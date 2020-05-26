TUSK Kept It Steady In Q1

Mammoth Energy Services' (TUSK) traditional service line like pressure pumping performed exceedingly well in Q1 2020. The EBITDA margin in some of the company's infrastructure operating subsidiaries, including Higher Power and 5 Stars, have been increasing in recent months. Although the proppant sand pricing has been weak, the fracking activities can recover in Q3, at which point, the OFS segment can start improving as well.

In the short term, the sharp drop in energy activity in the U.S. onshore will mitigate any gains from infrastructure activity. TUSK has managed to keep leverage low, although its cash flow generation is not particularly impressive over the past couple of years. However, its evolution into an integrated service provider can push returns in the positive territory in the medium-to-long-term.

Infrastructure Segment Can Hold Steady

Mammoth Energy exited the business of providing electricity transmission & distribution services in Puerto Rico in 2019. However, the company continues to reel from the consequences of its dealing with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) after its role was questioned by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General. Plus, its accounts receivable from the PREPA contracts ($227 million) has been delayed.

As a result, the segment's revenue share shrunk from 61% of FY2018 to 26% in Q1 2020. After the Puerto Rico debacle, it diversified and sharpened its infrastructure business strategy, looking at multiple business opportunities across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southwest portions of the United States. Its current focus in this division includes infrastructure construction, aviation services, freight trucking, rental equipment, engineering, and equipment manufacturing. As the pandemic shrunk the market size by limiting demand, the company implemented cost restructuring, which can yield savings in the coming months. The company's Higher Power and 5 Star operating subsidiaries have increased market penetration in the core geographies.

In April, the EBITDA margin in Higher Power and 5 Stars went up compared to Q1. In Q1, the Infrastructure segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.3%. The company's management expects to clock high-single-digit EBITDA margin in Q2 and continue to improve throughout FY2020. Read more on the company's evolution into an integrated oilfield services model in my previous article here.

Oilfield Services Outperformed But Is Likely To Deflate

TUSK's efforts to refocus on the oilfield services (or OFS) operations have been truncated due to the ongoing energy price crisis. The most severely affected is the pressure pumping activity due to the fall in fracturing activities. Despite that, the company's utilized high-pressure pumping fleets increased to 2.7 in Q1 from 1.7 in Q4 2019. It continues to upgrade its fleet to Dynamic Gas Blending (or DGB) and expects to add more units in the coming months. As opportunities in the crude oil industry dry up, the company sees better prospects in the natural gas market as the natural gas price has been relatively resilient in the past few months. Investors may note that TUSK is upgrading pressure pumping fleets to Dynamic Gas Blending (or DGB) fleets. The company is looking to convert about 30 of its units into dual-fuel. Nine of its fleets have already been converted to dual-fuel capability. In early May, one of its pressure pumping fleet stopped operating in the Northeast. The company expects to run on a single fleet in that region until July.

The sand mining operation does not look very promising at the current pricing environment following the dearth of completions activity in the U.S. shale. The average sand price decreased by 31% in Q1 compared to a quarter ago. Although sand volume increased significantly during this period, it is still way below the quantity sold a year ago. Investors should note that sand proppant demand faces significant headwinds as the number of completion crews drops. The OFS segment EBITDA margin improved significantly to 35% in Q1 compared to 10.3% in the previous quarter. Based on the current scenario, the company expects the margin to decline to mid-to-high single digits in Q2. In Q2 and Q3, the company expects the EBITDA to remain relatively unchanged compared to Q1. The company plans to gradually roll off ~800 rail cars by the end of the year, which should improve the profitability in 2021.

Other than infrastructure and OFS, it has identified opportunities in the transportation sector, building and refurbishing equipment for drilling equipment, and water transfer companies. Aquawolf, the company's new engineering base business, will augment its engineering procurement and construction (or EPC) capacity. However, the deterioration in the energy market prompted the company to temporarily shut down its contract drilling operations in December 2019.

Proppant Volume Surprisingly Jumped Up In Q1

Let us check out the headwinds ailing the entire energy space. After the 67% fall from January to March, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has been steadily moving upwards, recovering by 57% in Q2 so far. The onshore energy exploration & production companies will continue to cut capex in 2020. According to a Rystad Energy study, the U.S. fracking activity will hit rock bottom in May, and a recovery will begin in Q3 2020.

Despite the infrastructure segment weakness, higher natural sand proppant volume, and increased sales in the pressure pumping services resulted in 44% higher revenues in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. Adjusted loss per share managed to claw back to $0.36 compared to $0.58 per share loss a quarter ago. However, the net loss (excluding the adjustment) suffered due to a $55 million goodwill impairment charge, which was triggered by the decline in oil prices and unfavorable geopolitical events. Plus, loss of demand in the water transfer, crude oil hauling, coil tubing, and rental equipment business led to another $12.9 million asset impairment charges in Q1.

Low Leverage And Improved Cash Flows

As of March 31, 2020, TUSK's liquidity was $32.6 million. The company's leverage is quite low (0.16x), which is also lower than the average debt-to-equity for its peers (EXTN, WTTR, and PUMP) at 0.37x. A low-debt balance sheet is an attractive feature because when energy price keeps low and energy companies' earnings dip and servicing of debt become difficult. I think TUSK is better equipped to survive compared to many of its OFS industry peers.

TUSK's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive in Q1 2020, which was a significant improvement compared to $103 million negative CFO a year ago. Despite lower year-over-year revenues in the past, the rise in the cash flow was due to better working capital management owing to lower accounts receivable and income tax payments. In Q1 2020, the capex, too, decreased, leading to a marginally positive free cash flow. The management has pegged FY2020 capex even lower (44% down compared to FY2019).

Related Party Transactions

According to TUSK's Q1 2020 10-Q, approximately 21.5% of its share ownership lies with Gulfport, while Wexford owns 48%. In December 2019, Gulfport sought to terminate its pressure pumping contract. Gulfport has not made any payments under this contract since December 2019. The contract severance can hurt the company's top-line and earnings in the coming quarters and may result in lower utilization rates of its pressure pumping equipment.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated TUSK a "buy" in May 2020, while two recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The target price is $2.00, which at its current price, yields ~57% returns.

What's The Take On TUSK?

In 2019, TUSK exited the Puerto Rican infrastructure services and mobilized resources to serve the U.S. market. It also evolved into an integrated oilfield service provider. Despite the energy market meltdown and a dip in hydraulic fracturing activity, its traditional service lines like pressure pumping performed exceedingly well in Q1 2020. Higher Power and 5 Stars, the company's infrastructure operating subsidiaries, have been margin-accretive in recent months. The proppant sand pricing, however, continued to dip, while it exited the contract drilling operations in December 2019 due to lack of demand.

I do not think the company will hold onto its recent success in the oilfield services segment in Q2. Also, the loss of a key account (i.e., Gulfport) in late 2019 would affect pressure pumping utilization adversely. Fracking activities can recover in Q3, at which point, the OFS segment can start improving as well.

TUSK has low leverage and managed to generate positive cash flow from operations in Q1 2020. In the current environment where energy companies' survival is at stake, a robust balance sheet and free cash flow generation would be the key. So far, TUSK did well to pass the survival tests. While I think it can weaken further in the short term, its integrated service model can turn it around in the medium-to-long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.