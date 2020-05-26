I think investors do themselves a disservice if they focus too much on the short term and fail to notice how critically important this company is.

Since I put out my cautionary note on Xylem Inc. (XYL), the shares are down about 18% against a gain of 7% for the S&P 500. A reader asked me to look in on the name again, and, because I'm absolutely obsessed with giving readers what they want, here I am. In addition, a stock that is too risky at $76 can be a great investment at $62, so this deserves a review. Also, I've been exercised on the short puts that I wrote about previously, and so I thought I'd offer some commentary on the potential for options here, and will recommend a specific trade. I think at current prices, Xylem represents a speculative buy for me. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by specifically looking at the sustainability of the dividend. In addition, I'll look at the stock as something distinct from the business. In sum, I think the shares are premium priced, but I think they deserve that to some extent, given the nature of what Xylem provides.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past several years (really since its spin off in 2011), the company has grown fairly rapidly. Since 2015, for instance, the company has grown revenues at a CAGR of about 7.5%, and net income is up at a CAGR of about 3.5%. In addition, since 2015, the company has spent just over $718 million in the form of ever growing dividends, and this has resulted in dividend per share growth at a CAGR of about 11.5%.

Past financial history may be less relevant for the foreseeable future, given the state of the world. That said, Xylem is quite obviously an essential service, per the following from their latest 10-Q.

Source: Latest 10-Q

Comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period a year ago suggests that the company has been ravaged by the impact of COVID-19. In particular, revenue was down just over 9%, and net income collapsed by just under 52% from the same period a year ago. Adding to the problem is the fact that net income in Q1 2019 was identical to the same period in 2018, so it's not like 2019 was a particularly challenging comparison period.

That said, I think dividend sustainability is of critical importance, and from a cash flow perspective, things don't look as bad in my estimation. For example, cash from operations was actually 32% higher in Q1 2019 relative to 2018, so it was actually a very good quarter from that perspective. In addition, the company remains profitable in the short term in spite of the headwinds caused by this virus. The essential question, in my view, is whether the company has the means to cover its dividend payments for the foreseeable future, as I think the dividend goes a long way in protecting share price.

Is the Dividend Sustainable

I think the sustainability of the dividend is on many investors' minds at the moment, and for that reason, I should spend some time writing about it. In order to work out whether I think investors can expect to continue to receive their dividend checks, I'll compare the company's upcoming obligations to its likely resources to meet those obligations. For your entertainment, enjoyment, and edification, I've taken the liberty of outlining the size and timing of various cash outflows (in millions) over the coming several years. Please note that my CAPEX figures are estimates, based on the average of the last three years of capital expenditures.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company has about $730 million in cash on the balance sheet. In addition, over the past four quarters they've generated cash from operations of about $754 million. If we are particularly harsh in our assumptions, and forecast that cash from operations for this essential service drops by 40%, I think the company will have sufficient liquidity to handle any upcoming payouts. In addition, please note that 2022 is a relatively benign year for fixed obligations, so I think the question of dividend sustainability is put to bed until 2023. I think by then COVID-19 will be much more controllable, assuming things like this stop happening.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think the dividend is sustainable at the moment, but that doesn't mean this is a good investment at current prices. I've written it, said it, whispered it, shouted it countless times, and I'm about to again. A great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled company can be a great investment at the right price. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business.

In particular, I want to find a stock that is inexpensive relative to its own history and to the overall market. I prefer relatively inexpensive stocks because I think they have both greater upside and lower risk. They are lower risk because, at some point, a stock can only go so low. I think they have greater upside because when such companies surprise on the upside, the stocks tend to do quite well.

With that in mind, I would point out that as of now, the shares are about 15% cheaper on a P/E basis than the last time I looked at this name, per the following.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the stock itself, I like to try to understand the market's assumptions about the future of a given company. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to understand what the market must be assuming about the future. Applying this methodology to Xylem just now suggests that the market is forecasting a growth rate of ~6%. I consider this to be a bit of a premium price, but I think the premium is reasonable given the dividend sustainability and the essential nature of the business.

Options As Alternative

I can fully understand why an investor would be nervous about buying any stocks at the moment. I think such people have a choice, though. They can wait for stocks to drop further, but I suspect that if and when that happens, they'll have a reason to convince themselves not to buy. Alternatively, investors can generate a credit in their accounts today by selling put options, and thus taking on the obligation to buy a great company at a price that they like.

The puts I recommended in my previous article were the July puts with a strike of $65. At the time I wrote the piece, these were bid-asked at $2.15-$2.90, and they are currently at $4.90-$5.40. Since I've been exercised on these short puts, my net purchase price is $62.85.

Given that I'm happy owning the shares at $65, I am comfortable selling more puts with a strike of $65. This time, I'm going to sell the January 2021 puts with a strike of $65, and these are currently bid-asked at $9.30-$9.80. That means that if I'm exercised again, my net purchase price will be about $55.70. Holding all else constant, at that price, the shares sport a dividend yield of 1.8% and P/E of about 28.

I hope you're somewhat excited about the profit potential of put options, dear reader, because I'm about to splash cold water all over it by talking about risk. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no risk-free option and we do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is pretty clearly self-evident in early 2020.

I think the risks of put options are actually very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too much of a coward to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers. For instance, I'm comfortable having been exercised on my Xylem puts. If you are considering this strategy for yourself, you should think hard about whether you are in it to collect premia or whether you want to sell puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Since I've never passed up the opportunity to beat a (proverbial) dead horse, allow me to drive this point home further by using Xylem as an example. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$62.25. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 11% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think the dividend is safe here, and I think a sustained dividend will go a long way toward buoying the stock price. In addition, I think Xylem is one of those businesses that is largely insulated from the ravages of the virus. Water is essential, obviously, and water is what Xylem is all about. That said, the shares are trading at a greater premium than I'm normally willing to pay, and I think the positive factors here justify that valuation. I think investors would be wise to sell at current levels, and I think they'd be wise to sell the puts described in this article. I think stocks are very long dated assets, and I think the future for Xylem is both long and very bright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XYL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll not add to my stock position in XYL, but I am selling 3 of the puts described in this article.