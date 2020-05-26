Many times, an economic crisis which adversely affects demand can help a solid company in the long-run. The reason being is that when a pressing need is created (to reduce costs), management tends to look at the company at hand with a completely different perspective. With respect to the coronavirus pandemic at present, companies like Rocky Brands (RCKY) have to adapt to the possibility that demand for its products may remain subdued for a sustained period of time. Suffice it to say, when there are many unknowns in the market at hand, companies like Rocky have to a take a somewhat defensive position in terms of controlling more closely its production, costs, liquidity and inventory.

Rocky Brands’ sales declined by over 15% in Q1. Wholesale sales saw the biggest brunt of the decline, reporting $35 million which was a 17.5% drop over the same quarter of 12 months prior. Many of these locations remain closed although Rocky can count itself lucky that many of them (60%+) were deemed essential business which meant they remained open throughout the pandemic. In saying this though, many wholesale accounts (once the lockdowns struck) began to cut back on their orders which obviously will have ramifications for the second quarter and beyond. However, up to 3,000 locations still have to open so this should provide a tailwind to the wholesale segment to offset those resent declining sales.

The firm is tailoring its production to control its costs. Rocky's vertical integrated manufacturing structure enables production at its facilities in the Dominican Republic as well as Puerto Rico to drop which reduces costs in a streamlined manner. Companies which are not as nimble find it difficult to be as productive when demand is lower so this is a definitely an advantage Rocky has in its locker.

In terms of liquidity, although Rocky's balance sheet was very strong coming into this pandemic, the firm drew down $20 million from its revolver back in March. Although this has increased the firm's liabilities to close to $60 million, shares at present remain trading under book value (0.9) and that injection of cash has decreased the price to cash ratio down to 3.24.

On the inventory side, Rocky will continue to adjust its orders from its suppliers according to customer demand. It is encouraging to see that over two thirds of the company's inventory is core-product which will continue to see strong demand. The key here (in-case we see a sustained down-turn) is that inventory levels have the ability to fall if sales were to remain weak. Revenues are expected for example to come in at approximately $42 million in the second quarter. This would be a $20 million drop over the second quarter of last year. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how much inventories drop by in Q2 and what management states about same when those earnings and sales numbers are announced.

As mentioned in a previous article, it is the retail segment which Rocky is seeing its momentum. Retail sales jumped well over 9% to hit almost $17 million in the first quarter. Having your high-growth segment deliver 44%+ gross margins will undoubtedly boost earnings over time. The corona-virus pandemic has only accelerated the transition into ecommerce activity. Rocky to a large extent had its homework done here as recent investments have ensured that merchandise is available across a wide-range of digital platforms. This is why we are most likely getting some overlap here with respect to the growth the firm is seeing in online accounts as they can't get the products they need from existing locations.

With respect to the fundamentals, Rocky grew its EBIT from $1 million in 2016 to $22 million in 2019. Its operating margins rose from 0.4% to 8.2% in this period. All of this was done from only a $10 million gain in top-line sales.

From the technical chart, we can see how stagnant sales have affected the trajectory of the share-price. Earnings predominately move the share-price but the market knows that earnings growth is always capped if sales growth is not there to match it. Shares at present are trading below their 2005 highs. We expect to see an eventual rebound here but we would be cautious about our entry as despite oversold conditions, shares remain in a sustained long-term downtrend.

Therefore, to sum up, although there is no issue with respect to Rocky's balance sheet, cash-flow, dividend and valuation, our issues revolve around timing a long entry and the potential upside available. We view Rocky more as a swing trade at present more than a long-term value play. Let's see if the market can begin to discount the upcoming Q2 numbers and give us a buy signal in due course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.