortgage-backed securities (MBB). The fund has basically outperformed the indexes of most of its underlying holdings.

BOND has also slightly outperformed non-investment grade corporate bonds since inception, a strong accomplishment for a fund focusing on investment grade securities, although the difference is quite small:

Data by YCharts

BOND's relative performance has, however, deteriorated during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with the fund moderately underperforming for the past three months:

Data by YCharts

In most cases, underperformance during downturns is a strong indication that a fund's holdings or overall investment strategy are of somewhat higher-risk, but I'm not sure that this is the case for BOND. This is because the fund has actually performed significantly better during previous downturns, like during the first half of 2018:

Data by YCharts

Or during late 2016:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, BOND has underperformed the index of basically all the asset classes that the fund is invested in, so the performance differential can't simply be due to differences in asset allocation towards higher-risk assets.

In my opinion, BOND has underperformed during the past few months due to management decisions, basically negative alpha. Perhaps BOND's investment managers bought a set of underperforming securities in prior months, or they shifted allocations towards high-yield bonds before these collapsed in price, or something of this nature.

From what I've seen of other PIMCO funds, it's somewhat common for these to underperform during downturns, but to then more than recover from these losses as market recovers. Perhaps the same will happen with BOND, especially considering it is PIMCO who is managing the fund, but time will tell.

Leverage Analysis

A final point on the fund's use of leverage.

BOND sometimes uses repo agreements as a form of leverage to boost returns, mostly at the discretion of fund managers. The way this works is quite simple. The fund sells some of its treasuries to investors, with an agreement to buy them back at a later date for a predetermined price. The fund is free to use the (temporary) proceeds from the sale to invest in other securities. Repo agreements are a form of cheap financing, as they effectively function as short-term collateralized loans.

Leverage almost always boosts both shareholder returns and losses, although I don't think that we should think of BOND as a leveraged fund per-se. It seems to me that the fund uses leverage selectively, more as a short-term or sporadic trading strategy than anything else. The profitability of these trades will mostly depend on management decisions and capabilities. A short-term increase of leverage through repos will almost certainly be profitable in a rising market, unprofitable during a downturn, and their overall profitability will depend on management's capacity to forecast these.

Conclusion - Strong Low-Risk Fund

BOND's high-quality low-risk holdings, reasonably strong past shareholder returns, and PIMCO's decades-long track record of market-beating performance in the fixed income space combine to create a strong investment fund.

BOND is a particularly appropriate choice for the most conservative income investors and retirees, wishing to sacrifice capital gains and dividends for an extra measure of safety.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.