As markets across all asset classes fell like stones in late February and March on the back of Coronavirus’s spread, the emerging markets tanked. Brazil is South America’s leading economy and most populous nation, but it has experienced significant financial woes over the past decade. After rising to a high of $0.65095 against the US dollar in 2011, the Brazilian real fell to a low of $0.1673 in May and was at just above the $0.18 level at the end of last week.

Over the past week, I have written pieces about some of the world’s leading diversified commodity-producing companies. I pointed out how BHP Billiton (BHP) and Rio Tinto’s (RIO) shares could experience significant price appreciation over the coming months and years. Vale SA (VALE) is a Brazilian mining giant in the same category as the other leading producers in the world.

VALE drops along with the rest of Brazil

The spread of Coronavirus caused the S&P 500 to decline from the all-time high of 3,393.52 on February 19 to a low of 2,191.86 on March 23 or 35.4%. The index recovered to 2955.45 on May 22, 34.8% above the low.

The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) fell alongside the US stock market.

The most recent peak in EWZ was on January 2, 2020, at $48.48 per share. The ETF reached its low of $20.14 on March 19, a decline of 58.5% from the high. On May 22, EWZ settled at $24.66 per share, only 22.4% above the low. The Brazilian stock markets underperformed the U.S. market on the downside and the upside so far in 2020. According to Yahoo Finance, EWZ has a 10% exposure to VALE SA (VALE).

The chart shows that VALE fell from a high of $13.67 in mid-January to a low of $6.49 on March 23 or 52.5%. At $8.89 per share at the end of last week, VALE recovered by 37%.

Brazil’s stock market, and one of the world’s leading commodity-producing companies, was hard hit by the economic fallout from the global pandemic.

Brazil is commodity-rich, the currency is low, and its neighbor is belly up

The climate and geology in Brazil make the South American nation a virtual supermarket for the world when it comes to commodity production. Brazil is the world’s leading producer and exporter of agricultural products, including sugarcane, Arabica coffee beans, and oranges. Brazil also is a major supplier of grains, oilseed animal proteins, and many other commodities. The country is one of the leading ethanol producers in the world.

When it comes to minerals and metals, South America’s most populous nation is a significant supplier to consumers worldwide. VALE is the leading Brazilian producer. The company's profile states:

At just under $9 per share on May 22, VALE had a market cap of $46.067 million and trades an average of over 33.8 million shares each day. The company was paying shareholders a 69 cents per share dividend at the end of last year, which amounts to 7.68%. Like many other companies, the dividend would be in jeopardy because of the impact of Coronavirus on production and prices. The kneejerk reaction for many of the products that VALE extracts from the crust of the earth has seen reduced market prices, just as in the early days of the 2008 financial crisis. VALE products iron ore, coal, and base metals, along with other commodities. While prices fell in 2008, three years later they exploded to multiyear or, in some cases, all-time peaks. In late 2008, VALE shares fell to a low of $8.80, not far below the closing level last Friday.

2008-2011 could be a model for the coming years

Three of the leading commodities that determine the price path of VALE shares are iron ore, coal, and copper. Many of the other commodities the company produces follow the prices of the three higher and lower.

Source: Iron Ore | 2007-2020 Data | 2021-2022 Forecast | Price | Quote | Chart | Historical

The chart of iron ore prices shows the price of the main ingredient in steel fell from $195 in 2008 to a low of $63 per ton in early 2009 during the financial crisis. The price was back at a high of $188 in 2011.

Source: Barchart

The price of coal for delivery in Rotterdam declined from a high of $224 per ton in 2008 to a low of $54.65 in early 2009. In 2011, coal recovered to over $130 per ton.

Source: CQG

COMEX copper dropped from $4.2160 in 2008 to a low of $1.2475 the same year. In 2011, the price of the red metal rose to an even higher high and record level at $4.6495 per pound.

In 2008, the global financial crisis caused risk-off selling in markets across all asset classes. In commodities, the environment of fear and uncertainty caused the demand for raw materials to evaporate. The unprecedented levels of central bank and government stimulus stabilized the global economy. By 2011, prices had moved significantly higher on the back of the stimulus that increased the global supply of money.

Meanwhile, the economic toll and cost of COVID-19 will be far higher than the 2008 crisis. Central banks have unleashed a tidal wave of liquidity on the financial system, and the price tag in the future will be enormous. The expansion of the money supply could increase inflationary pressures even more than in the aftermath of the crisis a dozen years ago. If the price action in commodities from 2008 through 2011 is a model for the future, we could see a stunning bull market in raw material prices over the coming months and years fueled by the decline in the value of fiat currency.

A profit in Q1 for the commodity producer

VALE has a lousy record when it comes to consensus EPS estimates from analysts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

While the company missed consensus forecast levels for EPS over the past four consecutive quarters, VALE has turned a profit in three of the four quarters. The company earned seven cents per share in Q1 2020. Earnings will be hard to come by in Q2, and VALE will likely report a loss. As of May 24, Brazil had over 350,000 Coronavirus cases, with over 22,000 deaths. The numbers are likely higher, given the reliability of data from the South American nation. The pandemic has caused production interruptions as well as logistical issues for exporting raw materials to consumers around the globe. At the same time, price weakness in commodities because of the risk-off selling over the past months is another factor that will weigh on earnings.

Levels to watch in VALE

In 2008, VALE shares dropped from $44.15 to a low of $8.80.

Source: Barchart

The price tag for the record levels of stimulus to combat the financial fallout from COVID-19 could have the same impact on commodity prices as we witnessed from 2008 through 2011. The cost of increasing the money supply dramatically over a brief period could stoke the flames of inflation as it weighed on the values of all currencies.

In 2011, VALE shares appreciated to $37.25, over four times the price at the lows in 2008.

The first level to watch on the upside in VALE is the 2018 high of $16.13, which is over 80% above the closing price of the stock on May 22. If commodities are in for a wild ride to the upside, VALE shares will explode to the upside as the company is one of the world leaders in the raw materials sector.

